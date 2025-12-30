أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، عن اتفاقه مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو على معظم الأمور، مؤكداً أن عنف المستوطنين في الضفة الغربية لم يتم الاتفاق عليه بشكل 100%.


وقال ترمب في مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع نتنياهو عقب المباحثات التي جرت في منتجع مارالاجو بولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية في وقت متأخر من مساء أمس (الإثنين) إن أمام «حماس» وقتاً قصيراً لنزع سلاحها، متوعداً الحركة بدفع ثمن باهظ إذا لم تنفذ ذلك.


وقال ترمب: نصف أهالي غزة سيغادرون إذا أُتيحت لهم الفرصة، مشيراً إلى أنه قام بالكثير من العمل الجيد مع نتنياهو وهذا سيستمر.


وأضاف: لن تكون هناك مشكلة بين أردوغان ونتنياهو، فأنا أحترم الرجلين وأدعمهما، مبيناً أن بلاده تدرس بيع مقاتلات إف 35 لتركيا.


وفي ما يتعلق بجرائم المستوطين في الضفة الغربية قال ترمب: توصلنا لنتائج بشأن الضفة، ونتنياهو سيقوم بالعمل الصائب، مستدركاً بالقول: لم نتفق بنسبة 100% بشأن عنف المستوطنين في الضفة.


وأعلن ترمب دعمه لنتنياهو قائلاً: «سنكون دائماً معك وسنقف إلى جانبك وسنحرص على إحلال السلام في الشرق الأوسط»، مضيفاً: إسرائيل أوفت بالتزاماتها بموجب خطة غزة.


وفي ما يتعلق بالوضع في سورية، قال ترمب: الرئيس السوري يقوم بعمل جيد، ونريد حدوداً آمنة مع سورية، مشيراً إلى أن هناك تفاهماً إزاء سورية، والأمور تسير على ما يرام بين تل أبيب ودمشق.


وأشار إلى أنهم يريدون حماية الأقليات في سورية، متعهداً بجعل الأمور أفضل بين نتنياهو والشرع.


وفي ما يتعلق بالملف الإيراني قال ترمب: سنقضي على أي تهديد إذا أعادت إيران بناء قدراتها النووية، ولن نسمح لطهران بإعادة بنائها، لافتاً إلى أن «قوة إيران تراجعت بشكل لافت، ونحن منفتحون على التفاوض معها».


وحول الوضع في لبنان، قال ترمب: «سنرى ما ستثمر عنه جهود لبنان لنزع سلاح حزب الله»، واصفاً تعاملات الحزب بـ«السيئة».


من جهته، قال رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي: الرئيس ترمب وضع شروطاً للإصلاحات التي على السلطة الفلسطينية القيام بها.