In response to German criticism of Russia over the war in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov affirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin "does not want to revive the Soviet Union."



Peskov described this matter in statements today (Tuesday) as "impossible," adding that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's remarks regarding this issue and about "attacking Europe" are inaccurate.



He considered the statements about Russia's readiness to attack NATO as pure nonsense, according to his description. He noted that Moscow is in constant contact with Washington and is awaiting the results of consultations on the peace plan.



Ukrainian allies in Europe renewed their support for President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday (Monday) in London, expressing doubts about parts of a U.S. proposal to end the war with Russia.



British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with Zelensky for about two hours after U.S. President Donald Trump accused him of not being aware of his recent proposal to end the conflict with Russia, the details of which have not yet been revealed.



At the beginning of the meeting, Merz expressed his doubts regarding "some details in the documents from the United States," without specifying which documents he was referring to, and said: "This issue must be discussed."



He renewed his criticisms of Moscow, hinting that Putin seeks to "restore the glory of the Soviet Union" and attack NATO countries.



Zelensky emerged from the quadrilateral meeting with a revised peace proposal consisting of 20 points, affirming his moral and constitutional inability to concede any territories, subtly referring to the rejection of a clause in the U.S. proposal that suggested Kyiv cede the Donbas region to the Russians.