كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تفاصيل عملية اعتقال الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته أمس(السبت)، مؤكداً أن العملية نفذت بدقة ودون سقوط أي قتلى أمريكيين، وأنه شاهدها مباشرة عبر البث الحي.
وحول تفاصيل العملية، أعلن ترمب أن القوات الأمريكية اعتقلت مادورو من داخل حصن، وأنه محتجز الآن على متن السفينة أيو جيما.
وقال ترمب خلال مقابلة مع شبكة «فوكس نيوز»: «انتظرنا 4 أيام لشن العملية انتظاراً لتحسن الطقس»، لافتاً إلى أهمية اختيار الظروف المثلى قبل تنفيذ المهمة.
وأضاف: «أنا أتخذ القرار الآن بشأن ما سيحدث لقيادة فنزويلا في المرحلة القادمة»، مؤكداً أن الولايات المتحدة لن تسمح لأي شخص بمواصلة ما قام به مادورو.
ولفت ترمب إلى أن «مادورو حاول التفاوض في النهاية. فقلت لا»، متهماً الرئيس الفنزويلي بأنه مسؤول عن مقتل 300 ألف أمريكي سنوياً بسبب المخدرات.
وأضاف: «شاهدت العملية مباشرة عبر البث الحي، وكانت أشبه ببرنامج تلفزيوني».
وأفاد بأن الولايات المتحدة «ستنخرط بقوة في قطاع النفط الفنزويلي» بعد اعتقال مادورو، في خطوة تهدف لتعزيز السيطرة على الموارد الحيوية للبلاد.
U.S. President Donald Trump revealed details of the operation to arrest Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife yesterday (Saturday), confirming that the operation was carried out precisely and without any American casualties, and that he watched it live via a broadcast.
Regarding the details of the operation, Trump announced that U.S. forces arrested Maduro from inside a fortress, and that he is now being held aboard the USS Iwo Jima.
Trump said during an interview with Fox News: "We waited 4 days to launch the operation, waiting for the weather to improve," pointing out the importance of choosing the optimal conditions before executing the mission.
He added: "I am making the decision now about what will happen to the leadership of Venezuela in the next phase," emphasizing that the United States will not allow anyone to continue what Maduro has done.
Trump noted that "Maduro tried to negotiate in the end. I said no," accusing the Venezuelan president of being responsible for the deaths of 300,000 Americans annually due to drugs.
He added: "I watched the operation live via the broadcast, and it was like a television show."
He stated that the United States "will engage strongly in the Venezuelan oil sector" following Maduro's arrest, in a move aimed at enhancing control over the country's vital resources.