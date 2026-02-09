Alison Delworth, the Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Mission to the Kingdom, confirmed that the American defense industry remains at the forefront of military innovation and technology, noting that the World Defense Exhibition hosted in Riyadh represents an important platform for showcasing defense capabilities and enhancing cooperation with partners.

Delworth explained that more than 160 American companies are participating in this year's edition of the exhibition, a record number that reflects the significant American presence and embodies the strength of the defense partnership between the two countries.

She also emphasized that this extensive participation reflects the commitment of the American defense sector to develop cooperation with the Kingdom and enhance opportunities for industrial and technological partnership.

The American official stressed that the United States is committed to partnering with the Kingdom to establish security and enhance regional stability, affirming that the defense cooperation between Riyadh and Washington is based on shared interests and long-term strategic goals.

In this context, she recalled a previous statement by President Donald Trump regarding the classification of the Kingdom as a major non-NATO ally, in which he indicated that strengthening the alliance between the two countries serves their common interests and supports efforts to achieve security and peace.

These statements come at a time when the World Defense Exhibition is witnessing a wide international presence, as the event represents one of the most prominent global platforms for showcasing the latest military technologies and enhancing defense cooperation among countries and companies specialized in the military industries sector.