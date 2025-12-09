Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has classified the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations, in an unprecedented move at the state level, aligning with the broader Trump administration campaign targeting terrorist groups abroad.

DeSantis stated in a post on X: "As a result, Florida agencies are directed to take all legal measures to prevent the illegal activities of these organizations, including denying any person who provides material support privileges or resources." This classification takes effect immediately.

Two weeks ago, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he was preparing to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a "foreign terrorist organization."

Trump said that this "will be done in the strongest and most powerful terms. The final documents are now being prepared."

The president's announcement came just days after "Just the News" published an in-depth investigation into the activities of the Muslim Brotherhood and the growing concerns within the Trump administration.

Last month, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott classified the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as "foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations."