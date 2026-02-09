أكدت القائمة بأعمال البعثة الأمريكية لدى المملكة أليسون ديلوورث أن قطاع الصناعات الدفاعية الأمريكي لا يزال في طليعة الابتكار والتكنولوجيا العسكرية، مشيرة إلى أن معرض الدفاع العالمي الذي تستضيفه الرياض، يمثل منصة مهمة لاستعراض القدرات الدفاعية، وتعزيز التعاون مع الشركاء.

وأوضحت ديلوورث أن أكثر من 160 شركة أمريكية تشارك في نسخة هذا العام من المعرض، وهو رقم غير مسبوق يعكس مستوى الحضور الأمريكي الكبير، ويجسد متانة الشراكة الدفاعية بين البلدين.

كما أكدت أن هذه المشاركة الواسعة تعكس التزام قطاع الدفاع الأمريكي بتطوير التعاون مع المملكة وتعزيز فرص الشراكة الصناعية والتقنية.

وشددت المسؤولة الأمريكية على أن الولايات المتحدة ملتزمة بالشراكة مع المملكة، لإحلال الأمن وتعزيز الاستقرار الإقليمي، مؤكدة أن التعاون الدفاعي بين الرياض وواشنطن يقوم على مصالح مشتركة وأهداف إستراتيجية طويلة المدى.

وفي السياق ذاته، استحضرت تصريحاً سابقاً للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن تصنيف المملكة حليفاً رئيسياً من خارج حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، والذي أشار فيه إلى أن تعزيز التحالف بين البلدين يسهم في خدمة مصالحهما المشتركة، ويدعم الجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق الأمن والسلام.

وتأتي هذه التصريحات في وقت يشهد فيه معرض الدفاع العالمي حضوراً دولياً واسعاً، إذ يمثل الحدث إحدى أبرز المنصات العالمية لعرض أحدث التقنيات العسكرية، وتعزيز التعاون الدفاعي بين الدول والشركات المتخصصة في قطاع الصناعات العسكرية.