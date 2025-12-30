The President of the Presidential Leadership Council, the Supreme Commander of the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced today (Tuesday) a state of emergency across all territories of Yemen starting today for a period of 90 days, subject to extension.



The Yemeni president confirmed in the text of his decision, after reviewing the Constitution of the Republic of Yemen, the Gulf Initiative and its executive mechanism, the decision to declare the transfer of power and the formation of the Presidential Leadership Council, and based on the powers granted to us under the Constitution, and pursuant to Article (1), Paragraph (z-7) of Decision No. (9) of 2022, and in order to preserve the security of all citizens, and to affirm the commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Yemen, and the necessity to confront the ongoing coup against legitimacy since 2014, and the internal strife led by military rebel elements that received orders from the UAE to move militarily against the eastern governorates with the aim of dividing the Republic of Yemen, and the serious violations they committed against innocent citizens, we have issued a declaration of a state of emergency across all Yemeni territories starting today (Tuesday) for a period of 90 days, subject to extension.



The text of the decision emphasized in its second paragraph that all military forces and formations in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra must fully coordinate with the leadership of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, represented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and return immediately to their original positions and camps without any engagement, and hand over all sites to the National Shield Forces.



The Yemeni presidential decision granted the governors of Hadramout and Al-Mahra all the powers to manage the affairs of the two governorates and to cooperate fully with the National Shield Forces until they take over the camps.



The statement indicated that it imposes an air, sea, and land blockade on all ports and crossings for a period of 72 hours from the date of this announcement, except for what is issued with permission and official authorization from the leadership of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, affirming the necessity for all state entities to implement and adhere to this announcement.