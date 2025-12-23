ارتفع عدد القتلى المدنيين من جراء قصف قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» للأحياء السكنية بحلب إلى 4 أشخاص، بحسب ما أعلنت مديرية صحة حلب، اليوم (الثلاثاء). وأكد شهود عيان نزوح عائلات من حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية إلى داخل حلب خشية تجدد القتال.


قسد بدأت التصعيد


ودارت مواجهات عنيفة، أمس (الإثنين)، بين قوات من الجيش السوري وقوات قسد في محيط حيَّي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية في حلب.


جاءت الاشتباكات إثر استهداف عنصر تابع لـ«قسد» حاجزاً للأمن الداخلي قرب دوّار الشيحان في محيط الحيَّين.


وأكدت إدارة الإعلام والاتصال في وزارة الداخلية أن قوات «قسد» هي من بدأت بالتصعيد، وهاجمت بشكل مفاجئ نقاط انتشار قوى الأمن الداخلي والجيش السوري في محيط حي الأشرفية، ما أدى إلى وقوع إصابات في صفوف قوى الأمن والجيش.


ونزح عشرات العائلات من محيط حي الليرمون بعد هجوم من قسد، بحسب «سانا».


هدوء بعد التهدئة


وسيطر الهدوء على أحياء مدينة حلب، اليوم، بعد توقف الاشتباكات التي دارت بين قوات وزارة الدفاع السورية، وقوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد)، وتوقفت بعد أن أعلن الطرفان وقف النار عقب اتصالات للتهدئة.


وأصدرت قيادة أركان الجيش السوري، أمراً بإيقاف استهداف مصادر نيران قوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد)، فيما أعلنت الأخيرة توقف الرد على هجمات من سمتهم بـ«فصائل حكومة دمشق»، وذلك تلبيةً لاتصالات التهدئة الجارية.


ودارت الاشتباكات على محاور الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية ودواري الشيحان والليرمون، ولا تزال الحركة المرورية محدودة في هذه المناطق حتى الآن.


وأعلن محافظ حلب تعطيل الدوام مؤقتاً في جميع المدارس والجامعات العامة والخاصة، إضافةً إلى الدوائر الحكومية ضمن مركز مدينة حلب (الثلاثاء). وشهدت المدينة نزوحاً للسكان من المناطق التي شهدت تبادلاً لإطلاق النار.


اتفاق العاشر من مارس


وجاءت المواجهات بعد ساعات من إعلان وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني، في مؤتمر صحفي مشترك، مع نظيره التركي هاكان فيدان، أن الحكومة السورية «لم تلمس مبادرة جدية» من «قسد» لتنفيذ اتفاق العاشر من مارس، متهما إياها بالمماطلة في تنفيذ الاتفاق الذي يقضي بدمجها في مؤسسات الدولة.


ووقع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع وقائد قوات سورية الديمقراطية مظلوم عبدي اتفاقاً في 10 مارس، تضمّن بنوداً عدّة على رأسها دمج المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية التابعة للإدارة الذاتية الكردية في المؤسسات الوطنية بحلول نهاية العام، إلا أن تبايناً في وجهات النظر بين الطرفين حال دون إحراز تقدم في تطبيقه.