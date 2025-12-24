أدانت محكمة بريطانية وليد سعداوي (38 عاماً) وعمار حسين (52 عاماً) بالتآمر لتنفيذ هجوم مسلح كان سيستهدف مئات المدنيين من الجالية اليهودية في إنجلترا، باستخدام أسلحة نارية آلية، وفقاً للشرطة والمدعين العامين.

هجوم محتمل

وصف مساعد رئيس شرطة مكافحة الإرهاب في شمال غرب إنجلترا روبرت بوتس، الهجوم المرتقب بأنه كان من الممكن أن يكون واحداً من أكثر الهجمات الإرهابية فتكاً في تاريخ بريطانيا، مؤكداً أن خطط المتهمين كانت مدروسة بدقة ومفصلة.

خطر متطرف

تأتي هذه الواقعة في ظل أحداث مشابهة حول العالم، مثل إطلاق النار خلال احتفال عيد الحانوكا في شاطئ بونداي بأستراليا، الذي أودى بحياة 15 شخصاً.

تحذيرات السلطات

حذر مسؤولو الأمن الأوروبيون من استمرار محاولات تنظيم «داعش» والجماعات التابعة لـ«القاعدة» لتصدير العنف وتحريض منفذين محتملين عبر الإنترنت. وذكرت وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية إيفيت كوبر الأسبوع الماضي: «يمكنك أن ترى مؤشرات على أن بعض تلك التهديدات الإرهابية بدأت تنمو وتتزايد».

استعداد المتهمين

أكد المدعون العامون أن سعداوي وحسين اعتنقا آراء تنظيم «داعش»، وكانا مستعدين للمخاطرة بحياتهما لتنفيذ أهداف التنظيم الإرهابية، ما يعكس تطرفهما واستعدادهما للقيام بأعمال واسعة النطاق دون تردد.

جدية التصدي

يعكس الحكم الأخير جدية السلطات البريطانية في التصدي للتهديدات الإرهابية المتطرفة، ويبرز أهمية تعزيز المراقبة الأمنية والاستخباراتية ومتابعة الأفراد المعرضين لأفكار التطرف العنيف لمنع تكرار حوادث تهدد حياة المدنيين.