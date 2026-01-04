رحب البرلمان العربي بمبادرة رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد العليمي بعقد مؤتمر شامل يجمع المكونات الجنوبية كافة لبحث الحلول العادلة للقضية الجنوبية، باعتبارها «خطوة إيجابية لإنهاء التوتر والتصعيد» وانتهاج الحوار والحلول الدبلوماسية.

وأكد البرلمان العربي -في بيان رسمي- أن تلك الخطوة وانتهاج الحوار والحلول الدبلوماسية يؤدي إلى تسوية سياسية للأزمة الحالية تراعي المصالح العليا للشعب اليمني، في إطار الحل السياسي الشامل للأزمة في اليمن.

ورحب البرلمان العربي باستجابة المملكة العربية السعودية لعقد هذا المؤتمر، داعياً المكونات الجنوبية كافة إلى المشاركة في المؤتمر والجلوس على طاولة الحوار، مشددا على أن القضية الجنوبية، قضية عادلة لها أبعادها التاريخية والاجتماعية، وأن السبيل الوحيد لمعالجتها هو عبر الحوار الذي يضمن تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في اليمن.

وشدد البرلمان العربي على حرصه الكامل على استتباب الأمن والاستقرار في اليمن، داعياً أبناء الشعب اليمني إلى تغليب الحكمة ومعالجة أية خلافات عبر الحوار والتفاهم الذي يفضي إلى التوصل إلى حلول سياسية مستدامة تضع مصلحة الشعب اليمني والمصلحة العليا للبلاد فوق أي اعتبار، وبما يؤدي إلى تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في عموم البلاد.

وتقدم رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد العليمي بطلب إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، لاستضافة ورعاية مؤتمر جنوبي شامل في العاصمة الرياض، مؤكداً أن ذلك يأتي امتداداً لدور المملكة المحوري في دعم اليمن وشعبه، ورعاية مسارات التوافق كافة، وبما يوفر بيئة مناسبة لحوار جاد ومسؤول يفضي إلى نتائج عملية قابلة للاستدامة.

تأتي هذه المبادرة في سياق تطورات ميدانية وسياسية متسارعة في المحافظات الجنوبية اليمنية، خصوصاً بعد تصاعد التوترات الأخيرة في محافظة حضرموت وغيرها، والتي أدت إلى مناشدات من مكونات جنوبية متنوعة لعقد حوار شامل يضمن تمثيلاً عادلاً ويمنع الإجراءات الأحادية أو الإقصائية.

وأبدت المملكة العربية السعودية التي تقود تحالف دعم الشرعية منذ 2015، ترحيبها الفوري بطلب الرئيس العليمي، مؤكدة استعدادها لاستضافة ورعاية المؤتمر في الرياض، في إطار جهودها المستمرة لدعم الحل السياسي الشامل في اليمن، وتعزيز الوحدة الوطنية والاستقرار الإقليمي.

كما حظيت المبادرة بترحيب واسع من جامعة الدول العربية وعدد من الدول العربية، معتبرين أن الحوار الشامل هو الطريق الأمثل لمعالجة الأبعاد التاريخية والاجتماعية للقضية الجنوبية ضمن إطار يمني موحد.