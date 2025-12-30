U.S. President Donald Trump announced his agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on most matters, confirming that the violence of settlers in the West Bank has not been agreed upon 100%.



Trump said at a joint press conference with Netanyahu following talks held at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida late last night (Monday) that Hamas has a short time to disarm, warning the movement that it would pay a heavy price if it does not comply.



Trump stated: Half of the people in Gaza will leave if given the chance, noting that he has done a lot of good work with Netanyahu and that this will continue.



He added: There will be no problem between Erdoğan and Netanyahu; I respect both men and support them, indicating that his country is considering selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.



Regarding the crimes of settlers in the West Bank, Trump said: We have reached conclusions regarding the West Bank, and Netanyahu will do the right thing, adding: We did not agree 100% on the violence of settlers in the West Bank.



Trump announced his support for Netanyahu, saying: "We will always be with you, we will stand by you, and we will ensure peace in the Middle East," adding: Israel has fulfilled its commitments under the Gaza plan.



Regarding the situation in Syria, Trump said: The Syrian president is doing a good job, and we want secure borders with Syria, noting that there is an understanding regarding Syria, and things are going well between Tel Aviv and Damascus.



He pointed out that they want to protect minorities in Syria, pledging to make things better between Netanyahu and the Syrian regime.



Regarding the Iranian file, Trump said: We will eliminate any threat if Iran rebuilds its nuclear capabilities, and we will not allow Tehran to rebuild them, noting that "Iran's power has significantly declined, and we are open to negotiating with them."



On the situation in Lebanon, Trump said: "We will see what Lebanon's efforts to disarm Hezbollah will yield," describing the party's dealings as "bad."



For his part, the Israeli Prime Minister said: President Trump has set conditions for the reforms that the Palestinian Authority must undertake.