قتل 6 جنود باكستانيين في هجوم شنه مسلحون، اليوم(الثلاثاء)، على نقطة تفتيش أمنية في شمال غرب البلاد قرب الحدود مع أفغانستان. ولم تعلن أي جماعة بعد مسؤوليتها عن الهجوم الدامي.
هدنة هشة
ويأتي الهجوم على منطقة كورام في وقت يسعى البلدان للحفاظ على هدنة هشة بعد أن أسفرت اشتباكات حدودية عن سقوط العشرات في شهر أكتوبر الماضي، فيما وصف بأنه أسوأ قتال بين الجارتين منذ سيطرة حركة طالبان على كابول عام 2021.
وتحمّل إسلام آباد المسؤولية عن تصاعد العنف في البلاد لمسلحين يستخدمون الأراضي الأفغانية للتخطيط لهجماتهم على قوات الأمن عبر الحدود، لكن كابول تنفي صحة هذه الاتهامات، وتقول إن أمن باكستان مشكلة داخلية.
وتدور مناوشات حدودية متقطعة بين كابول وإسلام آباد، اللتين كانتا حليفتين في الماضي، بما في ذلك إطلاق نار كثيف وقع يوم الجمعة، وأسفر عن سقوط خمسة أشخاص على الأقل.
وينشط في المناطق الحدودية الجبلية مسلحون من حركة طالبان الباكستانية الذين يخوضون حرباً ضد الدولة منذ نحو 20 عاماً. وتؤكد حركة طالبان في أفغانستان عدم وجود علاقة عملياتية بينهما.
تأهب وإطلاق نار
من جانبه، أعلن المتحدث باسم حركة طالبان الأفغانية ذبيح الله مجاهد، أن القوات الباكستانية شنت هجمات في منطقة سبين بولداك بولاية قندهار، في وقت اتهم متحدث باسم رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني القوات الأفغانية «بإطلاق نار غير مبرر» على امتداد منطقة شامان الحدودية.
وأفاد المتحدث باسم الحكومة الباكستانية مشرف زيدي، في بيان أن بلاده «لا تزال في حالة تأهب تام وملتزمة بضمان وحدة أراضيها وسلامة مواطنيها».
وتقول إسلام آباد إن مسلحين متمركزين في أفغانستان نفذوا هجمات في باكستان في الآونة الأخيرة، شملت تفجيرات انتحارية شارك فيها مواطنون أفغان. وتنفي كابول هذه التهمة، مؤكدة أنها لا تتحمل مسؤولية الأمن داخل باكستان.
يذكر أن البلدين وقعا في الدوحة على اتفاق لوقف الاشتباكات، لكن محادثات سلام في تركيا انهارت دون التوصل إلى اتفاق طويل الأمد، بسبب خلاف حول الجماعات المسلحة المعادية لباكستان التي تنشط داخل أفغانستان.
Six Pakistani soldiers were killed in an attack carried out by militants today (Tuesday) on a security checkpoint in the northwest of the country near the border with Afghanistan. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.
Fragile Ceasefire
The attack in the Kurram area comes at a time when both countries are trying to maintain a fragile ceasefire after border clashes resulted in dozens of casualties last October, described as the worst fighting between the two neighbors since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021.
Islamabad blames the rise in violence in the country on militants using Afghan territory to plan their attacks on security forces across the border, but Kabul denies the validity of these accusations, stating that Pakistan's security is an internal issue.
Intermittent border skirmishes occur between Kabul and Islamabad, which were allies in the past, including heavy gunfire that took place on Friday, resulting in at least five casualties.
Militants from the Pakistani Taliban, who have been waging a war against the state for nearly 20 years, are active in the mountainous border areas. The Taliban in Afghanistan asserts that there is no operational relationship between them.
Alert and Gunfire
For his part, the spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, announced that Pakistani forces launched attacks in the Spin Boldak area of Kandahar province, while a spokesperson for the Pakistani Prime Minister accused Afghan forces of "unjustified gunfire" along the Chaman border area.
The spokesperson for the Pakistani government, Musharraf Zaidi, stated in a statement that his country "remains in a state of full alert and is committed to ensuring its territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens."
Islamabad claims that militants based in Afghanistan have carried out recent attacks in Pakistan, including suicide bombings involving Afghan nationals. Kabul denies this accusation, asserting that it does not bear responsibility for security within Pakistan.
It is worth noting that the two countries signed an agreement in Doha to stop clashes, but peace talks in Turkey collapsed without reaching a long-term agreement due to a dispute over anti-Pakistan militant groups operating within Afghanistan.