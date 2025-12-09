U.S. President Donald Trump did not rule out sending American troops to Venezuelan territory as part of his efforts to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro.



In response to a question in an interview with Politico, published today (Tuesday), regarding the deployment of ground troops in Venezuela, the U.S. president said, "I don't want to rule that out... I'm not talking about it." He added that he does not want to discuss military strategy.



The relationship between the two countries has significantly deteriorated following the U.S. strikes against boats off the coast of Venezuela, allegedly for drug trafficking.

الرئيس مادورو



Despite the escalating tensions and threats, Trump had a phone call with his Venezuelan counterpart, the details of which were not publicly known, but Maduro described it last week as friendly. However, informed sources revealed that the call included Trump demanding his Venezuelan counterpart to resign and go to Moscow.



Four informed sources disclosed that the U.S. president rejected a series of requests made by his Venezuelan counterpart during the brief phone call, which reduced the options available for the latter to resign and leave his country through a safe passage guaranteed by the United States.



According to the sources, Maduro informed Trump during the call that he was willing to leave Venezuela, provided that he and his family receive full amnesty, including the lifting of all U.S. sanctions and the resolution of a major case he faces before the International Criminal Court, according to what Western media reported.