رجح الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، اتخاذ الكثير من القرارات الحاسمة قبل حلول العام الجديد. وقال في تصريحات، اليوم (الجمعة): إنه يخطط للقاء الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قريباً، كاشفا أن الاتفاق مع الأمريكيين جاهز للتوقيع .
وذكرت مصادر روسية أن الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين ألمح إلى أن روسيا قد تكون منفتحة على تبادل الأراضي كجزء من صفقة أوكرانيا.
اجتماع على مستوى أعلى
ونقل مراسل موقع «أكسيوس» عن المسؤول الأوكراني باراك رافيد، قوله إن ترمب سيستقبل زيلينسكي في منتجع مار الاجو في بالم بيتش بفلوريدا، الأحد.
ولفت زيلينسكي إلى أن القضايا الحساسة، بما في ذلك أي تنازلات بشأن الأراضي، يجب أن تُناقش على مستوى رؤساء الدول، وقد سعت كييف لعقد اجتماع وجهاً لوجه مع ترمب.
وكتب على منصة «إكس» بعد الجولة الأخيرة من المحادثات بين المفاوضين الأوكرانيين والأمريكيين في ميامي: «لقد اتفقنا على اجتماع على أعلى مستوى، مع الرئيس ترمب في المستقبل القريب. يمكن اتخاذ الكثير من القرارات قبل حلول العام الجديد». وأجرى زيلينسكي محادثات، الخميس، مع المبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر.
ولفت إلى أن بعض الوثائق، وهي جزء من إطار أوسع يهدف إلى إنهاء النزاع وضمان إعادة إعمار أوكرانيا، كانت «على وشك الانتهاء» بينما كانت أخرى «جاهزة بالكامل».
مسودة جديدة لخطة السلام
وكان زيلينسكي تحدث الأسبوع الماضي عن خطة سلام من 20 نقطة وصفها بالإطار الرئيسي لإنهاء الحرب. ورغم أن الخطة تضمنت حصول أوكرانيا على ضمانات أمنية لمنع أي اعتداء روسي مستقبلي، إلا أنه لم يتم التوصل إلى أي حل وسط بين أوكرانيا والولايات المتحدة بشأن قضايا الأراضي التي تطالب موسكو بالتنازل عنها. وبقيت مسألة محطة زابوروجيا النووية التي تسيطر عليها القوات الروسية، موضع نقاش لاحق.
ونوّه زيلينسكي إلى أن أحدث مسودة لخطة السلام التي اتفق عليها المفاوضون الأمريكيون والأوكرانيون ستشهد انسحاب القوات الأوكرانية من الأراضي الشرقية التي تطالب بها موسكو.
وكان الرئيس الأوكراني أوضح أن الخطة المحدثة تتضمن تعيين منطقة دونباس الشرقية، التي يسيطر على الجزء الأكبر منها حالياً القوات الروسية، كـ«منطقة اقتصادية حرة منزوعة السلاح»، بحيث لا تتواجد فيها أي قوات أوكرانية أو روسية. وأعلن أن أوكرانيا تعارض هذا الانسحاب، الذي يُعد أحد المطالب الرئيسية لروسيا، لكنه أضاف: «هناك خياران: إما أن تستمر الحرب، أو سيكون لا بد من اتخاذ قرار بشأن جميع المناطق الاقتصادية المحتملة.
ضمانات أمنية مقترحة
ووفقاً للرئيس الأوكراني، فإن النسخة الأحدث من الخطة، تُبقي على الضمانات الأمنية المقترحة من الولايات المتحدة وحلف شمال الأطلسي والشركاء الأوروبيين، وهي ضمانات تعادل المنصوص عليها في المادة الخامسة من ميثاق الناتو، والخاصة بالدفاع المشترك.
وأضاف: إذا غزت روسيا أوكرانيا، فبالإضافة إلى ردّ عسكري منسّق، ستُعاد جميع العقوبات العالمية المفروضة على روسيا، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الضمانات ستُعتبر لاغية أيضاً إذا قامت كييف بأي عمل عسكري غير مبرر ضد موسكو.
وتدعو النسخة المنقحة إلى الإدارة المشتركة لمحطة زابوروجيا النووية من قبل السلطات الأوكرانية والروسية والأمركية. وتتحفّظ كييف على السماح لموسكو بإدارة هذا المجمّع الذي شهد معارك عنيفة، لكنها مستعدة للتعاون مع إدارة ترمب في تشغيل البنية التحتية التي تعتبرها واشنطن ضرورية لعمليات استخراج المعادن المستقبلية في البلاد.
روسيا وتبادل الأراضي
وتسيطر روسيا على كامل شبه جزيرة القرم التي ضمتها في عام 2014، وعلى نحو 90% من دونباس، و75% من منطقتي زابوروجيا وخيرسون، وأجزاء صغيرة من مناطق خاركيف وسومي وميكولايف ودنيبروبتروفسك.
وكان الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين، قال لبعض كبار رجال الأعمال في روسيا، إنه قد يكون منفتحاً على مبادلة بعض الأراضي التي تسيطر عليها القوات الروسية في أوكرانيا، لكنه يريد كامل منطقة دونباس، حسبما نقلت صحيفة «كوميرسانت» الروسية.
وأفادت وسائل إعلام روسية، بأن بوتين قدّم لرجال الأعمال تفاصيل الخطة خلال اجتماع ليلي في الكرملين في 24 ديسمبر الجاري.
وذكرت أن فلاديمير بوتين، أضاف أن الجانب الروسي ما زال مستعداً لتقديم التنازلات التي قدمها في قمة ألاسكا. وبعبارة أخرى، (دونباس لنا).
