The Iranian telecommunications infrastructure company announced today (Monday) that its technical teams managed to repel a massive distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) cyberattack, describing it as one of the largest attacks the country has faced in years in terms of packets sent per second.

According to a statement published by the company's CEO, Behzad Akbari, on his personal social media account, the attack targeted one of the main telecommunications operators in the country, peaking at over 720 million packets per second and was launched from about 125,000 distributed sources around the world.

Despite the severity of the attack, Akbari confirmed that the internet did not experience any noticeable disruption, and services continued normally thanks to the advanced detection and mitigation systems owned by the company.

The official added that this attack is among the largest 12 recorded DDoS attacks globally in terms of packets per second, reflecting the rising cyber threats directed against critical infrastructure in Iran.



The distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is one of the most common types of cyberattacks and is relatively low-cost, as it relies on flooding the targeted server or network with millions or billions of fake requests in a short time through a network of compromised devices known as a botnet, making the service unavailable to legitimate users.



In recent years, the world has witnessed a significant increase in the intensity of these attacks, including: an attack on GitHub that reached 1.35 terabits per second in 2018, and in 2025, reports recorded attacks exceeding 7 terabits per second and hundreds of millions of packets per second according to reports from Cloudflare and other security companies.

DDoS attacks are often used for financial extortion, service disruption, or as part of a cyber/political war, and in the context of Iran, mutual accusations between Tehran and its adversaries, particularly Israel and the United States, of launching mutual cyberattacks, whether destructive attacks, DDoS, or espionage, are recurring.