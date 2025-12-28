دمشق: سقوط عنصر من خلية سهيل الحسن في ريف جبلة

أعلنت السلطات السورية القبض على أحد أعضاء خلية مسلحة تُعرف باسم «سرايا الجواد»، تابعة لسهيل الحسن قائد قوات النمر النخبوية في عهد الرئيس المخلوع بشار الأسد، في ريف مدينة جبلة بالساحل السوري.
وقالت وزارة الداخلية السورية، في بيان اليوم (الأحد)، إن العملية جاءت استكمالاً لإجراءات أمنية نفذتها قيادة الأمن الداخلي في محافظة اللاذقية ضد الخلية المذكورة في قرية دوير بعبدة بريف جبلة، وتمكنت مديرية الأمن الداخلي في منطقة جبلة من القبض على المدعو باسل عيسى علي جماهيري، أحد عناصر الخلية.
وأضاف البيان أن المقبوض عليه اعترف خلال التحقيق بإخفاء كميات من الأسلحة والذخائر التي كانت تستخدمها الخلية في استهداف مواقع تابعة للأمن الداخلي والجيش. ولفت إلى أن فرقاً مختصة توجهت، بناءً على تلك الاعترافات، إلى المواقع المحددة وضبطت أسلحة رشاشة وذخائر متنوعة جرى مصادرتها وفق الأصول.
وأكدت الوزارة أن المتهم أُحيل إلى الجهات المختصة لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية بحقه.
وكان قائد الأمن الداخلي في محافظة اللاذقية، اتهم خلية «سرايا الجواد» بالتورط في تنفيذ عمليات اغتيال وتصفيات ميدانية، وتفجير عبوات ناسفة، واستهداف نقاط أمنية وعسكرية، إضافة إلى التخطيط لتنفيذ أعمال إرهابية خلال فترة رأس السنة، موضحاً أن الخلية تتبع لسهيل الحسن، المتهم بارتكاب مجازر بحق السوريين إبان عهد نظام الأسد.
The Syrian authorities announced the arrest of a member of an armed cell known as "Saraya Al-Jawad," affiliated with Suhail Al-Hassan, the commander of the elite Tiger Forces during the regime of ousted President Bashar Al-Assad, in the countryside of Jableh city on the Syrian coast.
The Syrian Ministry of Interior stated in a statement today (Sunday) that the operation was part of security measures carried out by the Internal Security Forces in Latakia province against the mentioned cell in the village of Dweir Baabda in the Jableh countryside, and the Internal Security Directorate in the Jableh area managed to arrest a person named Basel Issa Ali Jamahiri, one of the cell's members.
The statement added that the arrested individual confessed during the investigation to hiding quantities of weapons and ammunition that were used by the cell to target sites belonging to the Internal Security Forces and the army. It noted that specialized teams went, based on those confessions, to the specified locations and seized machine guns and various ammunition that were confiscated according to the proper procedures.
The ministry confirmed that the accused has been referred to the relevant authorities to complete the legal proceedings against him.
The commander of the Internal Security Forces in Latakia province had accused the "Saraya Al-Jawad" cell of being involved in carrying out assassination operations, field executions, detonating explosive devices, and targeting security and military points, in addition to planning to carry out terrorist acts during the New Year period, explaining that the cell is affiliated with Suhail Al-Hassan, who is accused of committing massacres against Syrians during the Assad regime.