أعلن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليمنية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، حالة الطوارئ في كافة أراضي اليمن ابتداء من اليوم ولمدة 90 يوماً قابلة للتمديد.

وأكد الرئيس اليمني في نص قراره، بعد الاطلاع على دستور الجمهورية اليمنية، وعلى المبادرة الخليجية وآليتها التنفيذية، وعلى قرار إعلان نقل السلطة وتشكيل مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، واستناداً إلى الصلاحيات الممنوحة لنا بموجب الدستور، وبمقتضى المادة (1) فقرة (ز-7) من القرار رقم (9) لسنة 2022، وحفاظاً على أمن المواطنين كافة، وتأكيداً على الالتزام بوحدة اليمن وسيادته واستقلاله، وسلامة أراضيه، ولضرورة مواجهة الانقلاب على الشرعية المستمر من العام 2014، والفتنة الداخلية التي قادتها عناصر التمرد العسكرية التي تلقت أوامر من الإمارات بالتحرك عسكرياً ضد المحافظات الشرقية بهدف تقسيم الجمهورية اليمنية، وما قامت به من انتهاكات جسيمة بحق المواطنين الأبرياء، فقد أصدرنا إعلان حالة الطوارئ في كافة أراضي اليمنية ابتداءً من اليوم (الثلاثاء)،ولمدة 90 يوماً قابلة للتمديد.

وشدد نص القرار في فقرته الثانية على جميع القوات والتشكيلات العسكرية في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة التنسيق التام مع قيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية ممثلة بالمملكة العربية السعودية والعودة فوراً لمواقعها ومعسكراتها الأساسية دون أي اشتباك وتسليم كافة المواقع لقوات درع الوطن.

ومنح القرار الرئاسي اليمني محافظي حضرموت والمهرة كافة الصلاحيات لتسيير شؤون المحافظتين، والتعاون التام مع قوات درع الوطن حتى استلامها للمعسكرات.

وأشار البيان إلى أنه يفرض حظرا جويا وبحريا وبريا على كافة الموانئ والمنافذ لمدة 72 ساعة من تاريخ هذا الإعلان باستثناء ما يصدر بإذن وتصريح رسمي من قيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية، مؤكداً ضرورة التزام جميع الجهات في الدولة بتنفيذ هذا الإعلان والتقيد به.