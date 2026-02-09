لقي نحو 53 مهاجراً بينهم طفلان رضيعان، حتفهم أو فقدوا بعد انقلاب قارب مطاطي كان يقل 55 شخصاً قبالة سواحل ليبيا، فيما لم ينجُ سوى امرأتين.


وأعلنت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة، اليوم الإثنين في بيان، أن المركب انقلب شمال زوارة في ليبيا يوم 6 فبراير، ولم يجر إنقاذ غير امرأتين نيجيريتين في عملية بحث نفّذتها السلطات الليبية. وأضافت أن إحدى الناجيتين قالت إنها خسرت زوجها، فيما قالت الأخرى إنها «خسرت طفليها الرضيعين في الكارثة».


وفي نوفمبر الماضي، غرق 4 مهاجرين على الأقل قبالة سواحل الخُمس الليبية على بعد نحو 118 كيلومتراً شرقي العاصمة طرابلس، إثر انقلاب قاربين كانا يقلان 95 مهاجراً.


وأعلن الهلال الأحمر الليبي أن القارب الأول كان يضم 26 مهاجراً من بنغلاديش، توفي 4 منهم. أما القارب الثاني فكان يحمل 69 مهاجراً، بينهم مصريان وعشرات السودانيين.


وكانت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة، أكدت أن ما لا يقل عن 42 مهاجراً لقوا حتفهم بعد انقلاب قارب مطاطي قرب حقل البوري النفطي، وهو منشأة بحرية تقع شمال غربي الساحل الليبي.


وتحولت ليبيا لطريق عبور للمهاجرين الفارين من الصراعات والفقر إلى أوروبا عبر البحر المتوسط منذ سقوط معمر القذافي عام 2011.


وتعد مدن الساحل الغربي في ليبيا من أكثر المناطق التي تنشط فيها عمليات تهريب المهاجرين وكذلك الوقود المدعوم، فضلاً عن تجارة المخدّرات، وهي نقطة الانطلاق الرئيسية لرحلات الهجرة نحو أوروبا.