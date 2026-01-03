ثمَّن عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور عبدالله العليمي اليوم (السبت) عاليًا الموقف الأخوي الصادق للمملكة العربية السعودية، قيادةً وحكومةً وشعبًا على ترحيبها واستجابتها الكريمة لرعاية واستضافة مؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي–الجنوبي.
وقال العليمي: «نتوجّه بخالص الشكر والتقدير للأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية على ما يبذلونه من جهود كبيرة وصادقة في سبيل تطبيع الأوضاع وحماية المدنيين في مختلف المحافظات، وفي مقدمتها حضرموت وشبوة والمهرة».
وأشار إلى أن استضافة مؤتمر الحل الشامل في الرياض تعكس حرص المملكة الدائم على دعم جهود السلام والاستقرار، ومساندة أبناء الجنوب في فتح مسار حوار شامل ومسؤول لمناقشة القضية الجنوبية، والبحث عن حلول عادلة ومنصفة تلبّي تطلعات أبناء الجنوب.
وعبر نائب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي عن تقديره لكافة القيادات والمكونات الجنوبية التي رحّبت بهذه الدعوة وأبدت استعدادها للمشاركة، إيماناً منها بأن الحوار الجاد والمسؤول هو المدخل الحقيقي لتقريب وجهات النظر وتوحيد الرؤى.
وأضاف العليمي: «انطلاقًا من المسؤولية الوطنية والتاريخية، ندعو جميع المكونات والقوى والكيانات الجنوبية، وفي مقدمتها إخواننا في المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، إلى المشاركة الفاعلة والإيجابية في هذا المؤتمر، والانخراط بروح بنّاءة ومسؤولة في حوار جنوبي–جنوبي جامع، يضع مصلحة الجنوب فوق كل الاعتبارات، ويؤسس لمعالجات شاملة لقضيتنا العادلة، قائمة على الشراكة والتفاهم واحترام الإرادة الشعبية وتغليب مصلحة المواطنين، وبما يعزّز وحدة الصف الجنوبي ويدعم الأمن والاستقرار».
Member of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Abdullah Al-Alimi, highly praised today (Saturday) the sincere brotherly stance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people for their warm welcome and generous response to sponsor and host the Southern-Southern Dialogue Conference.
Al-Alimi said: “We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their significant and genuine efforts to normalize the situation and protect civilians in various governorates, particularly in Hadramout, Shabwa, and Al-Mahra.”
He pointed out that hosting the Comprehensive Solution Conference in Riyadh reflects the Kingdom's constant commitment to supporting peace and stability efforts, and assisting the people of the South in opening a path for a comprehensive and responsible dialogue to discuss the Southern issue, and to seek just and fair solutions that meet the aspirations of the people of the South.
The Vice President of the Presidential Leadership Council expressed his appreciation to all the Southern leaders and components who welcomed this invitation and showed their readiness to participate, believing that serious and responsible dialogue is the true gateway to bridging viewpoints and unifying visions.
Al-Alimi added: “Based on our national and historical responsibility, we call on all Southern components, forces, and entities, foremost among them our brothers in the Southern Transitional Council, to actively and positively participate in this conference, and to engage in a constructive and responsible Southern-Southern dialogue that prioritizes the interests of the South above all considerations, and establishes comprehensive solutions to our just cause, based on partnership, understanding, and respect for the popular will, while prioritizing the interests of citizens, and enhancing the unity of the Southern front to support security and stability.”