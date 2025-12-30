The Yemeni Parliament announced today (Tuesday) its full support for the measures and decisions issued by the Presidential Leadership Council and its president, including the declaration of a state of emergency, and the measures taken by the National Defense Council, considering them legal actions aimed at protecting the state and maintaining security and stability.



Illegal Military Movements



A statement issued by the parliament said: We are closely monitoring with great concern the security and military developments that have occurred in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, resulting from illegal military movements carried out by the Southern Transitional Council, accompanied by armed actions that have disrupted public security, undermined social peace, attacked civil and military state institutions, and violated citizens' rights, including assaults on private homes, besieging villages, taking lives, and damaging public and private property.



The parliament pointed out that these actions constitute a blatant violation of the Yemeni constitution, applicable laws, national references, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions regarding Yemen, representing a direct threat to the unity and sovereignty of the state, and an unacceptable overreach of the powers of legitimate state institutions. It expressed its deep concern regarding information related to the entry of arms shipments through Yemeni ports, coming from Fujairah port to Mukalla port in Hadhramaut without any legal cover or coordination with the relevant legitimate authorities, which constitutes a violation of national sovereignty, complicates the security situation, and threatens to expand the conflict.



The Transitional Council's Escalation is Dangerous



The Yemeni Parliament warned that the continuation of these practices will lead to a dangerous escalation, exposing Yemen to further division and violence, and will have negative repercussions on the security and stability of neighboring countries and the region, affecting the principles of good neighborliness and common regional security. It noted that the actions taken by the Southern Transitional Council, supported by external parties, do not serve the path of state-building, do not achieve stability, but rather undermine political efforts, deepen divisions, weaken state institutions, and harm the supreme national interest.



The Parliament called for an immediate halt to all illegal military movements, withdrawal from the sites and camps that have been seized outside the framework of the state, and full adherence to the decisions and directives of the Presidential Leadership Council, as the highest executive authority in the country, resorting to political dialogue, and refraining from using force to impose a fait accompli, enabling state institutions to perform their constitutional duties in maintaining security and public order.



The Parliament praised the statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, and the positions declared by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the measures and steps they have taken in various aspects, for their constant concern for the security, stability, unity, and territorial integrity of Yemen, the dignified living of its people, standing against its enemies, and not allowing the tampering with its resources, creating crises, or attacking its republican system and democratic and political approach, foremost among them the Houthis.



Saudi Efforts in Yemen



The Parliament called on the UAE to be part of the solution and to assist Yemenis in overcoming their crises, and to ensure the national security of their brothers and partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to do so urgently and swiftly. This will be counted for them as a matter of wisdom, prioritizing reason, and respecting brotherhood, neighborhood, partnership, and the constants and interests that have united them since the establishment of their states and their presence on the Gulf land.



The Parliament affirmed that the current phase requires all parties to bear their legal and historical responsibilities, prioritize political solutions, and reject the militarization of disputes, in order to preserve Yemen's unity, security, and territorial integrity, and to protect the lives and properties of citizens.