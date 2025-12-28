Somalia's Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali described Israel's recognition of the Somaliland region as "an aggressive and provocative step."



Abdi clarified that the recognition poses a direct threat to regional security, emphasizing that the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity are red lines that cannot be compromised.



The Somali Foreign Minister stated: "The government has submitted an official request to Israel to retract this recognition," warning of its implications for stability in the region.



He pointed out that dialogue with the Somaliland region will continue with the aim of reaching a peaceful solution that preserves Somalia's unity and safeguards its sovereignty, reaffirming his country's commitment to a diplomatic path to resolve disputes.



Abdi called on the concerned parties to respect international law and the principles of state sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had previously issued sharp criticisms of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, explaining before the Somali parliament that the Israeli recognition of "Somaliland" is the greatest historical violation of Somali sovereignty.