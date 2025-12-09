حكمت المحكمة الجنائية الدولية على قائد مليشيا الجنجويد علي عبد الرحمن كوشيب بالسجن 20 عاما ،خلال جلسة استماع علنية بمقرها في لاهاي، اليوم(الثلاثاء).

وأكدت في حكمها أنه مذنب في 20 تهمة جرائم حرب، بحسب ما أعلنت الدائرة الابتدائية الأولى. وفيما طالب الادعاء بسجن كوشيب مدى الحياة،أفادتالمحكمة بأن قائد الجنجويد ارتكب بنفسه جرائم ضد الإنسانية.


وكان كوشيب يحاكم في 31 تهمة تتعلق بجرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية بينها الاغتصاب والقتل والتعذيب، ارتكبت بين شهري أغسطس 2003 وأبريل 2004 في إقليم دارفور غرب السودان، الذي شهد نزاعات دامية منذ 2003، أدت إلى مقتل الآلاف.


وكانت الدائرة التمهيدية الثانية أقرت في شهر يونيو 2021 جميع التهم المتعلقة بجرائم الحرب والجرائم ضد الإنسانية التي وجهها المدعي العام ضد المتهم.


وأصدرت المحكمة الدولية في أكتوبر الماضي 2025 حكما بإدانته على خلفية هذه الجرائم، حيث يحاكم هو وأربعة آخرون.


ويعد عبد الرحمن كوشيب القائد الأساسي لمليشيا الجنجويد في منطقة وادي صالح غرب إقليم دارفور. وشغل مناصب قيادية مع القوات المساعدة للحكومة السودانية آنذاك مثل قوات الدفاع الشعبي وشرطة الاحتياطي المركزي (أبو طيرة).


واتُهم كوشيب بلعب دور قيادي في الهجمات المنهجية التي نفذتها الجنجويد بالتعاون مع القوات السودانية ضد المدنيين من جماعات الفور والمساليت والزغاوة العرقية في دارفور بين عامي 2003 و2004. وسلم نفسه للمحكمة الدولية في يونيو 2020.


وأصدرت المحكمة الدولية في أكتوبر 2025 حكمًا بإدانته في أكثر من 30 تهمة تتعلق بارتكاب جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية في دارفور، تشمل القتل والاغتصاب والاضطهاد والتعذيب والاعتداء على المدنيين.