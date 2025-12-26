In response to Israel's recognition of the region of "Somaliland," the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Egypt, Somalia, Djibouti, and Turkey reject any parallel entities that contradict the unity of the Somali state.



Unity and Integrity of Somalia



Today (Friday), Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed with his counterparts in Somalia, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Turkey's Hakan Fidan, and Djibouti's Abdiqadir Hussein Omar, the developments related to Israel's recognition of the Somali region of Somaliland.



The ministers emphasized their complete rejection and condemnation of Israel's recognition of Somaliland, affirming full support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, and a total rejection of any unilateral actions that could undermine Somali sovereignty or compromise the foundations of stability in the country.



The ministers announced their support for the legitimate Somali state institutions and rejected any attempts to impose parallel entities that contradict the unity of the Somali state.



A Dangerous Precedent and Threat to Peace



The ministers confirmed during their communications that recognizing the independence of parts of a country's territory constitutes a dangerous precedent and a threat to international peace and security, as well as to the established principles of international law and the United Nations Charter. They stressed that respecting the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states is a fundamental pillar for the stability of the international system and must not be violated or circumvented under any pretext.



The ministers rejected any attempts to impose a new reality or create parallel entities that contradict international legitimacy and undermine opportunities for achieving security, stability, and development. They also firmly rejected any plans to displace the Palestinian people from their land, which is categorically rejected by the vast majority of countries around the world both in form and substance.



No Official Recognition



Somaliland declared its independence from Mogadishu in 1991 following the outbreak of civil war, but it has not received official international recognition from any UN member state since then and has continued to be treated internationally as an autonomous region within federal Somalia.



In early 2024, Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland, under which Addis Ababa would gain a maritime outlet and a military base on the Red Sea at the port of Berbera in exchange for official recognition of the region's independence.



The agreement sparked widespread anger in Mogadishu, which considered it an "aggression" against its sovereignty, prompting it to strengthen its military and political alliances with Egypt and Turkey.