About 53 migrants, including two infants, have died or gone missing after a rubber boat capsized while carrying 55 people off the coast of Libya, with only two women surviving.



The International Organization for Migration announced today, Monday, in a statement that the boat capsized north of Zuwara in Libya on February 6, and only two Nigerian women were rescued in a search operation conducted by Libyan authorities. One of the survivors stated that she lost her husband, while the other said she "lost her two infants in the disaster."



Last November, at least 4 migrants drowned off the coast of Al Khums in Libya, about 118 kilometers east of the capital Tripoli, after two boats capsized while carrying 95 migrants.



The Libyan Red Crescent announced that the first boat had 26 migrants from Bangladesh, 4 of whom died. The second boat carried 69 migrants, including two Egyptians and dozens of Sudanese.



The International Organization for Migration confirmed that at least 42 migrants died after a rubber boat capsized near the Bouri oil field, which is a maritime facility located northwest of the Libyan coast.



Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflicts and poverty to Europe across the Mediterranean Sea since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.



The cities along the western coast of Libya are among the most active areas for migrant smuggling operations, as well as subsidized fuel and drug trafficking, and they serve as the main departure point for migration journeys to Europe.