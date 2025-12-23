شهدت منطقة إمبابة شمال محافظة الجيزة، في مصر، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، انهيار عقار سكني مكون من 5 طوابق (أرضي و4 علوية)، مما أثار حالة من الذعر بين السكان.

وتلقت غرفة عمليات النجدة بلاغاً من الأهالي، فانتقلت على الفور قوات الحماية المدنية والإسعاف والشرطة إلى موقع الحادث في منطقة الكيت كات أو إمبابة القديمة.

6 مصابين في انهيار عقار قديم بإمبابة

انتشرت فرق الإنقاذ لرفع الأنقاض والبحث عن ناجين أو ضحايا محتملين تحت الركام، مع فرض كردون أمني حول المنطقة وإخلاء العقارات المجاورة احترازياً.

وأسفرت الحادثة عن إصابات متفاوتة، حيث انتشلت الفرق في البداية 3 مصابين، ثم ارتفع العدد تدريجياً إلى 6 مصابين على الأقل، تم نقلهم إلى المستشفيات لتلقي العلاج.

شملت الإصابات كدمات وجروحاً متفاوتة، ولم يُبلغ عن وفيات حتى آخر التحديثات، لكن عمليات البحث استمرت للتأكد من عدم وجود مفقودين.

رعب تحت الأنقاض

ويُرجح أن يكون العقار قديماً، ولم تُكشف الأسباب الدقيقة بعد، حيث تولت النيابة العامة التحقيقات للوقوف على ملابسات الانهيار، مع تشكيل لجان هندسية لمعاينة العقارات المجاورة.