أعلن البرلمان اليمني اليوم (الثلاثاء) دعمه الكامل للإجراءات والقرارات الصادرة عن مجلس القيادة الرئاسي ورئيسه، بما في ذلك إعلان حالة الطوارئ، وما اتخذه مجلس الدفاع الوطني من تدابير، معتبراً أياها إجراءات قانونية تهدف إلى حماية الدولة، والحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار.
تحركات عسكرية غير قانونية
وقال بيان صادر عن البرلمان: نتابع بقلق بالغ التطورات الأمنية والعسكرية التي شهدتها محافظتا حضرموت والمهرة، الناتجة عن تحركات عسكرية غير قانونية قام بها المجلس الانتقالي، وما رافقها من أعمال مسلحة أدت إلى الإخلال بالأمن العام، وتقويض السلم الاجتماعي، والاعتداء على مؤسسات الدولة المدنية والعسكرية، وانتهاك حقوق المواطنين، بما في ذلك الاعتداء على المساكن الخاصة، وحصار القرى، وإزهاق الأرواح، والإضرار بالممتلكات العامة والخاصة.
وأشار البرلمان إلى أن هذه الأفعال تشكل خرقاً صريحاً للدستور اليمني، والقوانين النافذة، والمرجعيات الوطنية، وقرارات مجلس الأمن ذات الصلة باليمن، وتمثل تهديداً مباشراً لوحدة الدولة وسيادتها، وتجاوزاً غير مقبول لصلاحيات مؤسسات الدولة الشرعية، معرباً عن بالغ قلقه إزاء المعلومات المتعلقة بدخول شحنات أسلحة عبر موانئ يمنية، قادمة من ميناء الفجيرة الى ميناء المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت دون أي غطاء قانوني أو تنسيق مع السلطات الشرعية المختصة، الأمر الذي يُعد انتهاكاً للسيادة الوطنية، ويزيد من تعقيد الوضع الأمني، ويهدد بتوسيع دائرة الصراع.
تصعيد الانتقالي خطير
وحذر مجلس النواب اليمني من أن استمرار هذه الممارسات سيقود إلى تصعيد خطير، ويعرّض اليمن لمزيد من الانقسام والعنف، كما ستكون له انعكاسات سلبية على أمن واستقرار دول الجوار، والمنطقة، ويمس مبادئ حسن الجوار والأمن الإقليمي المشترك، لافتاً إلى أن ما أقدم عليه المجلس الانتقالي، بدعم من أطراف خارجية، لا يخدم مسار بناء الدولة، ولا يحقق الاستقرار، بل يقوض الجهود السياسية، ويعمق الانقسامات، ويضعف مؤسسات الدولة، ويضر بالمصلحة الوطنية العليا.
ودعا مجلس النواب، إلى الوقف الفوري لكافة التحركات العسكرية غير القانونية، والانسحاب من المواقع والمعسكرات التي تم السيطرة عليها خارج إطار الدولة، والالتزام الكامل بقرارات وتوجيهات مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، باعتباره السلطة التنفيذية العليا في البلاد، والاحتكام إلى الحوار السياسي، والامتناع عن استخدام القوة لفرض أمر واقع، وتمكين مؤسسات الدولة من أداء مهماتها الدستورية في حفظ الأمن والنظام العام.
وثمن مجلس النواب، البيان الصادر عن وزارة الخارجية السعودية اليوم، والمواقف المعلنة من قبل المملكة العربية السعودية، والإجراءات والخطوات التي اتخذوها في مختلف الجوانب، لحرصهم الدائم على أمن اليمن واستقراره، ووحدته وسلامة أراضيه، والعيش الكريم لأبنائه، والوقوف في وجه أعدائه، وعدم السماح بالعبث بمقدراته، أو خلق الأزمات، والاعتداء على نظامه الجمهوري ونهجه الديمقراطي والسياسي، وفي مقدمة ذلك الحوثي.
الجهود السعودية في اليمن
ودعا مجلس النواب، الإمارات إلى أن تكون جزءًا من الحل، وعونًا لليمنيين للخروج من أزماتهم، وأن يحرصوا على الأمن القومي لأشقائهم وشركائهم في مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، وفي مقدمتهم المملكة العربية السعودية وأن يتم ذلك بشكل عاجل وسريع، وسيُحسب لهم ذلك من باب الحكمة وتغليب العقل، واحترام الأخوة والجوار والشراكة، والثوابت والمصالح التي تجمعهم منذ نشأة دولهم ووجودهم على الأرض الخليجية.
وأكد مجلس النواب، أن المرحلة الراهنة تقتضي تحمّل جميع الأطراف لمسؤولياتهم القانونية والتاريخية، وتغليب الحلول السياسية، ورفض عسكرة الخلافات، حفاظًا على وحدة اليمن، وأمنه، وسلامة أراضيه، وحمايةً لأرواح المواطنين وممتلكاتهم.
The Yemeni Parliament announced today (Tuesday) its full support for the measures and decisions issued by the Presidential Leadership Council and its president, including the declaration of a state of emergency, and the measures taken by the National Defense Council, considering them legal actions aimed at protecting the state and maintaining security and stability.
Illegal Military Movements
A statement issued by the parliament said: We are closely monitoring with great concern the security and military developments that have occurred in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, resulting from illegal military movements carried out by the Southern Transitional Council, accompanied by armed actions that have disrupted public security, undermined social peace, attacked civil and military state institutions, and violated citizens' rights, including assaults on private homes, besieging villages, taking lives, and damaging public and private property.
The parliament pointed out that these actions constitute a blatant violation of the Yemeni constitution, applicable laws, national references, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions regarding Yemen, representing a direct threat to the unity and sovereignty of the state, and an unacceptable overreach of the powers of legitimate state institutions. It expressed its deep concern regarding information related to the entry of arms shipments through Yemeni ports, coming from Fujairah port to Mukalla port in Hadhramaut without any legal cover or coordination with the relevant legitimate authorities, which constitutes a violation of national sovereignty, complicates the security situation, and threatens to expand the conflict.
The Transitional Council's Escalation is Dangerous
The Yemeni Parliament warned that the continuation of these practices will lead to a dangerous escalation, exposing Yemen to further division and violence, and will have negative repercussions on the security and stability of neighboring countries and the region, affecting the principles of good neighborliness and common regional security. It noted that the actions taken by the Southern Transitional Council, supported by external parties, do not serve the path of state-building, do not achieve stability, but rather undermine political efforts, deepen divisions, weaken state institutions, and harm the supreme national interest.
The Parliament called for an immediate halt to all illegal military movements, withdrawal from the sites and camps that have been seized outside the framework of the state, and full adherence to the decisions and directives of the Presidential Leadership Council, as the highest executive authority in the country, resorting to political dialogue, and refraining from using force to impose a fait accompli, enabling state institutions to perform their constitutional duties in maintaining security and public order.
The Parliament praised the statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, and the positions declared by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the measures and steps they have taken in various aspects, for their constant concern for the security, stability, unity, and territorial integrity of Yemen, the dignified living of its people, standing against its enemies, and not allowing the tampering with its resources, creating crises, or attacking its republican system and democratic and political approach, foremost among them the Houthis.
Saudi Efforts in Yemen
The Parliament called on the UAE to be part of the solution and to assist Yemenis in overcoming their crises, and to ensure the national security of their brothers and partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to do so urgently and swiftly. This will be counted for them as a matter of wisdom, prioritizing reason, and respecting brotherhood, neighborhood, partnership, and the constants and interests that have united them since the establishment of their states and their presence on the Gulf land.
The Parliament affirmed that the current phase requires all parties to bear their legal and historical responsibilities, prioritize political solutions, and reject the militarization of disputes, in order to preserve Yemen's unity, security, and territorial integrity, and to protect the lives and properties of citizens.