The International Criminal Court in The Hague is expected to issue its ruling in the case of Janjaweed militia leader Ali Abdel Rahman Kushayb during a public hearing at the court today (Tuesday).



Kushayb is being tried on 31 charges related to war crimes and crimes against humanity, including rape, murder, and torture, committed between August 2003 and April 2004 in the Darfur region of western Sudan, which has witnessed bloody conflicts since 2003, resulting in the deaths of thousands.



The Second Pre-Trial Chamber confirmed in June 2021 all the charges related to war crimes and crimes against humanity brought by the prosecutor against the accused.



The international court issued a ruling in October 2025 convicting him of these crimes, where he is being tried alongside four others.



Abdel Rahman Kushayb is considered the main leader of the Janjaweed militia in the Wadi Salih area of western Darfur. He held leadership positions with the Sudanese government's auxiliary forces at the time, such as the Popular Defense Forces and the Central Reserve Police (Abu Tira).



Kushayb has been accused of playing a leading role in the systematic attacks carried out by the Janjaweed in cooperation with Sudanese forces against civilians from the Fur, Masalit, and Zaghawa ethnic groups in Darfur between 2003 and 2004. He surrendered to the international court in June 2020.



The international court issued a ruling in October 2025 convicting him on more than 30 charges related to committing war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur, including murder, rape, persecution, torture, and assaults on civilians.