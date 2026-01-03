في تطور دراماتيكي غير مسبوق، بات الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو وزوجته في قبضة الولايات المتحدة، بعد عملية عسسكرية خاطفة ومباغتة . وأعلن الرئيس دونالد ترمب، اليوم(السبت)، اعتقالهما بعد تنفيذ سلسلة ضربات بالتنسيق مع أجهزة إنفاذ القانون الأمريكية.

حافلتان تغلقان طريقاً في العاصمة كاراكاس عقب ضربات أمريكية. ( إ ب أ)

من سائق حافلة إلى رأس السلطة


وعلى مدى 12 عاماً من الحكم، كان يُنظر إلى مادورو بوصفه أحد أكثر الشخصيات السياسية إثارة للجدل في أمريكا اللاتينية خلال العقود الأخيرة، ليس بسبب صعوده الاستثنائي من سائق حافلة إلى رأس السلطة في قصر ميرافلوريس، بل لدوره في واحدة من أكثر المواجهات حدة بين دولة في الجنوب العالمي والولايات المتحدة في العصر الحديث.


ومع تصاعد التوترات العسكرية والسياسية مطلع العام 2026، بات مادورو في عين العاصفة الأمريكية وسط أزمة إقليمية ودولية مفتوحة، تتجاوز العقوبات الاقتصادية إلى تهديدات أمنية مباشرة وضربات عسكرية.


قاد مادورو فنزويلا في مرحلة اضطرابات اقتصادية حادة، وانقسام سياسي داخلي، وعزلة دولية متزايدة، وصدام مع واشنطن بلغ ذروته بتصنيف الولايات المتحدة له ولحكومته «منظمة إرهابية أجنبية»، واتهام كاراكاس باستخدام عائدات النفط في أنشطة غير مشروعة.


من هو مادورو؟


وُلد نيكولاس مادورو موروس في 23 نوفمبر 1962 في العاصمة كاراكاس، وعمل في بداياته سائقاً لحافلة ضمن شبكة «مترو كاراكاس»، وكان ناشطاً في نقابة النقل.


سياسياً، برز مادورو في تسعينات القرن الماضي، عندما شارك في الحملات المطالِبة بالإفراج عن هوغو تشافيز عقب محاولة الانقلاب الفاشلة عام 1992 ضد الرئيس كارلوس أندريس بيريز، قبل أن يصبح أحد المقرّبين من تشافيز ويساهم في تأسيس حزب «حركة الجمهورية الخامسة»، الذي شكّل لاحقاً العمود الفقري للسلطة في فنزويلا.


وانطلق صعود مادورو في عام 1999، وانتخب لعضوية الجمعية الوطنية التأسيسية المكلفة بصياغة دستور جديد، وفاز في انتخابات الجمعية الوطنية (البرلمان) في عام 2000، وتدرج داخل المؤسسة التشريعية حتى وصل إلى رئاستها في الفترة بين عامي 2005 و2006.


وفي عام 2006، دخل مادورو الحكومة، وزيراً للخارجية حتى عام 2013، وفي 12 أكتوبر 2012، اختاره تشافيز نائباً للرئيس، ثم أعلن في 9 ديسمبر من نفس العام، قبيل توجهه إلى إجراء عملية جراحية رابعة لاستئصال ورم سرطاني، ترشيح مادورو لخلافته في حال غيابه.

دوريات لعناصر من قوة الشرطة الوطنية في شوارع العاصمة الفنزويلية. ( إ ب أ)

رئيسا في عام 2013


بعد وفاة تشافيز، أدى مادورو اليمين رئيساً مؤقتاً في 8 مارس 2013. وخاض الانتخابات الرئاسية في 14 أبريل من العام نفسه، ليفوز بفارق ضئيل يقل عن نقطتين مئويتين وسط مطالبة منافسه هنريكي كابريليس، بإعادة الفرز، التي قضت المحكمة العليا بعدم دستوريتها في 17 أبريل. وفي 19 أبريل أدى مادورو اليمين رئيساً للجمهورية.


بعد أشهر من توليه السلطة، اتخذ خطوات تصعيدية ضد الولايات المتحدة، فطرد في سبتمبر 2013، 3 دبلوماسيين أمريكيين، متهماً إياهم بالضلوع في انقطاع كهربائي واسع.


أزمات واحتجاجات طلابية


شهد حكم مادورو في بداياته احتجاجات طلابية خصوصاً العام 2014، وانشغلت الأوساط الدولية بالاحتجاجات بعد سقوط 3 أشخاص، وسط تدهور اجتماعي واقتصادي كبير.


وفي 20 فبراير، ألغت فنزويلا تصاريح عمل مراسلي شبكة CNN ورفضت إصدارها لمراسلين جدد بعد تهديد مادورو بطرد الشبكة إذا لم «تُصحح» تغطيتها، متهماً إياها بخوض «دعاية حرب». وبعد يومين، أعادت السلطات إصدار التصاريح.


في 15 يناير 2016، أعلن مادورو حالة الطوارئ الاقتصادية بعد نشر بيانات اقتصادية متأخرة لسنوات. ثم وسع الإجراءات بإعلان حالة طوارئ دستورية في 13 مايو من العام نفسه.


وفي 30 أكتوبر 2016، شارك للمرة الأولى في محادثات مع المعارضة الفنزويلية. وفي 1 مايو 2017، أعلن توقيعه مرسوماً يمهد لتعديلات دستورية تعيد تشكيل السلطة التشريعية وتوسع صلاحياته.


وفي 30 يوليو، أجريت انتخابات لاستبدال الجمعية الوطنية بهيئة تشريعية جديدة موالية له تسمى «الجمعية التأسيسية»، وسط اشتباكات بين المتظاهرين وقوات الأمن أودت بحياة 6 أشخاص. وفي اليوم التالي فرضت وزارة الخزانة الأميركية، عقوبات على مادورو، وحظرت على الأمريكيين التعامل معه.

اتهامات بالإرهاب والمخدرات


وأعلن مادورو في أبريل 2019، إحباط محاولة للانقلاب عليه، شارك فيها، على حد قوله الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ومستشاره للأمن القومي آنذاك، جون بولتون، وأعلن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي حينها مايك بومبيو، أن مادورو كان يستعد لمغادرة البلاد قبل أن تثنيه روسيا عن قراره.


ووجهت وزارة العدل الأمريكية في عام 2020، اتهامات بالإرهاب المرتبط بالمخدرات وجرائم أخرى، إلى مادورو وعدد من كبار مسؤولي حكومته، متهمة إياهم بقيادة عصابة «كارتل دي لوس سولس» والتعاون مع حركة «القوات المسلحة الثورية الكولومبية» (فارك) لتهريب الكوكايين.


و«كارتل دي لوس سوليس» أو «كارتل الشموس» ليس تنظيماً فعلياً ولا كارتلاً قائماً بذاته، بل هو مصطلح يُستخدم في فنزويلا للإشارة إلى كبار الضباط العسكريين الذين اتهموا بجمع ثروات طائلة من خلال تهريب المخدرات.


وقبل نحو عام وفي يناير 2025، أدى مادورو اليمين لولاية رئاسية ثالثة، وسط جدل دولي واسع وانتقادات أمريكية على خلفية نتائج الانتخابات.