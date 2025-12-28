وصف وزير خارجية الصومال عبدالسلام عبدي علي اعتراف إسرائيل بإقليم أرض الصومال بـ«خطوة عدوانية واستفزازية».


وأوضح عبدي أن الاعتراف تهديد مباشر للأمن الإقليمي، موضحاً أن سيادة البلاد ووحدة أراضيها خطوط حمراء لا تقبل المساس.


وقال وزير الخارجية الصومالي: «الحكومة تقدمت بطلب رسمي إلى إسرائيل للتراجع عن هذا الاعتراف»، محذراً من تداعياته على الاستقرار في المنطقة.


ولفت إلى أن الحوار مع إقليم أرض الصومال سيستمر بهدف التوصل إلى حل سلمي يحفظ وحدة الصومال ويصون سيادتها، مؤكداً التزام بلاده بالمسار الدبلوماسي لمعالجة الخلافات.


ودعا عبدي الأطراف المعنية إلى احترام القانون الدولي ومبادئ سيادة الدول ووحدة أراضيها.


وكان الرئيس الصومالي حسن شيخ محمود قد وجه انتقادات لاذعة إلى رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، موضحاً أمام البرلمان الصومالي أن الاعتراف الإسرائيلي بـ«أرض الصومال» أو «صوماليلاند» أكبر انتهاك للسيادة الصومالية تاريخياً.