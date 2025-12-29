Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today (Monday) denied Russian accusations against Ukraine of attempting to attack the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, located in the Novgorod region, northern Russia.



Zelensky described the Russian accusations as "lies," accusing Moscow of seeking to undermine the progress made in Ukrainian-American talks.



Earlier today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Ukraine attempted to attack Putin's official residence using 91 drones, all of which were shot down.



The Russian news agency "Interfax" quoted Lavrov as saying: "Russia will not tolerate the Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian presidency," explaining that Russian forces have identified the targets and the strikes they will respond with, as well as the timing.



He indicated that Moscow does not intend to withdraw from the negotiation process following the Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence, noting that his country will reconsider its negotiating position in light of Kyiv's final shift towards a state terrorism policy.



For his part, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that the Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence is a serious attempt to undermine the negotiation process, and pointed out that Kyiv is provoking tensions as soon as the negotiation process enters a sensitive phase.



He noted that Kyiv, in collaboration with its Western sponsors, is trying to obstruct the settlement process, with the British approach being clear.