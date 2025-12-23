The number of civilian casualties from the shelling by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on residential neighborhoods in Aleppo has risen to 4 people, according to the Aleppo Health Directorate, announced today (Tuesday). Eyewitnesses confirmed the displacement of families from the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods into the city of Aleppo due to fears of renewed fighting.



The SDF has begun the escalation



Intense clashes occurred yesterday (Monday) between Syrian army forces and SDF forces around the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods in Aleppo.



The clashes came after an SDF member targeted an internal security checkpoint near the Sheikhhan roundabout in the vicinity of the two neighborhoods.



The Media and Communication Administration in the Ministry of Interior confirmed that the SDF was the one that initiated the escalation, launching a surprise attack on the positions of the internal security forces and the Syrian army around the Ashrafiyeh neighborhood, resulting in injuries among the security forces and the army.



Tens of families have fled from the vicinity of the al-Layramoun neighborhood following an attack by the SDF, according to SANA.



Calm after the truce



Calm prevailed in the neighborhoods of Aleppo today after the cessation of clashes that took place between the Syrian Defense Ministry forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which stopped after both sides announced a ceasefire following de-escalation communications.



The Syrian army's General Staff issued an order to stop targeting the fire sources of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), while the latter announced a halt to responding to attacks from what they referred to as "Damascus government factions," in response to ongoing de-escalation communications.



Clashes occurred along the axes of Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafiyeh, and the Sheikhhan and Layramoun roundabouts, and traffic movement remains limited in these areas until now.



The governor of Aleppo announced a temporary suspension of work in all public and private schools and universities, in addition to government departments within the city center of Aleppo (Tuesday). The city has witnessed a displacement of residents from areas that experienced exchanges of gunfire.



The March 10 Agreement



The confrontations came hours after Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shabani announced, in a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, that the Syrian government "has not sensed a serious initiative" from the SDF to implement the March 10 agreement, accusing it of procrastinating in executing the agreement that stipulates its integration into state institutions.



Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi signed an agreement on March 10, which included several provisions, the most important of which was the integration of the civil and military institutions affiliated with the Kurdish self-administration into national institutions by the end of the year. However, differing viewpoints between the two sides have hindered progress in its implementation.