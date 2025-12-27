The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed Lebanon's appreciation for the continuous efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to de-escalate tensions, enhance stability, and establish peace in Yemen.



Aoun valued in a statement on Friday night the Kingdom's affirmation of the priority of unity, dialogue, and political solutions, alongside its commitment to preserving Yemen's sovereignty, unity, and the integrity of its social fabric.



The Lebanese President stated that these efforts reflect a responsible regional approach that elevates the importance of political settlements and avoids escalation, while striving to alleviate the humanitarian and security burdens faced by the brotherly Yemeni people.



He noted the coordination being carried out by the Kingdom with regional and international partners in support of calming tensions and enhancing institutional order and comprehensive political tracks, considering them essential pillars for achieving sustainable stability in Yemen and the Arab region in general.



The President reiterated Lebanon's principled support for all initiatives that encourage dialogue, reconciliation, and the reaching of comprehensive political solutions to regional crises, emphasizing the importance of joint Arab action in consolidating security, development, and peace.



Aoun wished the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continued success in its endeavors, affirming the depth of Lebanese-Saudi relations based on mutual respect and a shared commitment to the stability of the region.