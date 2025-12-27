في لحظة حاسمة لمستقبل البلاد السياسي ومسار الانضمام إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي، يتوجه الناخبون في كوسوفو، غداً الأحد، إلى انتخابات برلمانية مبكرة.


فشل تأمين أغلبية


وأفادت صحيفة «بوليتيكو»، بأن هذه الانتخابات تجري في ظل عجز حزب «تقرير المصير» الحاكم بزعامة ألبين كورتي (49 عاماً) عن تشكيل حكومة رغم تصدره الانتخابات السابقة، وما رافق ذلك من توتر مع الاتحاد الأوروبي والولايات المتحدة، وسط محاولات من أحزاب المعارضة لتشكيل حكومة بديلة وتفادي جمود سياسي جديد قد يكلّف كوسوفو فرصاً حيوية للدعم والاندماج الأوروبي.


وأظهرت انتخابات فبراير الماضي، فائزاً واضحاً هو حزب «تقرير المصير» الحاكم بزعامة رئيس الوزراء المكلّف ألبين كورتي، الذي حصل على 42% من الأصوات، إلا أنه أخفق في تأمين أغلبية مطلقة، ولم يتمكن من تشكيل ائتلاف مع أي حزب آخر.


رفض تعاون المعارضة


ودفع حزب كورتي، كوسوفو، إلى مزيد من العزلة، إذ إن نهجه الشعبوي اليساري ومساعيه لفرض سيادة كوسوفو في الشمال ذي الغالبية الصربية أدّت إلى توتر العلاقات مع كل من الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي، ما أسفر عن إجراءات عقابية.


ورفضت أحزاب المعارضة الرئيسية التعاون مع حزب تقرير المصير، كما لم توافق على محاولات كورتي المتعددة لترشيح رئيس للبرلمان، رغم أنه عرض حتى التخلي عن منصبه كرئيس للوزراء لتهدئة المعارضة، لكن دون جدوى. ما دفع الرئيسة فيوسا عثماني إلى الدعوة إلى انتخابات مبكرة، لتصبح هذه سابع انتخابات برلمانية في كوسوفو منذ إعلان استقلالها عن صربيا في عام 2008.


منع الجمود السياسي


ولا تُظهر أحزاب المعارضة مثل رابطة كوسوفو الديمقراطية LDK، والحزب الديمقراطي لكوسوفو PDK، وتحالف مستقبل كوسوفو AAK، أي مؤشرات على تغيير موقفها من كورتي حتى الآن.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن هاكي أبازي المرشح البرلماني عن تحالف مستقبل كوسوفو قوله: ترى أحزاب LDK وPDK وAAK أن كورتي شعبوي أضرّ بالعلاقات مع الغرب وعرقل عضوية الناتو ومسار الاندماج في الاتحاد الأوروبي. ومن المتوقع أن تُشكّل أحزاب المعارضة الثلاثة ائتلافاً، لمنع حدوث جمود سياسي جديد، وهو سيناريو وصفه أبازي بأنه «مرجّح جداً»، إلا أن النائبة بليرتا ديليو كودرا، من الحزب الديمقراطي لكوسوفو قالت: «يبقى أن نرى ما ستكون عليه الأرقام»، وإن كانت تتوقع تشكيل حكومة من دون كورتي رئيساً للوزراء.


واعتبر مرشح الحزب الديمقراطي لكوسوفو حيدر بيقا، أن حكومة كورتي ألحقت ضرراً بالغاً بعملية اندماج كوسوفو الأوروبية، مشدداً على الحاجة إلى حكومة جديدة تعيد البلاد إلى مسار آمن نحو الاتحاد الأوروبي.


الانضمام إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي


ولا يزال طلب كوسوفو بشأن الانضمام إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي معلقاً، بحسب ما قالت عثماني خلال قمة الاتحاد الأوروبي الأسبوع الماضي.

وكانت كوسوفو قد تقدمت بالطلب عام 2022، لكن لم يُحرز أي تقدم يُذكر منذ ذلك الحين.


وأعلنت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين، خلال القمة أن الاتحاد الأوروبي سيرفع العقوبات المفروضة على كوسوفو بسبب التوترات في الشمال ذي الغالبية الصربية، وسيفرج عن أكثر من 400 مليون يورو من المساعدات المالية.


وفي حال فشلت البلاد في تشكيل حكومة مرة أخرى، فإن كوسوفو تخاطر بفقدان الوصول إلى خطة النمو البالغة 6 مليارات يورو لغرب البلقان، إذ يتعين عليها تنفيذ إصلاحات لفتح باب التمويل.