The Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaybani stated that the relations between Syria and Russia are entering a new phase, adding that this year marks the beginning of the exit from a war that lasted 14 years.



During a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, al-Shaybani said from Moscow today (Wednesday): "We want to elevate the Syrian-Russian relationship to a strategic level that serves the interests of both countries." He pointed out that Damascus is seeking to attract foreign investments and hopes for Russian assistance in that regard. He noted that the Syrian government has been able to eliminate the drug trade that was sponsored by the previous regime within one year.



Preserving the Unity of Syria



The Syrian Foreign Ministry stated in a statement published on the "X" platform that the meeting between al-Shaybani and Lavrov emphasized the importance of preserving Syria's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, which serves the stability and security of the region.



Both sides stressed their rejection of the repeated Israeli violations of Syrian territory, affirming the necessity of respecting international law and international legitimacy resolutions. The two ministers discussed the importance of supporting efforts aimed at reconstruction, restoring stability, and achieving transitional justice.



Fruitful Visit to Support Syria



For his part, Lavrov emphasized that the visit of the Syrian delegation to Russia was fruitful. He confirmed that Moscow supports the unity of Syria. During the conference, he stated that Russia is committed to Syria's sovereignty, pointing out that there is coordination between the two countries on various international platforms, and he considered that ways to develop this coordination will be discussed in the upcoming phase.



Lavrov described al-Shaybani's talks with President Vladimir Putin, which took place on Tuesday in Moscow, as good, explaining that they addressed the bilateral relations between the two countries, along with developments in the regional situation.



Al-Shaybani had previously visited the Russian capital multiple times over the past months, and Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara visited Moscow last October, where he met with President Vladimir Putin.