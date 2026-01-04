The Vice President of the Transitional Council in Yemen, Major General Faraj Al-Bahsani, valued the invitation launched by Saudi Arabia to sponsor a comprehensive Southern dialogue aimed at discussing fair and just solutions to the Southern issue.

Al-Bahsani affirmed that this invitation represents an extension of the brotherly and historical relations between the South and the Kingdom, reflecting the Saudi leadership's commitment to supporting the stability of the South and helping it overcome the challenges facing the current phase.

Al-Bahsani expressed his hope that the dialogue would lead to positive results that meet the legitimate aspirations of the people of the South and contribute to establishing a new phase of stability and peace.

Al-Bahsani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, praising their sincere efforts in supporting de-escalation efforts and mending the rift, as well as their continuous support for the just causes of the people of the South.