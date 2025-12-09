حذرت صحف ومواقع عالمية من مناورة رئيس وزراء الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو في مواجهة تهم الفساد، مؤكدة أنه يناور في محاولة الإفلات من العقاب.


محاولة للإفلات من العقاب


واعتبرت «نيويورك تايمز» أن نتنياهو يثير الجدل مجددا بطلبه العفو من الرئيس إسحاق هرتسوغ، وأكدت أن هذه الخطوة محاولة لصرف الأنظار عن قضايا الفساد ضده.


ورأت أن نتنياهو يجيد تحريك جدول الأعمال السياسي، في حين أفاد معارضون بأن وعوده بتوحيد البلاد تنطوي على تهديد مبطن، محذرين من أن العفو قد يمنحه مساحة للانتقام ممن قادوا محاكمته.


تصاعد اعتداءات المستوطنين


أما صحيفة «الغارديان»، فتحدثت أن 3 متطوعين إيطاليين وكنديا تعرضوا لهجوم عنيف من مستوطنين في قرية عين الديوك قرب أريحا في الضفة الغربية المحتلة أثناء مشاركتهم في جهود حماية الأهالي من تصاعد الاعتداءات.


وأوضحت الصحيفة أن الإصابات كانت بالغة لدى أحد المتطوعين الذي يتلقى العلاج في رام الله، في حين أعربت كل من روما وأوتاوا عن قلقهما من استهداف مواطنيهما في المنطقة المحتلة.


ونشرت «جيروزالم بوست» تحليلا للباحثة إليزابيث تسوركوف رأت فيه أن سياسة إسرائيل في سورية تفتقر لأي رؤية واضحة، معتبرة أن تحركاتها جنوب البلاد لا تحقق مكاسب تكتيكية بل قد تفتح جبهة جديدة.


وأضافت تسوركوف أن غياب تصور إسرائيلي لشكل الحكم في دمشق أو طبيعة العلاقة المستقبلية معها يجعل الوجود العسكري الإسرائيلي بلا أفق واضح أو نتائج ملموسة.