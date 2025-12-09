Global newspapers and websites have warned about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's maneuvering in the face of corruption charges, asserting that he is trying to evade punishment.



Attempt to evade punishment



The "New York Times" considered that Netanyahu is stirring controversy again by requesting a pardon from President Isaac Herzog, emphasizing that this step is an attempt to divert attention from the corruption cases against him.



It noted that Netanyahu is skilled at shifting the political agenda, while opponents reported that his promises to unify the country carry an implicit threat, warning that a pardon could give him space to retaliate against those who led his trial.



Escalation of settler attacks



Meanwhile, "The Guardian" reported that three Italian volunteers and a Canadian were violently attacked by settlers in the village of Ein Duyuk near Jericho in the occupied West Bank while participating in efforts to protect residents from escalating assaults.



The newspaper explained that the injuries were severe for one of the volunteers who is receiving treatment in Ramallah, while both Rome and Ottawa expressed their concern over the targeting of their citizens in the occupied area.



"The Jerusalem Post" published an analysis by researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who noted that Israel's policy in Syria lacks any clear vision, considering that its movements in the south of the country do not achieve tactical gains but could open a new front.



Tsurkov added that the absence of an Israeli conception of the form of governance in Damascus or the nature of future relations with it renders the Israeli military presence without a clear horizon or tangible results.