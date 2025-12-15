في انتصار حاسم لرئيس الوزراء الفرنسي سيباستيان لوكورنو وبتكلفة سياسية هائلة، وافق مجلس الشيوخ الفرنسي اليوم (الإثنين) على مشروع قانون ميزانية 2026، ما يمهد الطريق لمفاوضات تنطوي على احتمالات حاسمة بين مجلسَي البرلمان في نهاية الأسبوع، بعدما وافق المشرّعون الفرنسيون بأغلبية ضئيلة على الميزانية في 9 ديسمبر الجاري.


حصيلة التصويت


وصوت مجلس الشيوخ، ذو الأغلبية المحافظة، لصالح مشروع القانون بأغلبية 187 صوتاً مقابل اعتراض 109 بعد إعادة صياغة النص، الذي فشلت الجمعية الوطنية (المجلس الأدنى في البرلمان) المنقسمة بشدة في تمريره الشهر الماضي، بعد رفض الأحكام الضريبية الواردة فيه.


وبتصويت مجلس الشيوخ، فإن ذلك يعد دعماً سياسياً للميزانية، سيطلب من لجنة مشتركة من 7 مشرّعين من كلا المجلسين الاجتماع، (الجمعة)، لوضع نسخة جديدة من مشروع القانون للتصويت عليها في الجمعية الوطنية في 23 ديسمبر، ما قد يمنح هذا التصويت الموافقة النهائية على الميزانية.


وفي حالة فشل المشرّعون في الاتفاق على نسخة جديدة، فمن المرجح أن تقدم الحكومة تشريعاً طارئاً مؤقتاً لضمان قدرتها على مواصلة الإنفاق وجمع الضرائب والاقتراض بشكل مؤقت في العام الجديد، إلى حين إقرار ميزانية مناسبة.


وتسعى حكومة لوكورنو للحد من عجز ميزانية القطاع العام إلى أقل من 5% من الناتج الاقتصادي في العام القادم، نزولاً من 5.4% هذا العام وهي أكبر نسبة في منطقة اليورو.


تحديات حكومة الأقليات


ولا تملك حكومة الأقلية، التي يقودها لوكورنو، مساحة كبيرة للمناورة في البرلمان الفرنسي المنقسم، بعد أن أطاحت معارك الميزانية بثلاث حكومات منذ أن خسر الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون أغلبيته في انتخابات 2024 المبكرة.


وسعى لوكورنو إلى انتزاع موافقة البرلمان على موازنة الدولة الأوسع قبل نهاية العام، لكن تنازلاته المكلفة لكسب دعم الاشتراكيين أدت إلى إبعاد حلفائه، وتركته ضعيفاً سياسياً.


وشكلت مقامرة لوكورنو أكبر تحدٍّ لكسب دعم المشرعين الاشتراكيين، بعد أن قدم تنازلات أثارت غضب الحلفاء من تيار الوسط والمحافظين بسبب تكلفتها، إذ دعم الاشتراكيون مشروع القانون بعد أن وافق لوكورنو على تجميد إصلاحات الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون التاريخية لعام 2023 الخاصة بسن التقاعد إلى ما بعد الانتخابات الرئاسية لعام 2027.