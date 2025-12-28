The Arab League confirmed today (Sunday) that Israel's recognition of the Somaliland region or "Somaliland" is an illegal act, null and void, declaring its solidarity with the Federal Republic of Somalia in facing the aggression against its sovereignty and territorial integrity.



The Arab League completely rejected in its statement any actions or results arising from this recognition aimed at facilitating the forced displacement of the Palestinian people or the exploitation of ports in northern Somalia to establish military bases there, indicating that the recognition has no legal effect.



Flagrant Israeli Intervention



The Arab League emphasized that this step represents a flagrant intervention in Somali internal affairs and a blatant violation of the principles of international law and the charters of the United Nations and the Arab League.



The council pointed out that the Israeli recognition poses a threat to regional and international peace and security and constitutes an aggression against Arab national security, warning of its danger to the stability of Somalia and the Horn of Africa.



The council reiterated the firm Arab position that considers the northwestern region an integral part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.



Support for Somalia to Take Defensive Measures



The Arab League affirmed its full support for the security, stability, unity, and sovereignty of Somalia and the integrity of its territory by land, sea, and air, and its backing of the Somali government in any measures it takes to defend its sovereignty in accordance with international legitimacy.



The statement emphasized the council's absolute rejection of any attempts to displace the Palestinian people or alter the demographic composition of the Palestinian territories, or to use Somali land or any part of it as a platform to implement aggressive plans or military or intelligence operations targeting other countries, calling on the international community to confront this step.



The council urged all countries and international and regional organizations to refrain from any official or semi-official dealings with the authorities of the so-called "Somaliland" outside the framework of Somali sovereignty.



Mobilizing International Support for Somalia



The council decided in the outcomes of its emergency meeting to coordinate with the Federal Government of Somalia, as a non-permanent member of the Security Council for the period 2025–2026, to mobilize the necessary international support to issue resolutions affirming the unity and sovereignty of Somalia and rejecting the Israeli recognition.



It is worth noting that "Somaliland" declared its unilateral secession from Mogadishu in 1991 following the outbreak of civil war, but it has not received official international recognition from any UN member state since then and has continued to be treated internationally as an autonomous region within the Federal Republic of Somalia.