تُحقّق السلطات اللبنانية في اختفاء ضابط متقاعد بجهاز أمني، يُرجّح أن شقيقه كان مشاركاً في أسر طيار إسرائيلي عام 1986، وفق ما أفاد مسؤول قضائي لبناني ومصدر مقرب من العائلة.

وكانت طائرة رون آراد قد سقطت فوق جنوب لبنان خلال الحرب الأهلية (1975-1990)، ويُعتقد أنه احتُجز بداية لدى مجموعات شيعية. ويُفترض، اليوم، أنه توفي، دون أن يعاد رفاته.

وقال المسؤول القضائي، طالباً عدم كشف هويته، إن الأجهزة القضائية والأمنية اللبنانية تحقق في حادثة اختفاء النقيب المتقاعد في الأمن العام أحمد شكر منذ أسبوع، وسط معلومات متضاربة عن مصيره.

وأضاف أن محققين في شعبة المعلومات التابعة لقوى الأمن الداخلي «يعملون على تتبع حركة كاميرات المراقبة، وتحليل داتا الاتصالات، وقد توصلوا إلى خيوط أولية تشير إلى أن شكر تعرّض لعملية استدراج من مسقط رأسه في بلدة النبي شيت (شرق) إلى نقطة قريبة من مدينة زحلة، حيث فُقد أثره».

وأفاد مصدر مقرّب من العائلة بأن شكر هو شقيق حسن شكر، الذي «كان مقاتلاً ضمن المجموعة التي شاركت في أسر الطيار الإسرائيلي رون آراد إثر إسقاط طائرته في جنوب لبنان في 16أكتوبر 1986».

وأضاف أن حسن شكر قُتل، عام 1988، خلال معركة بين القوات الإسرائيلية ومقاتلين محليين، من بينهم عناصر في «حزب الله».

وأشار المسؤول القضائي إلى أن «المعطيات تفيد بأن الاستدراج نُفِّذ من جانب شخصين من التابعية السويدية وصلا إلى لبنان قبل يومين من حادثة الخطف، وأن أحدهما غادر عبر مطار بيروت يوم اختفاء شكر».

وأضاف أن المحققين يدرسون احتمال أن يكون قد قُتل على يد عملاء إسرائيليين أو نُقل إلى إسرائيل، مشيراً إلى أنه لم يُعثر حتى الآن على أي أثر له داخل لبنان.

ويُعدّ ملف رون آراد قضية بارزة، منذ عقود، في إسرائيل، حيث يُنظر إلى إعادة الجنود المفقودين أو الأسرى على أنها واجب وطني.