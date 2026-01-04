ثمّن نائب رئيس المجلس الانتقالي باليمن اللواء الركن فرج البحسني الدعوة التي أطلقتها السعودية لرعاية حوار جنوبي شامل، يهدف إلى مناقشة الحلول العادلة والمنصفة للقضية الجنوبية.

وأكد البحسني أن هذه الدعوة تمثل امتدادًا للعلاقات الأخوية والتاريخية الراسخة بين الجنوب والمملكة، وتعكس حرص القيادة السعودية على دعم استقرار الجنوب ومساعدته على تجاوز التحديات التي تمر بها المرحلة الراهنة.

وأعرب البحسني عن أمله في أن يفضي الحوار إلى نتائج إيجابية تُلبي تطلعات أبناء الجنوب المشروعة، وتسهم في إرساء مرحلة جديدة من الاستقرار والسلام.

وعبّر البحسني عن شكره وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، مثمنًا جهودهم الصادقة في دعم مساعي التهدئة ورأب الصدع، ومساندتهم المستمرة للقضايا العادلة لشعب الجنوب.