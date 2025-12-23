ارتفع عدد القتلى المدنيين من جراء قصف قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» للأحياء السكنية بحلب إلى 4 أشخاص، بحسب ما أعلنت مديرية صحة حلب، اليوم (الثلاثاء). وأكد شهود عيان نزوح عائلات من حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية إلى داخل حلب خشية تجدد القتال.
قسد بدأت التصعيد
ودارت مواجهات عنيفة، أمس (الإثنين)، بين قوات من الجيش السوري وقوات قسد في محيط حيَّي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية في حلب.
جاءت الاشتباكات إثر استهداف عنصر تابع لـ«قسد» حاجزاً للأمن الداخلي قرب دوّار الشيحان في محيط الحيَّين.
وأكدت إدارة الإعلام والاتصال في وزارة الداخلية أن قوات «قسد» هي من بدأت بالتصعيد، وهاجمت بشكل مفاجئ نقاط انتشار قوى الأمن الداخلي والجيش السوري في محيط حي الأشرفية، ما أدى إلى وقوع إصابات في صفوف قوى الأمن والجيش.
ونزح عشرات العائلات من محيط حي الليرمون بعد هجوم من قسد، بحسب «سانا».
هدوء بعد التهدئة
وسيطر الهدوء على أحياء مدينة حلب، اليوم، بعد توقف الاشتباكات التي دارت بين قوات وزارة الدفاع السورية، وقوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد)، وتوقفت بعد أن أعلن الطرفان وقف النار عقب اتصالات للتهدئة.
وأصدرت قيادة أركان الجيش السوري، أمراً بإيقاف استهداف مصادر نيران قوات سورية الديمقراطية (قسد)، فيما أعلنت الأخيرة توقف الرد على هجمات من سمتهم بـ«فصائل حكومة دمشق»، وذلك تلبيةً لاتصالات التهدئة الجارية.
ودارت الاشتباكات على محاور الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية ودواري الشيحان والليرمون، ولا تزال الحركة المرورية محدودة في هذه المناطق حتى الآن.
وأعلن محافظ حلب تعطيل الدوام مؤقتاً في جميع المدارس والجامعات العامة والخاصة، إضافةً إلى الدوائر الحكومية ضمن مركز مدينة حلب (الثلاثاء). وشهدت المدينة نزوحاً للسكان من المناطق التي شهدت تبادلاً لإطلاق النار.
اتفاق العاشر من مارس
وجاءت المواجهات بعد ساعات من إعلان وزير الخارجية السوري أسعد الشيباني، في مؤتمر صحفي مشترك، مع نظيره التركي هاكان فيدان، أن الحكومة السورية «لم تلمس مبادرة جدية» من «قسد» لتنفيذ اتفاق العاشر من مارس، متهما إياها بالمماطلة في تنفيذ الاتفاق الذي يقضي بدمجها في مؤسسات الدولة.
ووقع الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع وقائد قوات سورية الديمقراطية مظلوم عبدي اتفاقاً في 10 مارس، تضمّن بنوداً عدّة على رأسها دمج المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية التابعة للإدارة الذاتية الكردية في المؤسسات الوطنية بحلول نهاية العام، إلا أن تبايناً في وجهات النظر بين الطرفين حال دون إحراز تقدم في تطبيقه.
The number of civilian casualties from the shelling by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on residential neighborhoods in Aleppo has risen to 4 people, according to the Aleppo Health Directorate, announced today (Tuesday). Eyewitnesses confirmed the displacement of families from the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods into the city of Aleppo due to fears of renewed fighting.
The SDF has begun the escalation
Intense clashes occurred yesterday (Monday) between Syrian army forces and SDF forces around the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods in Aleppo.
The clashes came after an SDF member targeted an internal security checkpoint near the Sheikhhan roundabout in the vicinity of the two neighborhoods.
The Media and Communication Administration in the Ministry of Interior confirmed that the SDF was the one that initiated the escalation, launching a surprise attack on the positions of the internal security forces and the Syrian army around the Ashrafiyeh neighborhood, resulting in injuries among the security forces and the army.
Tens of families have fled from the vicinity of the al-Layramoun neighborhood following an attack by the SDF, according to SANA.
Calm after the truce
Calm prevailed in the neighborhoods of Aleppo today after the cessation of clashes that took place between the Syrian Defense Ministry forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which stopped after both sides announced a ceasefire following de-escalation communications.
The Syrian army's General Staff issued an order to stop targeting the fire sources of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), while the latter announced a halt to responding to attacks from what they referred to as "Damascus government factions," in response to ongoing de-escalation communications.
Clashes occurred along the axes of Sheikh Maqsoud, Ashrafiyeh, and the Sheikhhan and Layramoun roundabouts, and traffic movement remains limited in these areas until now.
The governor of Aleppo announced a temporary suspension of work in all public and private schools and universities, in addition to government departments within the city center of Aleppo (Tuesday). The city has witnessed a displacement of residents from areas that experienced exchanges of gunfire.
The March 10 Agreement
The confrontations came hours after Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shabani announced, in a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, that the Syrian government "has not sensed a serious initiative" from the SDF to implement the March 10 agreement, accusing it of procrastinating in executing the agreement that stipulates its integration into state institutions.
Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi signed an agreement on March 10, which included several provisions, the most important of which was the integration of the civil and military institutions affiliated with the Kurdish self-administration into national institutions by the end of the year. However, differing viewpoints between the two sides have hindered progress in its implementation.