In confirmation that the suspension of flights by Yemenia Airlines was a decision made by the Minister of Transport affiliated with the Transitional Council, Abdul Salam Hamid, the Deputy Director General of Yemenia Airlines, Mohsen Haidara, announced today (Saturday) the resumption of flights starting tomorrow after the minister's approval.



Haidara stated in press remarks: "In accordance with the directives of Minister of Transport Abdul Salam Hamid, it has been decided to resume Yemenia Airlines flights starting from tomorrow morning (Sunday) to and from Aden Airport, Riyadh, Jeddah, Jordan, and Cairo."



He added that this directive came after a suspension of flights for 3 days, noting that the resumption of operations was achieved after efforts and communications during the past period.



The minister from the Southern Transitional Council had closed Aden Airport and suspended flights, following the government's directives to halt some flights to other destinations.



The Yemeni government held the Southern Transitional Council fully responsible for the suspension of flights.