The Lebanese authorities are investigating the disappearance of a retired officer from a security agency, believed to be the brother of a man who participated in the capture of an Israeli pilot in 1986, according to a Lebanese judicial official and a source close to the family.

The plane of Ron Arad crashed over southern Lebanon during the civil war (1975-1990), and it is believed he was initially held by Shiite groups. It is now presumed that he has died, with no remains returned.

The judicial official, who requested anonymity, stated that the Lebanese judicial and security agencies are investigating the disappearance of retired General Security Captain Ahmad Shukr, who has been missing for a week, amid conflicting information about his fate.

He added that investigators from the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces "are working to track the movement of surveillance cameras and analyze communication data, and they have reached initial leads indicating that Shukr was lured from his hometown of Nabi Sheet (East) to a point near the city of Zahle, where he lost contact."

A source close to the family reported that Shukr is the brother of Hassan Shukr, who "was a fighter in the group that participated in the capture of Israeli pilot Ron Arad following the downing of his plane in southern Lebanon on October 16, 1986."

He added that Hassan Shukr was killed in 1988 during a battle between Israeli forces and local fighters, including members of Hezbollah.

The judicial official noted that "the data indicates that the lure was executed by two individuals of Swedish nationality who arrived in Lebanon two days before the kidnapping incident, and that one of them left through Beirut Airport on the day of Shukr's disappearance."

He added that investigators are considering the possibility that he may have been killed by Israeli agents or transferred to Israel, pointing out that no trace of him has been found inside Lebanon so far.

The case of Ron Arad has been a prominent issue for decades in Israel, where the return of missing or captured soldiers is viewed as a national duty.