لقي نحو 53 مهاجراً بينهم طفلان رضيعان، حتفهم أو فقدوا بعد انقلاب قارب مطاطي كان يقل 55 شخصاً قبالة سواحل ليبيا، فيما لم ينجُ سوى امرأتين.
وأعلنت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة، اليوم الإثنين في بيان، أن المركب انقلب شمال زوارة في ليبيا يوم 6 فبراير، ولم يجر إنقاذ غير امرأتين نيجيريتين في عملية بحث نفّذتها السلطات الليبية. وأضافت أن إحدى الناجيتين قالت إنها خسرت زوجها، فيما قالت الأخرى إنها «خسرت طفليها الرضيعين في الكارثة».
وفي نوفمبر الماضي، غرق 4 مهاجرين على الأقل قبالة سواحل الخُمس الليبية على بعد نحو 118 كيلومتراً شرقي العاصمة طرابلس، إثر انقلاب قاربين كانا يقلان 95 مهاجراً.
وأعلن الهلال الأحمر الليبي أن القارب الأول كان يضم 26 مهاجراً من بنغلاديش، توفي 4 منهم. أما القارب الثاني فكان يحمل 69 مهاجراً، بينهم مصريان وعشرات السودانيين.
وكانت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة، أكدت أن ما لا يقل عن 42 مهاجراً لقوا حتفهم بعد انقلاب قارب مطاطي قرب حقل البوري النفطي، وهو منشأة بحرية تقع شمال غربي الساحل الليبي.
وتحولت ليبيا لطريق عبور للمهاجرين الفارين من الصراعات والفقر إلى أوروبا عبر البحر المتوسط منذ سقوط معمر القذافي عام 2011.
وتعد مدن الساحل الغربي في ليبيا من أكثر المناطق التي تنشط فيها عمليات تهريب المهاجرين وكذلك الوقود المدعوم، فضلاً عن تجارة المخدّرات، وهي نقطة الانطلاق الرئيسية لرحلات الهجرة نحو أوروبا.
About 53 migrants, including two infants, have died or gone missing after a rubber boat capsized while carrying 55 people off the coast of Libya, with only two women surviving.
The International Organization for Migration announced today, Monday, in a statement that the boat capsized north of Zuwara in Libya on February 6, and only two Nigerian women were rescued in a search operation conducted by Libyan authorities. One of the survivors stated that she lost her husband, while the other said she "lost her two infants in the disaster."
Last November, at least 4 migrants drowned off the coast of Al Khums in Libya, about 118 kilometers east of the capital Tripoli, after two boats capsized while carrying 95 migrants.
The Libyan Red Crescent announced that the first boat had 26 migrants from Bangladesh, 4 of whom died. The second boat carried 69 migrants, including two Egyptians and dozens of Sudanese.
The International Organization for Migration confirmed that at least 42 migrants died after a rubber boat capsized near the Bouri oil field, which is a maritime facility located northwest of the Libyan coast.
Libya has become a transit route for migrants fleeing conflicts and poverty to Europe across the Mediterranean Sea since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
The cities along the western coast of Libya are among the most active areas for migrant smuggling operations, as well as subsidized fuel and drug trafficking, and they serve as the main departure point for migration journeys to Europe.