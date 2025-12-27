In a decisive moment for the country's political future and the path to joining the European Union, voters in Kosovo will head to early parliamentary elections tomorrow, Sunday.



Failure to Secure a Majority



The newspaper "Politico" reported that these elections are taking place amid the inability of the ruling "Self-Determination" party, led by Albin Kurti (49 years old), to form a government despite winning the previous elections. This has been accompanied by tensions with the European Union and the United States, as opposition parties attempt to form an alternative government and avoid a new political deadlock that could cost Kosovo vital opportunities for support and European integration.



The elections in February showed a clear winner, the ruling "Self-Determination" party led by the designated Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who received 42% of the votes. However, he failed to secure an absolute majority and could not form a coalition with any other party.



Rejection of Opposition Cooperation



Kurti's party has pushed Kosovo further into isolation, as its leftist populist approach and efforts to assert Kosovo's sovereignty in the predominantly Serbian north have strained relations with both the United States and the European Union, resulting in punitive measures.



The main opposition parties have rejected cooperation with the Self-Determination party and have not agreed to Kurti's multiple attempts to nominate a parliamentary president, even though he offered to step down as Prime Minister to appease the opposition, but to no avail. This led President Vjosa Osmani to call for early elections, making this the seventh parliamentary election in Kosovo since declaring independence from Serbia in 2008.



Preventing Political Stalemate



The opposition parties, such as the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), and the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK), show no signs of changing their stance on Kurti so far.



The newspaper quoted parliamentary candidate Haki Abazi from the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo saying: The LDK, PDK, and AAK parties see Kurti as a populist who has harmed relations with the West and hindered NATO membership and the path to EU integration. It is expected that the three opposition parties will form a coalition to prevent a new political deadlock, a scenario that Abazi described as "very likely." However, MP Blerta Deliu Kodra from the Democratic Party of Kosovo said, "It remains to be seen what the numbers will be," while she expects a government to be formed without Kurti as Prime Minister.



Democratic Party of Kosovo candidate Hajr Beqa considered that Kurti's government has severely damaged Kosovo's European integration process, emphasizing the need for a new government to return the country to a safe path toward the European Union.



Joining the European Union



Kosovo's request to join the European Union remains pending, according to Osmani during the EU summit last week.

Kosovo submitted the application in 2022, but no significant progress has been made since then.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced during the summit that the EU will lift sanctions imposed on Kosovo due to tensions in the predominantly Serbian north and will release over 400 million euros in financial aid.



If the country fails to form a government again, Kosovo risks losing access to the 6 billion euro growth plan for the Western Balkans, as it must implement reforms to unlock funding.