In an unprecedented dramatic development, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have fallen into the hands of the United States, following a swift and surprise military operation. President Donald Trump announced today (Saturday) their arrest after executing a series of strikes in coordination with U.S. law enforcement agencies.

حافلتان تغلقان طريقاً في العاصمة كاراكاس عقب ضربات أمريكية. ( إ ب أ)



From Bus Driver to Head of State



For 12 years in power, Maduro has been viewed as one of the most controversial political figures in Latin America in recent decades, not only due to his extraordinary rise from a bus driver to the head of power in the Miraflores Palace but also for his role in one of the most intense confrontations between a state in the Global South and the United States in modern times.



With the escalation of military and political tensions at the beginning of 2026, Maduro found himself at the center of the American storm amid an open regional and international crisis, extending beyond economic sanctions to direct security threats and military strikes.



Maduro led Venezuela during a period of severe economic turmoil, internal political division, increasing international isolation, and a confrontation with Washington that peaked with the U.S. designating him and his government as a "foreign terrorist organization," accusing Caracas of using oil revenues for illicit activities.



Who is Maduro?



Nicolas Maduro Moros was born on November 23, 1962, in the capital Caracas, and in his early days worked as a bus driver within the "Metro Caracas" network, being an active member of the transport union.



Politically, Maduro emerged in the 1990s when he participated in campaigns demanding the release of Hugo Chavez following the failed coup attempt in 1992 against President Carlos Andrés Pérez, before becoming one of Chavez's close associates and contributing to the founding of the "Fifth Republic Movement," which later formed the backbone of power in Venezuela.



Maduro's rise began in 1999 when he was elected to the Constituent National Assembly tasked with drafting a new constitution. He won the National Assembly (parliament) elections in 2000 and progressed within the legislative body until he became its president between 2005 and 2006.



In 2006, Maduro entered the government as Minister of Foreign Affairs until 2013. On October 12, 2012, Chavez appointed him as Vice President, then announced on December 9 of the same year, just before undergoing a fourth surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, Maduro's candidacy for succession in case of his absence.

دوريات لعناصر من قوة الشرطة الوطنية في شوارع العاصمة الفنزويلية. ( إ ب أ)



After Chavez's death, Maduro took the oath as interim president on March 8, 2013. He ran in the presidential elections on April 14 of the same year, winning by a narrow margin of less than two percentage points amid calls from his opponent Henrique Capriles for a recount, which the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional on April 17. On April 19, Maduro took the oath as President of the Republic.



Months after assuming power, he took escalatory steps against the United States, expelling three American diplomats in September 2013, accusing them of involvement in a widespread power outage.



Crises and Student Protests



Maduro's rule witnessed student protests, especially in 2014, drawing international attention after the deaths of three people amid significant social and economic deterioration.



On February 20, Venezuela revoked the work permits of CNN reporters and refused to issue them to new reporters after Maduro threatened to expel the network if it did not "correct" its coverage, accusing it of engaging in "war propaganda." Two days later, authorities reinstated the permits.



On January 15, 2016, Maduro declared a state of economic emergency after publishing delayed economic data for years. He then expanded the measures by declaring a constitutional state of emergency on May 13 of the same year.



On October 30, 2016, he participated for the first time in talks with the Venezuelan opposition. On May 1, 2017, he announced signing a decree paving the way for constitutional amendments that would reshape the legislative authority and expand his powers.



On July 30, elections were held to replace the National Assembly with a new pro-Maduro legislative body called the "Constituent Assembly," amid clashes between protesters and security forces that resulted in the deaths of six people. The following day, the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on Maduro, prohibiting Americans from dealing with him.

Accusations of Terrorism and Drug Trafficking



In April 2019, Maduro announced the thwarting of an attempted coup against him, which he claimed involved U.S. President Donald Trump and his then National Security Advisor, John Bolton. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the time stated that Maduro was preparing to leave the country before being dissuaded by Russia.



In 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Maduro and several senior officials in his government with drug-related terrorism and other crimes, accusing them of leading the "Cartel de los Soles" and collaborating with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) to traffic cocaine.



The "Cartel de los Soles" or "Suns Cartel" is not an actual organization or a standalone cartel but a term used in Venezuela to refer to senior military officers accused of amassing vast fortunes through drug trafficking.



About a year ago, in January 2025, Maduro took the oath for a third presidential term amid widespread international controversy and American criticism regarding the election results.