أكدت جامعة الدول العربية، اليوم (الأحد)، أن اعتراف إسرائيل بإقليم أرض الصومال أو «صوماليلاند» إجراء غير قانوني، باطلٌ ولاغٍ، معلنة عن تضامنها مع جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية في مواجهة الاعتداء على سيادتها ووحدة أراضيها.


ورفضت الجامعة العربية في بيانها بشكل كامل أي إجراءات أو نتائج تترتب عليه بغية تسهيل مخططات التهجير القسري للشعب الفلسطيني أو استباحة موانئ شمال الصومال لإنشاء قواعد عسكرية فيها، مبينة أن الاعتراف غير ذي أثر قانوني.


تدخل إسرائيلي سافر


وشددت الجامعة العربية على أن هذه الخطوة تمثل تدخلاً سافراً في الشؤون الداخلية الصومالية، وانتهاكاً صارخاً لمبادئ القانون الدولي وميثاقي الأمم المتحدة وجامعة الدول العربية.


وأشار المجلس إلى أن الاعتراف الإسرائيلي يشكل تهديداً للأمن والسلم الإقليميين والدوليين، واعتداءً على الأمن القومي العربي، محذراً من خطورته على استقرار الصومال ومنطقة القرن الأفريقي.


وجدد المجلس التأكيد على الموقف العربي الثابت باعتبار إقليم الشمال الغربي جزءاً لا يتجزأ من جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية.


دعم الصومال لاتخاذ إجراءات للدفاع


وأكدت الجامعة العربية دعمها الكامل لأمن واستقرار ووحدة وسيادة الصومال وسلامة أراضيه براً وبحراً وجواً، ومساندة الحكومة الصومالية في أي إجراءات تتخذها للدفاع عن سيادتها وفقاً للشرعية الدولية.


وشدد البيان على رفض المجلس القاطع لأي محاولات لتهجير الشعب الفلسطيني أو تغيير التركيبة الديموغرافية للأراضي الفلسطينية، أو استخدام الأراضي الصومالية أو أي جزء منها منصة لتنفيذ مخططات عدوانية أو أعمال عسكرية أو استخباراتية تستهدف دولاً أخرى، داعياً المجتمع الدولي إلى التصدي لهذه الخطوة.


وطالب المجلس جميع الدول والمنظمات الدولية والإقليمية بالامتناع عن أي تعامل رسمي أو شبه رسمي مع سلطات ما يسمى «إقليم أرض الصومال» خارج إطار السيادة الصومالية.


حشد الدعم الدولي للصومال


وقرر المجلس في مخرجات اجتماعه الطارئ التنسيق مع حكومة الصومال الفيدرالية، بصفتها عضواً غير دائم في مجلس الأمن للفترة 2025–2026، لحشد الدعم الدولي اللازم لاستصدار قرارات تؤكد وحدة وسيادة الصومال وترفض الاعتراف الإسرائيلي.


يذكر أن «أرض الصومال» كانت أعلنت انفصالها أحادياً عن مقديشو في عام 1991 عقب اندلاع الحرب الأهلية، إلا أنها لم تحصل على اعتراف دولي رسمي من أية دولة عضو في الأمم المتحدة منذ ذلك الحين، وظلت تُعامل دولياً كإقليم ذي حكم ذاتي داخل الصومال الفيدرالية.