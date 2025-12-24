A British court has convicted Walid Saadawi (38 years old) and Ammar Hussein (52 years old) of conspiring to carry out an armed attack that would have targeted hundreds of civilians from the Jewish community in England, using automatic firearms, according to police and prosecutors.

Potential Attack

Robert Potts, the assistant chief of counter-terrorism police in North West England, described the anticipated attack as potentially one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in British history, emphasizing that the defendants' plans were meticulously detailed.

Extreme Danger

This incident comes in the context of similar events around the world, such as the shooting during the Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Australia, which claimed the lives of 15 people.

Authorities' Warnings

European security officials have warned of the ongoing attempts by ISIS and al-Qaeda affiliated groups to export violence and incite potential perpetrators online. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated last week: "You can see indicators that some of those terrorist threats have begun to grow and escalate."

Defendants' Readiness

Prosecutors confirmed that Saadawi and Hussein had embraced ISIS's ideologies and were willing to risk their lives to carry out the organization's terrorist objectives, reflecting their extremism and readiness to undertake large-scale acts without hesitation.

Seriousness of Response

The recent ruling reflects the seriousness of British authorities in addressing extreme terrorist threats, highlighting the importance of enhancing security and intelligence monitoring and tracking individuals susceptible to violent extremism ideas to prevent the recurrence of incidents that threaten civilian lives.