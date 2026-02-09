أكدت القائمة بأعمال البعثة الأمريكية لدى المملكة أليسون ديلوورث أن قطاع الصناعات الدفاعية الأمريكي لا يزال في طليعة الابتكار والتكنولوجيا العسكرية، مشيرة إلى أن معرض الدفاع العالمي الذي تستضيفه الرياض، يمثل منصة مهمة لاستعراض القدرات الدفاعية، وتعزيز التعاون مع الشركاء.
وأوضحت ديلوورث أن أكثر من 160 شركة أمريكية تشارك في نسخة هذا العام من المعرض، وهو رقم غير مسبوق يعكس مستوى الحضور الأمريكي الكبير، ويجسد متانة الشراكة الدفاعية بين البلدين.
كما أكدت أن هذه المشاركة الواسعة تعكس التزام قطاع الدفاع الأمريكي بتطوير التعاون مع المملكة وتعزيز فرص الشراكة الصناعية والتقنية.
وشددت المسؤولة الأمريكية على أن الولايات المتحدة ملتزمة بالشراكة مع المملكة، لإحلال الأمن وتعزيز الاستقرار الإقليمي، مؤكدة أن التعاون الدفاعي بين الرياض وواشنطن يقوم على مصالح مشتركة وأهداف إستراتيجية طويلة المدى.
وفي السياق ذاته، استحضرت تصريحاً سابقاً للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن تصنيف المملكة حليفاً رئيسياً من خارج حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، والذي أشار فيه إلى أن تعزيز التحالف بين البلدين يسهم في خدمة مصالحهما المشتركة، ويدعم الجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق الأمن والسلام.
وتأتي هذه التصريحات في وقت يشهد فيه معرض الدفاع العالمي حضوراً دولياً واسعاً، إذ يمثل الحدث إحدى أبرز المنصات العالمية لعرض أحدث التقنيات العسكرية، وتعزيز التعاون الدفاعي بين الدول والشركات المتخصصة في قطاع الصناعات العسكرية.
Alison Delworth, the Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Mission to the Kingdom, confirmed that the American defense industry remains at the forefront of military innovation and technology, noting that the World Defense Exhibition hosted in Riyadh represents an important platform for showcasing defense capabilities and enhancing cooperation with partners.
Delworth explained that more than 160 American companies are participating in this year's edition of the exhibition, a record number that reflects the significant American presence and embodies the strength of the defense partnership between the two countries.
She also emphasized that this extensive participation reflects the commitment of the American defense sector to develop cooperation with the Kingdom and enhance opportunities for industrial and technological partnership.
The American official stressed that the United States is committed to partnering with the Kingdom to establish security and enhance regional stability, affirming that the defense cooperation between Riyadh and Washington is based on shared interests and long-term strategic goals.
In this context, she recalled a previous statement by President Donald Trump regarding the classification of the Kingdom as a major non-NATO ally, in which he indicated that strengthening the alliance between the two countries serves their common interests and supports efforts to achieve security and peace.
These statements come at a time when the World Defense Exhibition is witnessing a wide international presence, as the event represents one of the most prominent global platforms for showcasing the latest military technologies and enhancing defense cooperation among countries and companies specialized in the military industries sector.