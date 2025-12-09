أعلنت حكومة ليتوانيا، اليوم (الثلاثاء) إعلان حالة الطوارئ الوطنية على الحدود مع بيلاروسيا، ردّاً على غزو متكرر لبالونات إنذار جوي تُستخدم في تهريب السجائر، والتي أدّت إلى إغلاق مطار فيلنيوس الدولي لأكثر من 60 ساعة منذ أكتوبر الماضي، مما أثر على 350 رحلة جوية و51 ألف مسافر.

طوارئ في ليتوانيا بسبب بيلاروسيا

وطالبت الحكومة البرلمان بمنح الجيش صلاحيات واسعة للتعاون مع الشرطة والحرس الحدودي في مواجهة ما وصفته بـ«هجوم هجين» من قبل الدولة الحليفة لروسيا، وفي اجتماع حكومي بثّ مباشرة، قال وزير الداخلية فلاديسلاف كوندراتوفيتش: «إعلان حالة الطوارئ ليس بسبب تعطيل الطيران المدني فحسب، بل أيضاً لحماية المصالح الأمنية الوطنية».

وأوضح وزير الداخلية الليتواني، أن البالونات التي تحمل حمولات تصل إلى 10 كيلومترات ارتفاعاً، تشكّل خطراً على السلامة الجوية والأرواح، وأن السلطات الليتوانية أطلقت تحقيقاً جنائياً للكشف عن صلاتها بنظام مينسك، مشيراً إلى عدم وجود جهود بيلاروسية لوقف المرسِلين.

مطالبات بتوسيع صلاحيات الجيش

وتطالب الحكومة البرلمان بتوسيع صلاحيات الجيش، الذي سيُسمح له بالعمل مع الشرطة والحرس الحدودي أو بشكل مستقل، بما في ذلك تقييد الوصول إلى المناطق الحدودية، وتفتيش المركبات والأشخاص ووثائقهم وأمتعتهم، واعتقال المشتبه بهم أو المقاومين، مع الحق في استخدام القوة إذا لزم الأمر، كما أكد وزير الدفاع روبرتاس كاوناس. وستستمر الإجراءات حتى يُلغيها مجلس الوزراء، مع التأكيد على أن التأثير على المدنيين سيكون محدوداً.

بيلاروسيا تنفي

وتنفي بيلاروسيا، التي سمحت سابقاً باستخدام أراضيها كقاعدة للغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا عام 2022، مسؤوليتها عن البالونات، وتتهم ليتوانيا بالاستفزازات مثل إرسال طائرة بدون طيار لإلقاء «مواد متطرفة»، وهو اتهام نفت فيلنيوس صحته.

ووصف الرئيس البيلاروسي ألكسندر لوكاشينكو إغلاق الحدود الليتواني في أكتوبر الماضي بأنه «احتيال مجنون» وجزء من «حرب هجينة» ضد بلاده.

توترات حدودية

ويأتي هذا التصعيد في سياق توترات حدودية متكررة، حيث أعلنت ليتوانيا حالة طوارئ في منطقة الحدود عام 2021 بسبب حملة بيلاروسية لدفع آلاف المهاجرين غير الشرعيين عبر الحدود، وفي 2022 بعد الغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا خوفاً من أن تصبح هدفاً.

وفي 1 ديسمبر، حذّرت رئيسة المفوّضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين من «تفاقم الوضع على الحدود»، واصفة البالونات بأنها «هجوم هجين غير مقبول تماماً» من بيلاروسيا، ودعت إلى تعزيز الدعم الأوروبي والناتو، لكن الخبراء يشيرون إلى صعوبة إسقاط البالونات عند ارتفاعاتها باستخدام الطائرات بدون طيار أو أدوات حركية أخرى، إذ لا تملك أي دولة حلاً جاهزاً حتى الآن.

وأكّد مسؤولون ليتوانيون أن البالونات ليست مجرّد أداة تهريب، بل عمل مقصود لتعطيل الاقتصاد والأمن، مشدّدين على ضرورة الرصد المستمر والتعاون الدولي لمواجهة هذه «الحرب غير التقليدية» التي قد تمتد إلى دول بالتية أخرى مثل لاتفيا، حيث سُجّلت حوادث مشابهة مؤخراً.