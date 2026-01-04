The Arab Parliament welcomed the initiative of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, to hold a comprehensive conference that brings together all southern components to discuss fair solutions to the southern issue, considering it a "positive step to end tension and escalation" and to pursue dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

The Arab Parliament confirmed - in an official statement - that this step and the pursuit of dialogue and diplomatic solutions lead to a political settlement of the current crisis that takes into account the supreme interests of the Yemeni people, within the framework of a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Yemen.

The Arab Parliament welcomed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's response to hold this conference, calling on all southern components to participate in the conference and sit at the dialogue table, emphasizing that the southern issue is a just cause with its historical and social dimensions, and that the only way to address it is through dialogue that ensures the achievement of security and stability in Yemen.

The Arab Parliament stressed its full commitment to establishing security and stability in Yemen, calling on the Yemeni people to prioritize wisdom and address any disagreements through dialogue and understanding that leads to sustainable political solutions that place the interests of the Yemeni people and the supreme interests of the country above any other consideration, thereby achieving security and stability throughout the country.

The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, submitted a request to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to host and sponsor a comprehensive southern conference in the capital, Riyadh, confirming that this comes as an extension of the Kingdom's pivotal role in supporting Yemen and its people, and sponsoring all paths of consensus, providing a suitable environment for serious and responsible dialogue that leads to practical and sustainable results.

This initiative comes in the context of rapid field and political developments in the southern Yemeni governorates, especially after the recent escalations in Hadhramaut and elsewhere, which led to appeals from various southern components to hold a comprehensive dialogue that ensures fair representation and prevents unilateral or exclusionary measures.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has led the coalition to support legitimacy since 2015, expressed its immediate welcome to President Al-Alimi's request, confirming its readiness to host and sponsor the conference in Riyadh, as part of its ongoing efforts to support a comprehensive political solution in Yemen and to enhance national unity and regional stability.

The initiative also received wide support from the Arab League and several Arab countries, considering that comprehensive dialogue is the best way to address the historical and social dimensions of the southern issue within a unified Yemeni framework.