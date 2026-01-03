ثمَّن عضو مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور عبدالله العليمي اليوم (السبت) عاليًا الموقف الأخوي الصادق للمملكة العربية السعودية، قيادةً وحكومةً وشعبًا على ترحيبها واستجابتها الكريمة لرعاية واستضافة مؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي–الجنوبي.


وقال العليمي: «نتوجّه بخالص الشكر والتقدير للأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية على ما يبذلونه من جهود كبيرة وصادقة في سبيل تطبيع الأوضاع وحماية المدنيين في مختلف المحافظات، وفي مقدمتها حضرموت وشبوة والمهرة».


وأشار إلى أن استضافة مؤتمر الحل الشامل في الرياض تعكس حرص المملكة الدائم على دعم جهود السلام والاستقرار، ومساندة أبناء الجنوب في فتح مسار حوار شامل ومسؤول لمناقشة القضية الجنوبية، والبحث عن حلول عادلة ومنصفة تلبّي تطلعات أبناء الجنوب.


وعبر نائب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي عن تقديره لكافة القيادات والمكونات الجنوبية التي رحّبت بهذه الدعوة وأبدت استعدادها للمشاركة، إيماناً منها بأن الحوار الجاد والمسؤول هو المدخل الحقيقي لتقريب وجهات النظر وتوحيد الرؤى.


وأضاف العليمي: «انطلاقًا من المسؤولية الوطنية والتاريخية، ندعو جميع المكونات والقوى والكيانات الجنوبية، وفي مقدمتها إخواننا في المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، إلى المشاركة الفاعلة والإيجابية في هذا المؤتمر، والانخراط بروح بنّاءة ومسؤولة في حوار جنوبي–جنوبي جامع، يضع مصلحة الجنوب فوق كل الاعتبارات، ويؤسس لمعالجات شاملة لقضيتنا العادلة، قائمة على الشراكة والتفاهم واحترام الإرادة الشعبية وتغليب مصلحة المواطنين، وبما يعزّز وحدة الصف الجنوبي ويدعم الأمن والاستقرار».