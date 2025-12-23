أعلنت وزارة الداخلية الألمانية اليوم (الثلاثاء) ترحيل سوري لأول مرة من برلين إلى دمشق منذ اندلاع الحرب في سورية عام 2011.


وقالت وزارة الداخلية الألمانية إنه تم ترحيل المهاجر السوري الذي سبق أن أُدين بتهم جنائية في ألمانيا، إلى دمشق، موضحة أنه سُلِّم إلى السلطات السورية اليوم.


وقال وزير الداخلية ألكسندر دوبريندت لصحيفة «بيلد» الألمانية: «يجب أن يغادر المجرمون بلدنا، نحن نقف من أجل الرقابة، والصرامة، والحزم، ولا نرحم المجرمين المطرودين».


وأفادت الصحيفة أن المرحّل هو مواطن سوري من مواليد 1988، أقام عدة سنوات في ألمانيا، وأُدين بارتكاب عدة مخالفات، كان آخرها صدور أمر قضائي بحقه بسبب السرقة، والاعتداء الجسدي، والابتزاز.


وجاء قرار الترحيل بعد توصُّل برلين إلى اتفاق مع دمشق لإتاحة المجال لعمليات الترحيل الدورية في المستقبل.