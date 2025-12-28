أعلنت السلطات السورية القبض على أحد أعضاء خلية مسلحة تُعرف باسم «سرايا الجواد»، تابعة لسهيل الحسن قائد قوات النمر النخبوية في عهد الرئيس المخلوع بشار الأسد، في ريف مدينة جبلة بالساحل السوري.

دمشق: سقوط عنصر من خلية سهيل الحسن في ريف جبلة


وقالت وزارة الداخلية السورية، في بيان اليوم (الأحد)، إن العملية جاءت استكمالاً لإجراءات أمنية نفذتها قيادة الأمن الداخلي في محافظة اللاذقية ضد الخلية المذكورة في قرية دوير بعبدة بريف جبلة، وتمكنت مديرية الأمن الداخلي في منطقة جبلة من القبض على المدعو باسل عيسى علي جماهيري، أحد عناصر الخلية.


وأضاف البيان أن المقبوض عليه اعترف خلال التحقيق بإخفاء كميات من الأسلحة والذخائر التي كانت تستخدمها الخلية في استهداف مواقع تابعة للأمن الداخلي والجيش. ولفت إلى أن فرقاً مختصة توجهت، بناءً على تلك الاعترافات، إلى المواقع المحددة وضبطت أسلحة رشاشة وذخائر متنوعة جرى مصادرتها وفق الأصول.


وأكدت الوزارة أن المتهم أُحيل إلى الجهات المختصة لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية بحقه.


وكان قائد الأمن الداخلي في محافظة اللاذقية، اتهم خلية «سرايا الجواد» بالتورط في تنفيذ عمليات اغتيال وتصفيات ميدانية، وتفجير عبوات ناسفة، واستهداف نقاط أمنية وعسكرية، إضافة إلى التخطيط لتنفيذ أعمال إرهابية خلال فترة رأس السنة، موضحاً أن الخلية تتبع لسهيل الحسن، المتهم بارتكاب مجازر بحق السوريين إبان عهد نظام الأسد.