أدانت محكمة بريطانية وليد سعداوي (38 عاماً) وعمار حسين (52 عاماً) بالتآمر لتنفيذ هجوم مسلح كان سيستهدف مئات المدنيين من الجالية اليهودية في إنجلترا، باستخدام أسلحة نارية آلية، وفقاً للشرطة والمدعين العامين.
هجوم محتمل
وصف مساعد رئيس شرطة مكافحة الإرهاب في شمال غرب إنجلترا روبرت بوتس، الهجوم المرتقب بأنه كان من الممكن أن يكون واحداً من أكثر الهجمات الإرهابية فتكاً في تاريخ بريطانيا، مؤكداً أن خطط المتهمين كانت مدروسة بدقة ومفصلة.
خطر متطرف
تأتي هذه الواقعة في ظل أحداث مشابهة حول العالم، مثل إطلاق النار خلال احتفال عيد الحانوكا في شاطئ بونداي بأستراليا، الذي أودى بحياة 15 شخصاً.
تحذيرات السلطات
حذر مسؤولو الأمن الأوروبيون من استمرار محاولات تنظيم «داعش» والجماعات التابعة لـ«القاعدة» لتصدير العنف وتحريض منفذين محتملين عبر الإنترنت. وذكرت وزيرة الخارجية البريطانية إيفيت كوبر الأسبوع الماضي: «يمكنك أن ترى مؤشرات على أن بعض تلك التهديدات الإرهابية بدأت تنمو وتتزايد».
استعداد المتهمين
أكد المدعون العامون أن سعداوي وحسين اعتنقا آراء تنظيم «داعش»، وكانا مستعدين للمخاطرة بحياتهما لتنفيذ أهداف التنظيم الإرهابية، ما يعكس تطرفهما واستعدادهما للقيام بأعمال واسعة النطاق دون تردد.
جدية التصدي
يعكس الحكم الأخير جدية السلطات البريطانية في التصدي للتهديدات الإرهابية المتطرفة، ويبرز أهمية تعزيز المراقبة الأمنية والاستخباراتية ومتابعة الأفراد المعرضين لأفكار التطرف العنيف لمنع تكرار حوادث تهدد حياة المدنيين.
A British court has convicted Walid Saadawi (38 years old) and Ammar Hussein (52 years old) of conspiring to carry out an armed attack that would have targeted hundreds of civilians from the Jewish community in England, using automatic firearms, according to police and prosecutors.
Potential Attack
Robert Potts, the assistant chief of counter-terrorism police in North West England, described the anticipated attack as potentially one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in British history, emphasizing that the defendants' plans were meticulously detailed.
Extreme Danger
This incident comes in the context of similar events around the world, such as the shooting during the Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Australia, which claimed the lives of 15 people.
Authorities' Warnings
European security officials have warned of the ongoing attempts by ISIS and al-Qaeda affiliated groups to export violence and incite potential perpetrators online. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated last week: "You can see indicators that some of those terrorist threats have begun to grow and escalate."
Defendants' Readiness
Prosecutors confirmed that Saadawi and Hussein had embraced ISIS's ideologies and were willing to risk their lives to carry out the organization's terrorist objectives, reflecting their extremism and readiness to undertake large-scale acts without hesitation.
Seriousness of Response
The recent ruling reflects the seriousness of British authorities in addressing extreme terrorist threats, highlighting the importance of enhancing security and intelligence monitoring and tracking individuals susceptible to violent extremism ideas to prevent the recurrence of incidents that threaten civilian lives.