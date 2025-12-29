اتهم ممثل ادعاء خاص في كوريا الجنوبية، اليوم (الإثنين) «كيم كيون هي» زوجة الرئيس السابق يون سوك يول، بالتدخل في شؤون الدولة مقابل الحصول على أشياء باهظة الثمن وأموال.


وقال الممثل الخاص للادعاء، في مؤتمر صحفي بمناسبة انتهاء التحقيق: «كيم استغلت كونها زوجة الرئيس لتلقي أموال ومقتنيات ثمينة، وشاركت على نطاق واسع في تعيينات وترشيحات مختلفة للموظفين».


احتجاز زوجة الرئيس


وذكرت وكالة يونهاب للأنباء أن السلطات في كوريا الجنوبية ستحتجز السيدة الأولى السابقة كيم كيون هي على الفور، بعد أن أصدرت محكمة مذكرة اعتقال على خلفية اتهامات عدة.


وجاءت تحقيقات المستشار الخاص مين جونج كي، التي اختتمت أمس، في خضم تحقيق استمر عاماً كاملاً في فرض الرئيس السابق الأحكام العرفية لفترة وجيزة العام الماضي وفضائح مرتبطة بالزوجين اللذين كانا يتمتعان بنفوذ كبير.


وكان فريق الادعاء، قد سعى في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر، إلى إصدار حكم بالسجن لمدة 15 عاماً على السيدة الأولى السابقة، وهي قيد الاحتجاز وتخضع حالياً للمحاكمة للاشتباه في تلقيها رشاوى مقابل الوساطة وتهم أخرى، كما وجّه فريق الادعاء الاتهام إلى زعيمة كنيسة التوحيد هان هاك جا، التي تجري محاكمتها الآن، بعد الاشتباه في تقديم قلادة فاخرة وحقائب من دار أزياء عالمية لزوجة الرئيس المخلوع مقابل طلب امتيازات، فضلاً عن اختلاس أموال الكنيسة لشراء الهدايا.


ومن المتوقع صدور حكم المحكمة الابتدائية بشأن كيم في 28 يناير القادم.


محامو الدفاع: سنعمل لعدم تضخيم القضية


بالمقابل، قال محامو كيم، في بيان إن التحقيقات لا تنتهي بمجرد أن يقول المرء ذلك، لكنها تكتمل في نهاية المطاف بالأدلة في المحكمة، مضيفين: سنعمل لضمان الشرعية الإجرائية وحقوق الدفاع بشكل كامل حتى لا يتم تضخيم الحقائق أو تحريفها لأغراض سياسية.


وكانت كيم قد نفت ارتكاب أي مخالفات، واعتذرت للجمهور عن تسببها في إثارة المخاوف خلال جلسة استماع في المحكمة، بوقت سابق من هذا الشهر، في حين أنكرت هان أنها وجهت كنيستها لرشوة كيم.


ويُحاكم الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي السابق يون بتهمة الاشتباه في تدبير تمرد، وهي تهمة قد تعني الحكم عليه بالسجن المؤبد أو حتى الإعدام. وقد نفى التهم الموجهة إليه. ومن المتوقع صدور حكم المحكمة الابتدائية على يون مطلع 2026.