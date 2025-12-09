على خلفية انتقادات ألمانية لروسيا بسبب الحرب في أوكرانيا، أكد المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديمتري بيسكوف أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين «لا يريد إحياء الاتحاد السوفيتي».


ووصف بيسكوف في تصريحات، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، هذا الأمر بأنه «مستحيل»، مضيفاً أن تصريحات المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس حول هذا الأمر وبشأن «مهاجمة أوروبا» غير صحيحة.


واعتبر التصريحات حول استعداد روسيا للهجوم على حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» محض هراء، وفق توصيفه. ولفت إلى أن موسكو على اتصال دائم مع واشنطن وتنتظر نتائج مشاورات خطة السلام.


وكان حلفاء أوكرانيا الأوروبيون جددوا، أمس الإثنين من لندن، دعمهم للرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي، معربين عن شكوكهم بشأن أجزاء من مقترح أمريكي لإنهاء الحرب مع روسيا.


واجتمع رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر والرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون والمستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس مع زيلينسكي لنحو ساعتين تقريباً بعدما اتهمه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بأنه لم يطلع على مقترحه الأخير لإنهاء النزاع مع روسيا الذي لم تُكشف تفاصيله بعد.


وعبر ميرتس في مستهل الاجتماع، عن شكوكه تجاه «بعض التفاصيل في الوثائق الواردة من الولايات المتحدة، من دون أن يحدد ما هي الوثائق التي يشير إليها، وقال: «لا بد من مناقشة هذه المسألة».


وجدد انتقاداته إلى موسكو، ملمحاً إلى أن بوتين يسعى إلى «استرجاع أمجاد الاتحاد السوفياتي» ومهاجمة دول الناتو.


وخرج زيلينسكي من الاجتماع الرباعي بمقترح جديد معدل للسلام من 20 بنداً، مؤكداً عدم قدرته أخلاقياً ودستورياً على التنازل عن أي أراضٍ، في إشارة مبطنة إلى رفض بند ورد في المقترح الأمريكي بتنازل كييف عن منطقة دونباس لصالح الروس.