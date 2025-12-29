نفى الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي اليوم (الإثنين) الاتهامات الروسية لأوكرانيا بمحاولة مهاجمة مقر إقامة الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، في منطقة نوفجورود، شمالي روسيا.


ووصف زيلينسكي الاتهامات الروسية بـ«الأكاذيب»، متهماً موسكو بالسعي إلى تقويض التقدم المحرز في المحادثات الأوكرانية الأمريكية.


وكان وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرجي لافروف قد قال في وقت سابق اليوم: إن أوكرانيا حاولت مهاجمة مقر إقامة بوتين الرسمي بواسطة 91 طائرة بدون طيار، قبل أن يتم إسقاطها جميعاً.


ونقلت وكالة «إنتر فاكس» الروسية للأنباء عن لافروف قوله: «روسيا لن تتغاضى عن الهجوم الأوكراني بطائرة على مقر الرئاسة الروسية»، موضحاً أن القوات الروسية حددت الأهداف والضربات التي سترد بها على الهجوم وتوقيتها.


وأشار إلى أن موسكو لا تنوي الانسحاب من عملية المفاوضات عقب هجوم القوات الأوكرانية على مقر إقامة بوتين، مبيناً أن بلاده ستعيد النظر في موقفها التفاوضي مع الأخذ في الاعتبار التحول النهائي لنظام كييف إلى سياسة إرهاب دولة.


بدوره، قال نائب وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرجي ريابكوف إن الهجوم الأوكراني بالمسيرات على مقر إقامة بوتين محاولة خطيرة لتقويض عملية التفاوض، وأشار إلى أن كييف تقوم باستفزازات بمجرد دخول عملية التفاوض مرحلة حساسة.


ولفت إلى أن كييف بالتعاون مع رعاتها الغربيين يحاولون عرقلة عملية التسوية، الأسلوب البريطاني واضح.