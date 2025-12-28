دمشق: سقوط عنصر من خلية سهيل الحسن في ريف جبلة

The Syrian authorities announced the arrest of a member of an armed cell known as "Saraya Al-Jawad," affiliated with Suhail Al-Hassan, the commander of the elite Tiger Forces during the regime of ousted President Bashar Al-Assad, in the countryside of Jableh city on the Syrian coast.



The Syrian Ministry of Interior stated in a statement today (Sunday) that the operation was part of security measures carried out by the Internal Security Forces in Latakia province against the mentioned cell in the village of Dweir Baabda in the Jableh countryside, and the Internal Security Directorate in the Jableh area managed to arrest a person named Basel Issa Ali Jamahiri, one of the cell's members.



The statement added that the arrested individual confessed during the investigation to hiding quantities of weapons and ammunition that were used by the cell to target sites belonging to the Internal Security Forces and the army. It noted that specialized teams went, based on those confessions, to the specified locations and seized machine guns and various ammunition that were confiscated according to the proper procedures.



The ministry confirmed that the accused has been referred to the relevant authorities to complete the legal proceedings against him.



The commander of the Internal Security Forces in Latakia province had accused the "Saraya Al-Jawad" cell of being involved in carrying out assassination operations, field executions, detonating explosive devices, and targeting security and military points, in addition to planning to carry out terrorist acts during the New Year period, explaining that the cell is affiliated with Suhail Al-Hassan, who is accused of committing massacres against Syrians during the Assad regime.