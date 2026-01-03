أعلن مجلس حضرموت الوطني، اليوم (السبت)، عودة مدينة المكلا إلى أبنائها، مؤكداً استقرار الأوضاع الأمنية وانتصار خيار الدولة والنظام، وسقوط مشاريع الفوضى والعبث.

يمنيون في سيئون يمزقون صور عيدروس الزبيدي.

وأفاد المجلس في بيان أن المكلا، عاصمة محافظة حضرموت، استعادت دورها ومكانتها كمدينة آمنة ومستقرة تُدار بإرادة أبنائها وتُحمى برجالها، عقب إجراءات حازمة أعادت الاعتبار للأمن وهيبة الدولة، وقطعت الطريق أمام أي محاولات لزعزعة الاستقرار أو اختطاف القرار.


ولفت إلى أن ما تحقق يتسق مع المسار الوطني لحضرموت، ويتزامن مع الذكرى العاشرة لتحرير المكلا في 24 أبريل 2016م، باعتبارها محطة مفصلية أكدت قدرة أبناء حضرموت على دحر الفوضى واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة متى ما توفرت وحدة الإرادة والحزم.


وأشاد مجلس حضرموت الوطني بدور قوات درع الوطن، مؤكداً أن انضباطها ووضوح مهماتها أسهما في ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار، وأن أمن المكلا وساحل ووادي حضرموت خط أحمر لا يمكن المساس به.


وعبّر المجلس عن شكره وتقديره للمملكة العربية السعودية، قيادةً وحكومةً وشعبًا، على مواقفها الأخوية ودعمها المستمر لجهود تثبيت الأمن والاستقرار في حضرموت، بما يعكس عمق الشراكة ووحدة الهدف والانحياز لخيار الدولة ورفض الفوضى.


وأكد البيان أن هذا الإنجاز لا يستهدف أي طرف، بل يحمل رسالة واضحة مفادها أن حضرموت لأبنائها، وأن قرارها وأمنها غير قابلين للمساومة، ولن يُدارا إلا بإرادة أهلها وضمن مسار وطني منسق وواضح.


وأعلن مجلس حضرموت أن المرحلة القادمة ستشهد ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار في المكلا وساحل حضرموت، مشدداً على أن وحدة الصف والحزم هما أساس قوة حضرموت واستقرارها.