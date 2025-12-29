A special prosecutor in South Korea today (Monday) accused "Kim Kyun-hee," the wife of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, of interfering in state affairs in exchange for expensive items and money.



The special prosecutor stated at a press conference marking the end of the investigation: "Kim exploited her position as the president's wife to receive money and valuable possessions, and she was extensively involved in various appointments and nominations of officials."



Detention of the First Lady



According to the Yonhap News Agency, authorities in South Korea will immediately detain former First Lady Kim Kyun-hee after a court issued an arrest warrant based on multiple charges.



The investigations led by special counsel Min Jong-ki, which concluded yesterday, came amid a year-long inquiry into the former president's brief imposition of martial law last year and scandals related to the influential couple.



The prosecution team had previously sought a 15-year prison sentence for the former First Lady, who is currently in custody and undergoing trial on suspicion of receiving bribes in exchange for mediation and other charges. The prosecution also charged the leader of the Unification Church, Han Hak-ja, who is now on trial, after allegedly providing a luxury necklace and bags from a global fashion house to the former president's wife in exchange for requests for privileges, as well as embezzling church funds to purchase gifts.



A ruling from the lower court regarding Kim is expected on January 28th.



Defense Lawyers: We Will Work to Prevent the Case from Being Inflated



In contrast, Kim's lawyers stated in a statement that investigations do not end simply because someone says so, but are ultimately completed with evidence in court, adding: "We will work to ensure full procedural legality and defense rights so that facts are not inflated or distorted for political purposes."



Kim has denied any wrongdoing and apologized to the public for causing concerns during a court hearing earlier this month, while Han denied directing her church to bribe Kim.



The former South Korean President Yoon is being tried on suspicion of orchestrating a rebellion, a charge that could lead to a life sentence or even the death penalty. He has denied the charges against him. A ruling from the lower court regarding Yoon is expected in early 2026.