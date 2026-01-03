كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تفاصيل عملية اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته أمس(السبت)، مؤكداً أن العملية نفذت بدقة ودون سقوط أي قتلى أمريكيين، وأنه شاهدها مباشرة عبر البث الحي.


وحول تفاصيل العملية، أعلن ترمب أن القوات الأمريكية اعتقلت مادورو من داخل حصن، وأنه محتجز الآن على متن السفينة أيو جيما.


وقال ترمب خلال مقابلة مع شبكة «فوكس نيوز»: «انتظرنا 4 أيام لشن العملية انتظاراً لتحسن الطقس»، لافتاً إلى أهمية اختيار الظروف المثلى قبل تنفيذ المهمة.


وأضاف: «أنا أتخذ القرار الآن بشأن ما سيحدث لقيادة فنزويلا في المرحلة القادمة»، مؤكداً أن الولايات المتحدة لن تسمح لأي شخص بمواصلة ما قام به مادورو.


ولفت ترمب إلى أن «مادورو حاول التفاوض في النهاية. فقلت لا»، متهماً الرئيس الفنزويلي بأنه مسؤول عن مقتل 300 ألف أمريكي سنوياً بسبب المخدرات.


وأضاف: «شاهدت العملية مباشرة عبر البث الحي، وكانت أشبه ببرنامج تلفزيوني».


وأفاد بأن الولايات المتحدة «ستنخرط بقوة في قطاع النفط الفنزويلي» بعد اعتقال مادورو، في خطوة تهدف لتعزيز السيطرة على الموارد الحيوية للبلاد.