Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that many crucial decisions will be made before the new year. He stated in comments today (Friday) that he plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump soon, revealing that the agreement with the Americans is ready for signing.



Russian sources reported that President Vladimir Putin hinted that Russia may be open to land exchanges as part of a deal regarding Ukraine.



High-Level Meeting



A reporter from Axios quoted Ukrainian official Barak Ravid as saying that Trump will host Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.



Zelensky pointed out that sensitive issues, including any concessions regarding land, should be discussed at the level of heads of state, and Kyiv has sought to hold a face-to-face meeting with Trump.



He wrote on the "X" platform after the latest round of talks between Ukrainian and American negotiators in Miami: "We have agreed on a high-level meeting with President Trump in the near future. Many decisions can be made before the new year." Zelensky had talks on Thursday with envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.



He noted that some documents, which are part of a broader framework aimed at ending the conflict and ensuring the reconstruction of Ukraine, were "on the verge of completion," while others were "fully ready."



New Draft Peace Plan



Zelensky spoke last week about a 20-point peace plan that he described as the main framework for ending the war. Although the plan included Ukraine receiving security guarantees to prevent any future Russian aggression, no compromise was reached between Ukraine and the United States on land issues that Moscow demands concessions on. The issue of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, controlled by Russian forces, remains a topic for later discussion.



Zelensky noted that the latest draft of the peace plan agreed upon by American and Ukrainian negotiators would see Ukrainian forces withdraw from the eastern territories claimed by Moscow.



The Ukrainian president clarified that the updated plan includes designating the eastern Donbas region, which is currently mostly controlled by Russian forces, as a "demilitarized free economic zone," meaning no Ukrainian or Russian forces would be present there. He announced that Ukraine opposes this withdrawal, which is one of Russia's main demands, but added: "There are two options: either the war continues, or a decision must be made regarding all potential economic areas.



Proposed Security Guarantees



According to the Ukrainian president, the latest version of the plan retains the proposed security guarantees from the United States, NATO, and European partners, which are equivalent to those stipulated in Article 5 of the NATO Charter regarding collective defense.



He added: If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a coordinated military response, all global sanctions imposed on Russia will be reinstated, noting that these guarantees would also be considered void if Kyiv undertakes any unjustified military action against Moscow.



The revised version calls for the joint administration of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Ukrainian, Russian, and American authorities. Kyiv is hesitant to allow Moscow to manage this facility, which has seen intense fighting, but is willing to cooperate with the Trump administration in operating the infrastructure that Washington considers necessary for future mineral extraction operations in the country.



Russia and Land Exchange



Russia controls the entire Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, about 90% of Donbas, 75% of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, and small parts of the Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.



President Vladimir Putin told some of Russia's top businessmen that he might be open to exchanging some of the land controlled by Russian forces in Ukraine, but he wants the entire Donbas region, according to the Russian newspaper Kommersant.



Russian media reported that Putin provided businessmen with details of the plan during a late-night meeting at the Kremlin on December 24.



It was mentioned that Vladimir Putin added that the Russian side is still willing to offer the concessions it made at the Alaska summit. In other words, (Donbas is ours).