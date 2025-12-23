The city of Rome, Italy, has announced the imposition of a symbolic fee for visiting the famous Trevi Fountain, one of the capital's most prominent landmarks, starting from the beginning of 2026. This step aims to reduce congestion, organize visitors, and prevent inappropriate behaviors such as eating food on the historic monument.

According to the decision announced by the city's mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, a 2 euro entry fee will be charged to non-resident tourists to access the fountain's basin, in a move aimed at combating severe overcrowding, improving the visitor experience, and protecting the historic monument.

Access to the upper square and viewing from a distance will remain completely free for everyone, including throwing coins from above, to ensure the democratic character of the landmark is preserved.

Payment will only be mandatory to approach the lower basin during daytime and evening hours, with a full exemption for residents of Rome and the surrounding area, as well as children under 5 years old and disabled individuals with their companions.

6.5 million euros annually

The municipality expects to collect about 6.5 million euros annually from these fees, which will be allocated for the maintenance of the fountain and managing tourist flows, as two separate pathways will be organized: one for locals and another for tourists.

Mayor Gualtieri confirmed that "2 euros is not a large amount, but it will lead to less chaotic tourist flows," noting that the measure comes after a successful trial to organize entry and exit, and also aims to prevent inappropriate behaviors such as eating or sitting on the steps.

The decision also includes 5 other less famous sites, with fees reaching up to 5 euros, while making all municipal museums free for residents.

The Trevi Fountain, designed by Nicola Salvi in the 18th century and representing a stunning Baroque display of the ocean god Oceanus, is one of Rome's most iconic symbols and the second most visited landmark after the Colosseum, attracting millions of tourists annually, with over 9 million visitors recorded in 2025 alone, peaking at 70,000 daily.

The historic fountain is famous for the tradition of throwing coins, amounting to about 1.5 million euros annually, which goes to the charitable organization Caritas, and it gained worldwide fame through films such as "La Dolce Vita" by Federico Fellini.

This fee comes in the context of a broader European effort to address mass tourism, similar to daily entry fees in Venice or restrictions in Barcelona, focusing on sustainability and preserving heritage without depriving the public of essential access.