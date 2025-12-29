اتهم ممثل ادعاء خاص في كوريا الجنوبية، اليوم (الإثنين) «كيم كيون هي» زوجة الرئيس السابق يون سوك يول، بالتدخل في شؤون الدولة مقابل الحصول على أشياء باهظة الثمن وأموال.
وقال الممثل الخاص للادعاء، في مؤتمر صحفي بمناسبة انتهاء التحقيق: «كيم استغلت كونها زوجة الرئيس لتلقي أموال ومقتنيات ثمينة، وشاركت على نطاق واسع في تعيينات وترشيحات مختلفة للموظفين».
احتجاز زوجة الرئيس
وذكرت وكالة يونهاب للأنباء أن السلطات في كوريا الجنوبية ستحتجز السيدة الأولى السابقة كيم كيون هي على الفور، بعد أن أصدرت محكمة مذكرة اعتقال على خلفية اتهامات عدة.
وجاءت تحقيقات المستشار الخاص مين جونج كي، التي اختتمت أمس، في خضم تحقيق استمر عاماً كاملاً في فرض الرئيس السابق الأحكام العرفية لفترة وجيزة العام الماضي وفضائح مرتبطة بالزوجين اللذين كانا يتمتعان بنفوذ كبير.
وكان فريق الادعاء، قد سعى في وقت سابق من هذا الشهر، إلى إصدار حكم بالسجن لمدة 15 عاماً على السيدة الأولى السابقة، وهي قيد الاحتجاز وتخضع حالياً للمحاكمة للاشتباه في تلقيها رشاوى مقابل الوساطة وتهم أخرى، كما وجّه فريق الادعاء الاتهام إلى زعيمة كنيسة التوحيد هان هاك جا، التي تجري محاكمتها الآن، بعد الاشتباه في تقديم قلادة فاخرة وحقائب من دار أزياء عالمية لزوجة الرئيس المخلوع مقابل طلب امتيازات، فضلاً عن اختلاس أموال الكنيسة لشراء الهدايا.
ومن المتوقع صدور حكم المحكمة الابتدائية بشأن كيم في 28 يناير القادم.
محامو الدفاع: سنعمل لعدم تضخيم القضية
بالمقابل، قال محامو كيم، في بيان إن التحقيقات لا تنتهي بمجرد أن يقول المرء ذلك، لكنها تكتمل في نهاية المطاف بالأدلة في المحكمة، مضيفين: سنعمل لضمان الشرعية الإجرائية وحقوق الدفاع بشكل كامل حتى لا يتم تضخيم الحقائق أو تحريفها لأغراض سياسية.
وكانت كيم قد نفت ارتكاب أي مخالفات، واعتذرت للجمهور عن تسببها في إثارة المخاوف خلال جلسة استماع في المحكمة، بوقت سابق من هذا الشهر، في حين أنكرت هان أنها وجهت كنيستها لرشوة كيم.
ويُحاكم الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي السابق يون بتهمة الاشتباه في تدبير تمرد، وهي تهمة قد تعني الحكم عليه بالسجن المؤبد أو حتى الإعدام. وقد نفى التهم الموجهة إليه. ومن المتوقع صدور حكم المحكمة الابتدائية على يون مطلع 2026.
A special prosecutor in South Korea today (Monday) accused "Kim Kyun-hee," the wife of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, of interfering in state affairs in exchange for expensive items and money.
The special prosecutor stated at a press conference marking the end of the investigation: "Kim exploited her position as the president's wife to receive money and valuable possessions, and she was extensively involved in various appointments and nominations of officials."
Detention of the First Lady
According to the Yonhap News Agency, authorities in South Korea will immediately detain former First Lady Kim Kyun-hee after a court issued an arrest warrant based on multiple charges.
The investigations led by special counsel Min Jong-ki, which concluded yesterday, came amid a year-long inquiry into the former president's brief imposition of martial law last year and scandals related to the influential couple.
The prosecution team had previously sought a 15-year prison sentence for the former First Lady, who is currently in custody and undergoing trial on suspicion of receiving bribes in exchange for mediation and other charges. The prosecution also charged the leader of the Unification Church, Han Hak-ja, who is now on trial, after allegedly providing a luxury necklace and bags from a global fashion house to the former president's wife in exchange for requests for privileges, as well as embezzling church funds to purchase gifts.
A ruling from the lower court regarding Kim is expected on January 28th.
Defense Lawyers: We Will Work to Prevent the Case from Being Inflated
In contrast, Kim's lawyers stated in a statement that investigations do not end simply because someone says so, but are ultimately completed with evidence in court, adding: "We will work to ensure full procedural legality and defense rights so that facts are not inflated or distorted for political purposes."
Kim has denied any wrongdoing and apologized to the public for causing concerns during a court hearing earlier this month, while Han denied directing her church to bribe Kim.
The former South Korean President Yoon is being tried on suspicion of orchestrating a rebellion, a charge that could lead to a life sentence or even the death penalty. He has denied the charges against him. A ruling from the lower court regarding Yoon is expected in early 2026.