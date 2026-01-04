ثمّن نائب رئيس المجلس الانتقالي باليمن اللواء الركن فرج البحسني الدعوة التي أطلقتها السعودية لرعاية حوار جنوبي شامل، يهدف إلى مناقشة الحلول العادلة والمنصفة للقضية الجنوبية.
وأكد البحسني أن هذه الدعوة تمثل امتدادًا للعلاقات الأخوية والتاريخية الراسخة بين الجنوب والمملكة، وتعكس حرص القيادة السعودية على دعم استقرار الجنوب ومساعدته على تجاوز التحديات التي تمر بها المرحلة الراهنة.
وأعرب البحسني عن أمله في أن يفضي الحوار إلى نتائج إيجابية تُلبي تطلعات أبناء الجنوب المشروعة، وتسهم في إرساء مرحلة جديدة من الاستقرار والسلام.
وعبّر البحسني عن شكره وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، مثمنًا جهودهم الصادقة في دعم مساعي التهدئة ورأب الصدع، ومساندتهم المستمرة للقضايا العادلة لشعب الجنوب.
The Vice President of the Transitional Council in Yemen, Major General Faraj Al-Bahsani, valued the invitation launched by Saudi Arabia to sponsor a comprehensive Southern dialogue aimed at discussing fair and just solutions to the Southern issue.
Al-Bahsani affirmed that this invitation represents an extension of the brotherly and historical relations between the South and the Kingdom, reflecting the Saudi leadership's commitment to supporting the stability of the South and helping it overcome the challenges facing the current phase.
Al-Bahsani expressed his hope that the dialogue would lead to positive results that meet the legitimate aspirations of the people of the South and contribute to establishing a new phase of stability and peace.
Al-Bahsani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, praising their sincere efforts in supporting de-escalation efforts and mending the rift, as well as their continuous support for the just causes of the people of the South.