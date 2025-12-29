أعلنت شركة البنية التحتية للاتصالات في إيران، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن فرقها الفنية تمكنت من صد هجوم إلكتروني هائل من نوع رفض الخدمة الموزع (DDoS)، وصفته بأنه من أكبر الهجمات التي تعرضت لها البلاد منذ سنوات من حيث كثافة الحزم المرسلة في الثانية.
وبحسب بيان نشره الرئيس التنفيذي للشركة، بهزاد أكبري، على حسابه الشخصي على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، فإن الهجوم استهدف أحد مشغلي الاتصالات الرئيسيين في البلاد، ووصل ذروته إلى أكثر من 720 مليون حزمة في الثانية، وتم إطلاقه من نحو 125 ألف مصدر موزع حول العالم.
ورغم شدة الهجوم، أكد أكبري أن شبكة الإنترنت لم تشهد أي انقطاع ملحوظ، واستمرت الخدمات بشكل طبيعي بفضل أنظمة الكشف والتخفيف المتقدمة التي تمتلكها الشركة.
وأضاف المسؤول أن هذا الهجوم يُعد من بين أكبر 12 هجوم DDoS مسجلاً عالمياً من حيث معدل الحزم في الثانية، مما يعكس تصاعد التهديدات السيبرانية الموجهة ضد البنية التحتية الحيوية في إيران.
وأعلن نائب وزير الاتصالات الإيراني أن منظومة البنية التحتية الرقمية في البلاد «نجحت في صد أقوى هجوم من نوع DDOS» منذ سنوات، من حيث كثافة الحزم المرسلة في الثانية، مؤكداً أن أنظمة الرصد اكتشفت الهجوم مبكراً، وتم التصدي له بفعالية دون أي تعطيل للخدمات أو انقطاع في الشبكة.
ويعد هجوم رفض الخدمة الموزع DDoS هو أحد أكثر أنواع الهجمات الإلكترونية شيوعاً وتكلفة منخفضة نسبياً، إذ يعتمد على إغراق الخادم أو الشبكة المستهدفة بملايين أو مليارات الطلبات الوهمية في وقت قصير من خلال شبكة من الأجهزة المخترقة تُسمى Botnet، مما يجعل الخدمة غير متاحة للمستخدمين الشرعيين.
وفي السنوات الأخيرة، شهد العالم تصاعداً كبيراً في شدة هذه الهجمات منها: هجوم على GitHub بلغ 1.35 تيرابت/ثانية في عام 2018، وفي عام 2025 سجلت تقارير هجمات تجاوزت 7 تيرابت/ثانية ومئات الملايين من الحزم في الثانية حسب تقارير Cloudflare وشركات الحماية الأخرى.
تُستخدم هجمات DDoS غالباً لأغراض ابتزاز مالي، أو تعطيل خدمات، أو كجزء من حرب سيبرانية/سياسية، وفي سياق إيران، تتكرر الاتهامات المتبادلة بين طهران وخصومها خصوصاً إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة بشن هجمات سيبرانية متبادلة، سواء هجمات تخريبية أو DDoS أو تجسس.
The Iranian telecommunications infrastructure company announced today (Monday) that its technical teams managed to repel a massive distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) cyberattack, describing it as one of the largest attacks the country has faced in years in terms of packets sent per second.
According to a statement published by the company's CEO, Behzad Akbari, on his personal social media account, the attack targeted one of the main telecommunications operators in the country, peaking at over 720 million packets per second and was launched from about 125,000 distributed sources around the world.
Despite the severity of the attack, Akbari confirmed that the internet did not experience any noticeable disruption, and services continued normally thanks to the advanced detection and mitigation systems owned by the company.
The official added that this attack is among the largest 12 recorded DDoS attacks globally in terms of packets per second, reflecting the rising cyber threats directed against critical infrastructure in Iran.
The Iranian Deputy Minister of Communications announced that the country's digital infrastructure system "successfully repelled the strongest DDoS attack" in years, in terms of packets sent per second, confirming that monitoring systems detected the attack early and effectively countered it without any service disruption or network outage.
The distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is one of the most common types of cyberattacks and is relatively low-cost, as it relies on flooding the targeted server or network with millions or billions of fake requests in a short time through a network of compromised devices known as a botnet, making the service unavailable to legitimate users.
In recent years, the world has witnessed a significant increase in the intensity of these attacks, including: an attack on GitHub that reached 1.35 terabits per second in 2018, and in 2025, reports recorded attacks exceeding 7 terabits per second and hundreds of millions of packets per second according to reports from Cloudflare and other security companies.
DDoS attacks are often used for financial extortion, service disruption, or as part of a cyber/political war, and in the context of Iran, mutual accusations between Tehran and its adversaries, particularly Israel and the United States, of launching mutual cyberattacks, whether destructive attacks, DDoS, or espionage, are recurring.