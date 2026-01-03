في تأكيد على أن إيقاف الرحلات الجوية للخطوط الجوية اليمنية كان بقرار من وزير النقل التابع للمجلس الانتقالي عبدالسلام حميد، أعلن نائب مدير عام الخطوط الجوية اليمنية محسن حيدرة اليوم (السبت) استئناف الرحلات ابتداء من غد بعد موافقة الوزير.


وقال حيدرة في تصريحات صحفية: «عملاً بتوجيهات وزير النقل عبدالسلام حُميد، تقرر استئناف رحلات طيران الخطوط الجوية اليمنية ابتداءً من صباح غد (الأحد) من وإلى مطار عدن والرياض وجدة والأردن والقاهرة».


وأضاف أن هذا التوجيه جاء عقب توقف الرحلات لمدة 3 أيام، مشيراً إلى أن استئناف التشغيل تم بعد جهود واتصالات خلال الفترة الماضية.


وكان الوزير عن المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي قد أغلق مطار عدن وأوقف الرحلات، عقب إصدار الحكومة توجيهات بإيقاف بعض الرحلات إلى وجهات أخرى.


وحمَّلت الحكومة اليمنية المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي المسؤولية الكاملة عن إيقاف الرحلات.