أعلنت شركة البنية التحتية للاتصالات في إيران، اليوم (الإثنين)، أن فرقها الفنية تمكنت من صد هجوم إلكتروني هائل من نوع رفض الخدمة الموزع (DDoS)، وصفته بأنه من أكبر الهجمات التي تعرضت لها البلاد منذ سنوات من حيث كثافة الحزم المرسلة في الثانية.

وبحسب بيان نشره الرئيس التنفيذي للشركة، بهزاد أكبري، على حسابه الشخصي على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، فإن الهجوم استهدف أحد مشغلي الاتصالات الرئيسيين في البلاد، ووصل ذروته إلى أكثر من 720 مليون حزمة في الثانية، وتم إطلاقه من نحو 125 ألف مصدر موزع حول العالم.

ورغم شدة الهجوم، أكد أكبري أن شبكة الإنترنت لم تشهد أي انقطاع ملحوظ، واستمرت الخدمات بشكل طبيعي بفضل أنظمة الكشف والتخفيف المتقدمة التي تمتلكها الشركة.

وأضاف المسؤول أن هذا الهجوم يُعد من بين أكبر 12 هجوم DDoS مسجلاً عالمياً من حيث معدل الحزم في الثانية، مما يعكس تصاعد التهديدات السيبرانية الموجهة ضد البنية التحتية الحيوية في إيران.

وأعلن نائب وزير الاتصالات الإيراني أن منظومة البنية التحتية الرقمية في البلاد «نجحت في صد أقوى هجوم من نوع DDOS» منذ سنوات، من حيث كثافة الحزم المرسلة في الثانية، مؤكداً أن أنظمة الرصد اكتشفت الهجوم مبكراً، وتم التصدي له بفعالية دون أي تعطيل للخدمات أو انقطاع في الشبكة.

ويعد هجوم رفض الخدمة الموزع DDoS هو أحد أكثر أنواع الهجمات الإلكترونية شيوعاً وتكلفة منخفضة نسبياً، إذ يعتمد على إغراق الخادم أو الشبكة المستهدفة بملايين أو مليارات الطلبات الوهمية في وقت قصير من خلال شبكة من الأجهزة المخترقة تُسمى Botnet، مما يجعل الخدمة غير متاحة للمستخدمين الشرعيين.

وفي السنوات الأخيرة، شهد العالم تصاعداً كبيراً في شدة هذه الهجمات منها: هجوم على GitHub بلغ 1.35 تيرابت/ثانية في عام 2018، وفي عام 2025 سجلت تقارير هجمات تجاوزت 7 تيرابت/ثانية ومئات الملايين من الحزم في الثانية حسب تقارير Cloudflare وشركات الحماية الأخرى.

تُستخدم هجمات DDoS غالباً لأغراض ابتزاز مالي، أو تعطيل خدمات، أو كجزء من حرب سيبرانية/سياسية، وفي سياق إيران، تتكرر الاتهامات المتبادلة بين طهران وخصومها خصوصاً إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة بشن هجمات سيبرانية متبادلة، سواء هجمات تخريبية أو DDoS أو تجسس.