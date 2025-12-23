أعلنت مدينة روما الإيطالية عن فرض رسوم رمزية على زيارة نافورة «تريفي» الشهيرة، أحد أبرز معالم العاصمة، ابتداءً من مطلع عام 2026، في خطوة تهدف لتقليل الازدحام وتنظيم الزوار ومنع السلوكيات غير اللائقة مثل تناول الأطعمة على النصب التاريخي.

ووفقاً للقرار الذي أعلنه عمدة المدينة الإيطالية روبرتو غوالتييري، فإنه سيتم فرض رسوم دخول قدرها 2 يورو على السياح غير المقيمين للوصول إلى حوض النافورة، في خطوة تهدف إلى مكافحة الازدحام الشديد وتحسين تجربة الزوار وحماية النصب التاريخي.

وسيظل الوصول إلى الساحة العلوية والمشاهدة من بعيد مجانية تماماً للجميع، بما في ذلك رمي العملات المعدنية من الأعلى، لضمان الحفاظ على الطابع الديمقراطي للمعلم.

وسيكون الدفع إلزامياً فقط للاقتراب من الحوض السفلي خلال ساعات النهار والمساء، مع إعفاء كامل لسكان روما والمدينة المحيطة، بالإضافة إلى الأطفال دون 5 سنوات والمعاقين مع مرافقيهم.

2 يورو للاقتراب من «تريفي».

وتتوقع البلدية جمع حوالى 6.5 مليون يورو سنوياً من هذه الرسوم، التي ستُخصص لصيانة النافورة وإدارة التدفقات السياحية، حيث سيتم تنظيم مسارين منفصلين: واحد للسكان المحليين وآخر للسياح.

وأكد العمدة غوالتييري أن «2 يورو ليس مبلغاً كبيراً، لكنه سيؤدي إلى تدفقات سياحية أقل فوضوية»، مشيراً إلى أن الإجراء يأتي بعد تجربة ناجحة لتنظيم الدخول والخروج، ويهدف أيضاً إلى منع السلوكيات غير اللائقة مثل تناول الطعام أو الجلوس على الدرج.

كما يشمل القرار 5 مواقع أخرى أقل شهرة، مع رسوم تصل إلى 5 يورو، مقابل جعل جميع المتاحف البلدية مجانية للمقيمين.

وتعتبر نافورة تريفي، التي صممها نيكولا سالفي في القرن الـ18 وتمثل عرضاً باروكياً مذهلاً لإله المحيط أوشيانوس، أحد أبرز رموز روما وثاني أكثر المعالم زيارة بعد الكولوسيوم، حيث تجذب سنوياً ملايين السياح، وسجلت أكثر من 9 ملايين زائر في 2025 وحدها، مع ذروات تصل إلى 70 ألف يومياً.

وتشتهر النافورة التاريخية بتقليد رمي العملات حوالى 1.5 مليون يورو سنوياً تذهب لجمعية كاريتاس الخيرية، واشتهرت عالمياً عبر أفلام مثل «لا دولتشي فيتا» لفيدريكو فيليني.

وتأتي هذه الرسوم في سياق أوروبي أوسع لمواجهة السياحة الجماهيرية، كرسوم الدخول اليومي في فينيسيا أو قيود برشلونة، مع التركيز على الاستدامة والحفاظ على التراث دون حرمان الجمهور من الوصول الأساسي.