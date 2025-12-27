في لحظة حاسمة لمستقبل البلاد السياسي ومسار الانضمام إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي، يتوجه الناخبون في كوسوفو، غداً الأحد، إلى انتخابات برلمانية مبكرة.
فشل تأمين أغلبية
وأفادت صحيفة «بوليتيكو»، بأن هذه الانتخابات تجري في ظل عجز حزب «تقرير المصير» الحاكم بزعامة ألبين كورتي (49 عاماً) عن تشكيل حكومة رغم تصدره الانتخابات السابقة، وما رافق ذلك من توتر مع الاتحاد الأوروبي والولايات المتحدة، وسط محاولات من أحزاب المعارضة لتشكيل حكومة بديلة وتفادي جمود سياسي جديد قد يكلّف كوسوفو فرصاً حيوية للدعم والاندماج الأوروبي.
وأظهرت انتخابات فبراير الماضي، فائزاً واضحاً هو حزب «تقرير المصير» الحاكم بزعامة رئيس الوزراء المكلّف ألبين كورتي، الذي حصل على 42% من الأصوات، إلا أنه أخفق في تأمين أغلبية مطلقة، ولم يتمكن من تشكيل ائتلاف مع أي حزب آخر.
رفض تعاون المعارضة
ودفع حزب كورتي، كوسوفو، إلى مزيد من العزلة، إذ إن نهجه الشعبوي اليساري ومساعيه لفرض سيادة كوسوفو في الشمال ذي الغالبية الصربية أدّت إلى توتر العلاقات مع كل من الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي، ما أسفر عن إجراءات عقابية.
ورفضت أحزاب المعارضة الرئيسية التعاون مع حزب تقرير المصير، كما لم توافق على محاولات كورتي المتعددة لترشيح رئيس للبرلمان، رغم أنه عرض حتى التخلي عن منصبه كرئيس للوزراء لتهدئة المعارضة، لكن دون جدوى. ما دفع الرئيسة فيوسا عثماني إلى الدعوة إلى انتخابات مبكرة، لتصبح هذه سابع انتخابات برلمانية في كوسوفو منذ إعلان استقلالها عن صربيا في عام 2008.
منع الجمود السياسي
ولا تُظهر أحزاب المعارضة مثل رابطة كوسوفو الديمقراطية LDK، والحزب الديمقراطي لكوسوفو PDK، وتحالف مستقبل كوسوفو AAK، أي مؤشرات على تغيير موقفها من كورتي حتى الآن.
ونقلت الصحيفة عن هاكي أبازي المرشح البرلماني عن تحالف مستقبل كوسوفو قوله: ترى أحزاب LDK وPDK وAAK أن كورتي شعبوي أضرّ بالعلاقات مع الغرب وعرقل عضوية الناتو ومسار الاندماج في الاتحاد الأوروبي. ومن المتوقع أن تُشكّل أحزاب المعارضة الثلاثة ائتلافاً، لمنع حدوث جمود سياسي جديد، وهو سيناريو وصفه أبازي بأنه «مرجّح جداً»، إلا أن النائبة بليرتا ديليو كودرا، من الحزب الديمقراطي لكوسوفو قالت: «يبقى أن نرى ما ستكون عليه الأرقام»، وإن كانت تتوقع تشكيل حكومة من دون كورتي رئيساً للوزراء.
واعتبر مرشح الحزب الديمقراطي لكوسوفو حيدر بيقا، أن حكومة كورتي ألحقت ضرراً بالغاً بعملية اندماج كوسوفو الأوروبية، مشدداً على الحاجة إلى حكومة جديدة تعيد البلاد إلى مسار آمن نحو الاتحاد الأوروبي.
الانضمام إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي
ولا يزال طلب كوسوفو بشأن الانضمام إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي معلقاً، بحسب ما قالت عثماني خلال قمة الاتحاد الأوروبي الأسبوع الماضي.
وكانت كوسوفو قد تقدمت بالطلب عام 2022، لكن لم يُحرز أي تقدم يُذكر منذ ذلك الحين.
وأعلنت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين، خلال القمة أن الاتحاد الأوروبي سيرفع العقوبات المفروضة على كوسوفو بسبب التوترات في الشمال ذي الغالبية الصربية، وسيفرج عن أكثر من 400 مليون يورو من المساعدات المالية.
وفي حال فشلت البلاد في تشكيل حكومة مرة أخرى، فإن كوسوفو تخاطر بفقدان الوصول إلى خطة النمو البالغة 6 مليارات يورو لغرب البلقان، إذ يتعين عليها تنفيذ إصلاحات لفتح باب التمويل.
In a decisive moment for the country's political future and the path to joining the European Union, voters in Kosovo will head to early parliamentary elections tomorrow, Sunday.
Failure to Secure a Majority
The newspaper "Politico" reported that these elections are taking place amid the inability of the ruling "Self-Determination" party, led by Albin Kurti (49 years old), to form a government despite winning the previous elections. This has been accompanied by tensions with the European Union and the United States, as opposition parties attempt to form an alternative government and avoid a new political deadlock that could cost Kosovo vital opportunities for support and European integration.
The elections in February showed a clear winner, the ruling "Self-Determination" party led by the designated Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who received 42% of the votes. However, he failed to secure an absolute majority and could not form a coalition with any other party.
Rejection of Opposition Cooperation
Kurti's party has pushed Kosovo further into isolation, as its leftist populist approach and efforts to assert Kosovo's sovereignty in the predominantly Serbian north have strained relations with both the United States and the European Union, resulting in punitive measures.
The main opposition parties have rejected cooperation with the Self-Determination party and have not agreed to Kurti's multiple attempts to nominate a parliamentary president, even though he offered to step down as Prime Minister to appease the opposition, but to no avail. This led President Vjosa Osmani to call for early elections, making this the seventh parliamentary election in Kosovo since declaring independence from Serbia in 2008.
Preventing Political Stalemate
The opposition parties, such as the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), and the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK), show no signs of changing their stance on Kurti so far.
The newspaper quoted parliamentary candidate Haki Abazi from the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo saying: The LDK, PDK, and AAK parties see Kurti as a populist who has harmed relations with the West and hindered NATO membership and the path to EU integration. It is expected that the three opposition parties will form a coalition to prevent a new political deadlock, a scenario that Abazi described as "very likely." However, MP Blerta Deliu Kodra from the Democratic Party of Kosovo said, "It remains to be seen what the numbers will be," while she expects a government to be formed without Kurti as Prime Minister.
Democratic Party of Kosovo candidate Hajr Beqa considered that Kurti's government has severely damaged Kosovo's European integration process, emphasizing the need for a new government to return the country to a safe path toward the European Union.
Joining the European Union
Kosovo's request to join the European Union remains pending, according to Osmani during the EU summit last week.
Kosovo submitted the application in 2022, but no significant progress has been made since then.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced during the summit that the EU will lift sanctions imposed on Kosovo due to tensions in the predominantly Serbian north and will release over 400 million euros in financial aid.
If the country fails to form a government again, Kosovo risks losing access to the 6 billion euro growth plan for the Western Balkans, as it must implement reforms to unlock funding.