The German Ministry of the Interior announced today (Tuesday) the deportation of a Syrian for the first time from Berlin to Damascus since the outbreak of the war in Syria in 2011.



The German Ministry of the Interior stated that the Syrian migrant, who had previously been convicted of criminal charges in Germany, was deported to Damascus, explaining that he was handed over to the Syrian authorities today.



Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told the German newspaper "Bild": "Criminals must leave our country; we stand for oversight, strictness, and firmness, and we show no mercy to expelled criminals."



The newspaper reported that the deportee is a Syrian citizen born in 1988, who had lived in Germany for several years and had been convicted of multiple offenses, the latest being a court order against him for theft, physical assault, and extortion.



The deportation decision came after Berlin reached an agreement with Damascus to allow for regular deportation operations in the future.