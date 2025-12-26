رداً على اعتراف إسرائيل بإقليم «أرض الصومال»، أعلنت وزارة الخارجية المصرية رفض مصر والصومال وجيبوتي وتركيا أي كيانات موازية تتعارض مع وحدة الدولة الصومالية.


وحدة وسلامة الصومال


وبحث وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبدالعاطي، اليوم (الجمعة)، مع نظرائه في الصومال عبدالسلام عبدي علي، تركيا هاكان فيدان، وجيبوتي عبدالقادر حسين عمر، التطورات المرتبطة باعتراف إسرائيل بإقليم صومالي لاند.


وشدد الوزراء على الرفض التام وإدانة اعتراف إسرائيل بإقليم أرض الصومال، مؤكدين الدعم الكامل لوحدة وسيادة وسلامة الأراضي الصومالية، والرفض الكامل لأي إجراءات أحادية من شأنها المساس بالسيادة الصومالية أو تقويض أسس الاستقرار في البلاد.


وأعلن الوزراء دعم مؤسسات الدولة الصومالية الشرعية، ورفض أي محاولات لفرض كيانات موازية تتعارض مع وحدة الدولة الصومالية.


سابقة خطيرة وتهديد للسلم


وأكد الوزراء خلال اتصالاتهم أن الاعتراف باستقلال أجزاء من أراضي الدول يُعد سابقة خطيرة وتهديداً للسلم والأمن الدوليين وللمبادئ المستقرة للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، مشددين على أن احترام وحدة وسيادة وسلامة أراضي الدول يمثل ركيزة أساسية لاستقرار النظام الدولي، ولا يجوز المساس به أو الالتفاف عليه تحت أي ذريعة.


ورفض الوزراء أي محاولات لفرض واقع جديد أو إنشاء كيانات موازية تتعارض مع الشرعية الدولية وتقوض فرص تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية، كما جرى التأكيد على الرفض القاطع لأية مخططات لتهجير أبناء الشعب الفلسطيني خارج أرضه، التي ترفضها الغالبية العظمى لدول العالم شكلاً وموضوعاً وبشكل قاطع.


لا اعتراف رسمياً


وأعلنت «أرض الصومال» انفصالها عن مقديشو في عام 1991 عقب اندلاع الحرب الأهلية، إلا أنها لم تحصل على اعتراف دولي رسمي من أي دولة عضو في الأمم المتحدة منذ ذلك الحين، وظلت تُعامل دولياً كإقليم ذي حكم ذاتي داخل الصومال الفيدرالي.


وفي مطلع العام 2024، وقعت إثيوبيا مذكرة تفاهم مع «أرض الصومال» تحصل بموجبها أديس أبابا على منفذ بحري وقاعدة عسكرية على البحر الأحمر في ميناء بربرة مقابل الاعتراف الرسمي باستقلال الإقليم.


وأثار الاتفاق غضباً واسعاً في مقديشو، واعتبرته الصومال «عدواناً» على سيادتها، مما دفعها لتعزيز تحالفاتها العسكرية والسياسية مع مصر وتركيا.