قال وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني إن العلاقات بين سورية وروسيا تدخل مرحلة جديدة، مضيفاً أن هذا العام يمثل بداية الخروج من حرب دامت 14 عاماً.


وخلال مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع نظيره الروسي سيرغي لافروف، قال الشيباني من موسكو، اليوم (الأربعاء): «نريد نقل العلاقة السورية الروسية إلى مستوى إستراتيجي يخدم مصالح البلدين». ولفت إلى أن دمشق تسعى إلى جلب الاستثمارات الخارجية وتأمل في مساعدة الجانب الروسي في ذلك. ولفت إلى أن الحكومة السورية استطاعت خلال عام واحد القضاء على تجارة المخدرات التي كان يرعاها النظام السابق.


الحفاظ على وحدة سورية


وأفادت وزارة الخارجية السورية، في بيان نشر على منصة «إكس»، أن اللقاء بين الشيباني ولافروف أكد أهمية الحفاظ على وحدة سورية وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها، بما يخدم استقرار المنطقة وأمنها.


وشدد الجانبان على رفض الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية المتكررة للأراضي السورية، مؤكدين ضرورة احترام القانون الدولي وقرارات الشرعية الدولية. وبحث الوزيران أهمية دعم الجهود الرامية إلى إعادة الإعمار وعودة الاستقرار وتحقيق العدالة الانتقالية.


زيارة مثمرة لدعم سورية


من جانبه، شدد لافروف على أن زيارة الوفد السوري إلى روسيا مثمرة. وأكد أن موسكو تدعم وحدة سورية. وقال خلال المؤتمر إن روسيا ملتزمة بسيادة سورية، مشيراً إلى وجود تنسيق بين البلدين على مختلف المنصات الدولية، واعتبر أن سبل تطوير هذا التنسيق ستكون موضع نقاش خلال المرحلة القادمة.


ووصف لافروف محادثات الشيباني مع الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين، التي جرت الثلاثاء في موسكو، بأنها جيدة، موضحاً أنها تناولت العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، إلى جانب تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية.


وسبق للشيباني أن زار أكثر من مرة خلال الأشهر الماضية العاصمة الروسية، وزار الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع موسكو في أكتوبر الماضي، حيث التقى الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين.