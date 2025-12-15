In a decisive victory for French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and at a huge political cost, the French Senate today (Monday) approved the 2026 budget bill, paving the way for negotiations that involve critical possibilities between the two chambers of Parliament this weekend, after French lawmakers narrowly approved the budget on December 9.



Voting Results



The Senate, which has a conservative majority, voted in favor of the bill by a majority of 187 votes to 109 after the text was rephrased, which the deeply divided National Assembly (the lower house of Parliament) failed to pass last month after rejecting the tax provisions included in it.



With the Senate's vote, this represents political support for the budget, and a joint committee of 7 lawmakers from both chambers will be asked to meet on (Friday) to draft a new version of the bill for a vote in the National Assembly on December 23, which could grant this vote final approval of the budget.



If lawmakers fail to agree on a new version, the government is likely to present emergency temporary legislation to ensure its ability to continue spending, collecting taxes, and borrowing temporarily in the new year until an appropriate budget is approved.



The Lecornu government is seeking to reduce the public sector budget deficit to less than 5% of economic output next year, down from 5.4% this year, which is the highest rate in the Eurozone.



Challenges of Minority Government



The minority government led by Lecornu has little room to maneuver in the divided French Parliament, after budget battles have toppled three governments since President Emmanuel Macron lost his majority in the early 2024 elections.



Lecornu sought to secure Parliament's approval for the broader state budget before the end of the year, but his costly concessions to gain the support of the Socialists alienated his allies and left him politically weak.



Lecornu's gamble posed the biggest challenge in gaining the support of Socialist lawmakers, after he made concessions that angered allies from the centrist and conservative factions due to their cost, as the Socialists supported the bill after Lecornu agreed to freeze President Emmanuel Macron's historic 2023 pension reform until after the 2027 presidential elections.