لم يستبعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إرسال قوات أمريكية إلى الأراضي الفنزويلية، في إطار مساعيه لإسقاط الرئيس نيكولاس مادورو.


ورداً على سؤال في مقابلة مع موقع «بوليتيكو»، أوردها اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بشأن نشر قوات برية في فنزويلا، قال الرئيس الأمريكي: «لا أريد استبعاد ذلك.. لا أتحدث عنه». وأضاف أنه لا يريد الحديث عن الاستراتيجية العسكرية.


وكانت العلاقات بين البلدين توترت بشكل كبير، عقب شن الولايات المتحدة ضربات ضد قوارب قبالة فنزويلا، بزعم تهريب المخدرات.

الرئيس مادورو

ورغم تصاعد التوتر والتهديدات، أجرى ترمب مكالمة هاتفية مع نظيره الفنزويلي، لم تعرف تفاصيلها علناً، إلا أن مادورو وصفها الأسبوع الماضي بالودية. لكن مصادر مطلعة كشفت أن المكالمة حملت مطالبة ترمب لنظيره الفنزويلي بالتنحي والذهاب إلى موسكو.


وأفصحت 4 مصادر مطلعة أن الرئيس الأمريكي رفض سلسلة من الطلبات قدمها نظيره الفنزويلي خلال المكالمة الهاتفية القصيرة، ما أدى إلى تضاؤل الخيارات المتاحة أمام الأخير للتنحي ومغادرة بلاده عبر ممر آمن تضمنه الولايات المتحدة.


وحسب المصادر، فإن مادورو أبلغ ترمب خلال المكالمة بأنه على استعداد لمغادرة فنزويلا، شريطة أن يحصل هو وأفراد أسرته على عفو كامل، بما في ذلك رفع جميع العقوبات الأمريكية، وإنهاء قضية رئيسية يواجهها أمام المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، وفق ما نقلت وسائل إعلام غربية..