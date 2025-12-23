A residential building consisting of 5 floors (ground and 4 upper floors) collapsed today (Tuesday) in the Imbaba area, north of Giza Governorate in Egypt, causing panic among residents.

The emergency operations room received a report from the locals, prompting civil protection, ambulance, and police forces to immediately rush to the scene of the incident in the Kit Kat area or Old Imbaba.

6 مصابين في انهيار عقار قديم بإمبابة

Rescue teams spread out to remove the rubble and search for survivors or potential victims under the debris, while a security cordon was established around the area and nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

The incident resulted in varying injuries, with teams initially rescuing 3 injured individuals, and the number gradually rising to at least 6 injured, who were transported to hospitals for treatment.

The injuries included bruises and various wounds, and no fatalities have been reported as of the latest updates, but search operations continued to ensure there were no missing persons.

رعب تحت الأنقاض

It is likely that the building was old, and the exact causes have not yet been revealed, as the public prosecution has taken over the investigations to determine the circumstances of the collapse, with engineering committees formed to inspect the neighboring buildings.