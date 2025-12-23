أعلنت مدينة روما الإيطالية عن فرض رسوم رمزية على زيارة نافورة «تريفي» الشهيرة، أحد أبرز معالم العاصمة، ابتداءً من مطلع عام 2026، في خطوة تهدف لتقليل الازدحام وتنظيم الزوار ومنع السلوكيات غير اللائقة مثل تناول الأطعمة على النصب التاريخي.
ووفقاً للقرار الذي أعلنه عمدة المدينة الإيطالية روبرتو غوالتييري، فإنه سيتم فرض رسوم دخول قدرها 2 يورو على السياح غير المقيمين للوصول إلى حوض النافورة، في خطوة تهدف إلى مكافحة الازدحام الشديد وتحسين تجربة الزوار وحماية النصب التاريخي.
وسيظل الوصول إلى الساحة العلوية والمشاهدة من بعيد مجانية تماماً للجميع، بما في ذلك رمي العملات المعدنية من الأعلى، لضمان الحفاظ على الطابع الديمقراطي للمعلم.
وسيكون الدفع إلزامياً فقط للاقتراب من الحوض السفلي خلال ساعات النهار والمساء، مع إعفاء كامل لسكان روما والمدينة المحيطة، بالإضافة إلى الأطفال دون 5 سنوات والمعاقين مع مرافقيهم.
2 يورو للاقتراب من «تريفي».
6.5 مليون يورو سنوياً
وتتوقع البلدية جمع حوالى 6.5 مليون يورو سنوياً من هذه الرسوم، التي ستُخصص لصيانة النافورة وإدارة التدفقات السياحية، حيث سيتم تنظيم مسارين منفصلين: واحد للسكان المحليين وآخر للسياح.
وأكد العمدة غوالتييري أن «2 يورو ليس مبلغاً كبيراً، لكنه سيؤدي إلى تدفقات سياحية أقل فوضوية»، مشيراً إلى أن الإجراء يأتي بعد تجربة ناجحة لتنظيم الدخول والخروج، ويهدف أيضاً إلى منع السلوكيات غير اللائقة مثل تناول الطعام أو الجلوس على الدرج.
كما يشمل القرار 5 مواقع أخرى أقل شهرة، مع رسوم تصل إلى 5 يورو، مقابل جعل جميع المتاحف البلدية مجانية للمقيمين.
وتعتبر نافورة تريفي، التي صممها نيكولا سالفي في القرن الـ18 وتمثل عرضاً باروكياً مذهلاً لإله المحيط أوشيانوس، أحد أبرز رموز روما وثاني أكثر المعالم زيارة بعد الكولوسيوم، حيث تجذب سنوياً ملايين السياح، وسجلت أكثر من 9 ملايين زائر في 2025 وحدها، مع ذروات تصل إلى 70 ألف يومياً.
وتشتهر النافورة التاريخية بتقليد رمي العملات حوالى 1.5 مليون يورو سنوياً تذهب لجمعية كاريتاس الخيرية، واشتهرت عالمياً عبر أفلام مثل «لا دولتشي فيتا» لفيدريكو فيليني.
وتأتي هذه الرسوم في سياق أوروبي أوسع لمواجهة السياحة الجماهيرية، كرسوم الدخول اليومي في فينيسيا أو قيود برشلونة، مع التركيز على الاستدامة والحفاظ على التراث دون حرمان الجمهور من الوصول الأساسي.
The city of Rome, Italy, has announced the imposition of a symbolic fee for visiting the famous Trevi Fountain, one of the capital's most prominent landmarks, starting from the beginning of 2026. This step aims to reduce congestion, organize visitors, and prevent inappropriate behaviors such as eating food on the historic monument.
According to the decision announced by the city's mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, a 2 euro entry fee will be charged to non-resident tourists to access the fountain's basin, in a move aimed at combating severe overcrowding, improving the visitor experience, and protecting the historic monument.
Access to the upper square and viewing from a distance will remain completely free for everyone, including throwing coins from above, to ensure the democratic character of the landmark is preserved.
Payment will only be mandatory to approach the lower basin during daytime and evening hours, with a full exemption for residents of Rome and the surrounding area, as well as children under 5 years old and disabled individuals with their companions.
6.5 million euros annually
The municipality expects to collect about 6.5 million euros annually from these fees, which will be allocated for the maintenance of the fountain and managing tourist flows, as two separate pathways will be organized: one for locals and another for tourists.
Mayor Gualtieri confirmed that "2 euros is not a large amount, but it will lead to less chaotic tourist flows," noting that the measure comes after a successful trial to organize entry and exit, and also aims to prevent inappropriate behaviors such as eating or sitting on the steps.
The decision also includes 5 other less famous sites, with fees reaching up to 5 euros, while making all municipal museums free for residents.
The Trevi Fountain, designed by Nicola Salvi in the 18th century and representing a stunning Baroque display of the ocean god Oceanus, is one of Rome's most iconic symbols and the second most visited landmark after the Colosseum, attracting millions of tourists annually, with over 9 million visitors recorded in 2025 alone, peaking at 70,000 daily.
The historic fountain is famous for the tradition of throwing coins, amounting to about 1.5 million euros annually, which goes to the charitable organization Caritas, and it gained worldwide fame through films such as "La Dolce Vita" by Federico Fellini.
This fee comes in the context of a broader European effort to address mass tourism, similar to daily entry fees in Venice or restrictions in Barcelona, focusing on sustainability and preserving heritage without depriving the public of essential access.