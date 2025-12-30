أعلن البرلمان اليمني اليوم (الثلاثاء) دعمه الكامل للإجراءات والقرارات الصادرة عن مجلس القيادة الرئاسي ورئيسه، بما في ذلك إعلان حالة الطوارئ، وما اتخذه مجلس الدفاع الوطني من تدابير، معتبراً أياها إجراءات قانونية تهدف إلى حماية الدولة، والحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار.


تحركات عسكرية غير قانونية


وقال بيان صادر عن البرلمان: نتابع بقلق بالغ التطورات الأمنية والعسكرية التي شهدتها محافظتا حضرموت والمهرة، الناتجة عن تحركات عسكرية غير قانونية قام بها المجلس الانتقالي، وما رافقها من أعمال مسلحة أدت إلى الإخلال بالأمن العام، وتقويض السلم الاجتماعي، والاعتداء على مؤسسات الدولة المدنية والعسكرية، وانتهاك حقوق المواطنين، بما في ذلك الاعتداء على المساكن الخاصة، وحصار القرى، وإزهاق الأرواح، والإضرار بالممتلكات العامة والخاصة.


وأشار البرلمان إلى أن هذه الأفعال تشكل خرقاً صريحاً للدستور اليمني، والقوانين النافذة، والمرجعيات الوطنية، وقرارات مجلس الأمن ذات الصلة باليمن، وتمثل تهديداً مباشراً لوحدة الدولة وسيادتها، وتجاوزاً غير مقبول لصلاحيات مؤسسات الدولة الشرعية، معرباً عن بالغ قلقه إزاء المعلومات المتعلقة بدخول شحنات أسلحة عبر موانئ يمنية، قادمة من ميناء الفجيرة الى ميناء المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت دون أي غطاء قانوني أو تنسيق مع السلطات الشرعية المختصة، الأمر الذي يُعد انتهاكاً للسيادة الوطنية، ويزيد من تعقيد الوضع الأمني، ويهدد بتوسيع دائرة الصراع.


تصعيد الانتقالي خطير


وحذر مجلس النواب اليمني من أن استمرار هذه الممارسات سيقود إلى تصعيد خطير، ويعرّض اليمن لمزيد من الانقسام والعنف، كما ستكون له انعكاسات سلبية على أمن واستقرار دول الجوار، والمنطقة، ويمس مبادئ حسن الجوار والأمن الإقليمي المشترك، لافتاً إلى أن ما أقدم عليه المجلس الانتقالي، بدعم من أطراف خارجية، لا يخدم مسار بناء الدولة، ولا يحقق الاستقرار، بل يقوض الجهود السياسية، ويعمق الانقسامات، ويضعف مؤسسات الدولة، ويضر بالمصلحة الوطنية العليا.


ودعا مجلس النواب، إلى الوقف الفوري لكافة التحركات العسكرية غير القانونية، والانسحاب من المواقع والمعسكرات التي تم السيطرة عليها خارج إطار الدولة، والالتزام الكامل بقرارات وتوجيهات مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، باعتباره السلطة التنفيذية العليا في البلاد، والاحتكام إلى الحوار السياسي، والامتناع عن استخدام القوة لفرض أمر واقع، وتمكين مؤسسات الدولة من أداء مهماتها الدستورية في حفظ الأمن والنظام العام.


وثمن مجلس النواب، البيان الصادر عن وزارة الخارجية السعودية اليوم، والمواقف المعلنة من قبل المملكة العربية السعودية، والإجراءات والخطوات التي اتخذوها في مختلف الجوانب، لحرصهم الدائم على أمن اليمن واستقراره، ووحدته وسلامة أراضيه، والعيش الكريم لأبنائه، والوقوف في وجه أعدائه، وعدم السماح بالعبث بمقدراته، أو خلق الأزمات، والاعتداء على نظامه الجمهوري ونهجه الديمقراطي والسياسي، وفي مقدمة ذلك الحوثي.


الجهود السعودية في اليمن


ودعا مجلس النواب، الإمارات إلى أن تكون جزءًا من الحل، وعونًا لليمنيين للخروج من أزماتهم، وأن يحرصوا على الأمن القومي لأشقائهم وشركائهم في مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، وفي مقدمتهم المملكة العربية السعودية وأن يتم ذلك بشكل عاجل وسريع، وسيُحسب لهم ذلك من باب الحكمة وتغليب العقل، واحترام الأخوة والجوار والشراكة، والثوابت والمصالح التي تجمعهم منذ نشأة دولهم ووجودهم على الأرض الخليجية.


وأكد مجلس النواب، أن المرحلة الراهنة تقتضي تحمّل جميع الأطراف لمسؤولياتهم القانونية والتاريخية، وتغليب الحلول السياسية، ورفض عسكرة الخلافات، حفاظًا على وحدة اليمن، وأمنه، وسلامة أراضيه، وحمايةً لأرواح المواطنين وممتلكاتهم.