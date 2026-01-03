The National Council of Hadhramaut announced today (Saturday) the return of the city of Mukalla to its people, affirming the stability of security conditions and the victory of the state and system option, and the collapse of chaos and disorder projects.

يمنيون في سيئون يمزقون صور عيدروس الزبيدي.



The council stated in a statement that Mukalla, the capital of Hadhramaut Governorate, has regained its role and status as a safe and stable city managed by the will of its people and protected by its men, following decisive measures that restored security and the authority of the state, cutting off any attempts to undermine stability or hijack decision-making.



It pointed out that what has been achieved aligns with the national path of Hadhramaut and coincides with the tenth anniversary of the liberation of Mukalla on April 24, 2016, as a pivotal moment that confirmed the ability of the people of Hadhramaut to repel chaos and restore state institutions whenever unity of will and determination are present.



The National Council of Hadhramaut praised the role of the National Shield Forces, affirming that their discipline and clarity of missions contributed to establishing security and stability, and that the security of Mukalla and the coast and valley of Hadhramaut is a red line that cannot be crossed.



The council expressed its gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people, for their fraternal positions and continuous support for efforts to establish security and stability in Hadhramaut, reflecting the depth of partnership, unity of purpose, and alignment with the state option and rejection of chaos.



The statement confirmed that this achievement does not target any party, but carries a clear message that Hadhramaut belongs to its people, and its decision and security are non-negotiable, and will only be managed by the will of its people and within a coordinated and clear national framework.



The National Council of Hadhramaut announced that the upcoming phase will witness the consolidation of security and stability in Mukalla and the coast of Hadhramaut, emphasizing that unity of ranks and determination are the foundation of Hadhramaut's strength and stability.