أعرب الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون عن تقدير لبنان للجهود المتواصلة التي تبذلها المملكة العربية السعودية في سبيل خفض التصعيد وتعزيز الاستقرار وإرساء السلام في اليمن.


وثمّن عون في تصريح له ليل الجمعة، تأكيد المملكة على أولوية الوحدة والحوار والحلول السياسية، إلى جانب التزامها بالحفاظ على سيادة اليمن ووحدته وسلامة نسيجه الاجتماعي.


وأفاد الرئيس اللبناني بأن هذه الجهود تعكس مقاربة إقليمية مسؤولة تُعلي من شأن التسويات السياسية وتجنّب التصعيد، وتسعى إلى التخفيف من الأعباء الإنسانية والأمنية التي يواجهها الشعب اليمني الشقيق.


ونوه بالتنسيق الذي تقوم به المملكة مع الشركاء الإقليميين والدوليين دعمًا للتهدئة وتعزيزًا للانتظام المؤسسي والمسارات السياسية الشاملة، باعتبارها ركائز أساسية لتحقيق الاستقرار المستدام في اليمن والمنطقة العربية عمومًا.


وجدد رئيس الجمهورية التأكيد على دعم لبنان المبدئي لكل المبادرات التي تشجّع الحوار والمصالحة والتوصل إلى حلول سياسية شاملة للأزمات الإقليمية، مشدداً على أهمية العمل العربي المشترك في ترسيخ الأمن والتنمية والسلام.


وتمنى عون للمملكة العربية السعودية دوام التوفيق في مساعيها، مؤكداً على عمق العلاقات اللبنانية–السعودية القائمة على الاحترام المتبادل والحرص المشترك على استقرار المنطقة.