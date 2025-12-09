قتل 6 جنود باكستانيين في هجوم شنه مسلحون، اليوم(الثلاثاء)، على نقطة تفتيش أمنية في شمال غرب البلاد قرب الحدود مع أفغانستان. ولم تعلن أي جماعة بعد مسؤوليتها عن الهجوم الدامي.


هدنة هشة


ويأتي الهجوم على منطقة كورام في وقت يسعى البلدان للحفاظ على هدنة هشة بعد أن أسفرت اشتباكات حدودية عن سقوط العشرات في شهر أكتوبر الماضي، فيما وصف بأنه أسوأ قتال بين الجارتين منذ سيطرة حركة طالبان على كابول عام 2021.


وتحمّل إسلام آباد المسؤولية عن تصاعد العنف في البلاد لمسلحين يستخدمون الأراضي الأفغانية للتخطيط لهجماتهم على قوات الأمن عبر الحدود، لكن كابول تنفي صحة هذه الاتهامات، وتقول إن أمن باكستان مشكلة داخلية.


وتدور مناوشات حدودية متقطعة بين كابول وإسلام آباد، اللتين كانتا حليفتين في الماضي، بما في ذلك إطلاق نار كثيف وقع يوم الجمعة، وأسفر عن سقوط خمسة أشخاص على الأقل.


وينشط في المناطق الحدودية الجبلية مسلحون من حركة طالبان الباكستانية الذين يخوضون حرباً ضد الدولة منذ نحو 20 عاماً. وتؤكد حركة طالبان في أفغانستان عدم وجود علاقة عملياتية بينهما.


تأهب وإطلاق نار


من جانبه، أعلن المتحدث باسم حركة طالبان الأفغانية ذبيح الله مجاهد، أن القوات الباكستانية شنت هجمات في منطقة سبين بولداك بولاية قندهار، في وقت اتهم متحدث باسم رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني القوات الأفغانية «بإطلاق نار غير مبرر» على امتداد منطقة شامان الحدودية.


وأفاد المتحدث باسم الحكومة الباكستانية مشرف زيدي، في بيان أن بلاده «لا تزال في حالة تأهب تام وملتزمة بضمان وحدة أراضيها وسلامة مواطنيها».


وتقول إسلام آباد إن مسلحين متمركزين في أفغانستان نفذوا هجمات في باكستان في الآونة الأخيرة، شملت تفجيرات انتحارية شارك فيها مواطنون أفغان. وتنفي كابول هذه التهمة، مؤكدة أنها لا تتحمل مسؤولية الأمن داخل باكستان.


يذكر أن البلدين وقعا في الدوحة على اتفاق لوقف الاشتباكات، لكن محادثات سلام في تركيا انهارت دون التوصل إلى اتفاق طويل الأمد، بسبب خلاف حول الجماعات المسلحة المعادية لباكستان التي تنشط داخل أفغانستان.