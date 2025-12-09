صنّف حاكم فلوريدا، رون ديسانتيس، جماعة الإخوان المسلمين ومجلس العلاقات الإسلامية الأمريكية (كير) «منظمتين إرهابيتين أجنبيتين»، في خطوة غير مسبوقة على مستوى الولاية، تُنسجم مع حملة إدارة ترمب الأوسع التي تستهدف الجماعات الإرهابية في الخارج.

وقال ديسانتيس في منشور على موقع «X»: «بموجب هذا، تُوجَّه وكالات فلوريدا باتخاذ جميع التدابير القانونية لمنع الأنشطة غير القانونية لهاتين المنظمتين، بما في ذلك حرمان أي شخص يُقدّم دعماً مادياً من الامتيازات أو الموارد». ويدخل هذا التصنيف حيز التنفيذ فوراً.

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قد أعلن قبل أسبوعين، أنه يستعد لتصنيف جماعة الإخوان المسلمين «منظمة إرهابية أجنبية».

‎وقال ترمب إن ذلك «سيتم بأقوى العبارات.. يتم الآن إعداد الوثائق النهائية».

‎وجاء إعلان الرئيس بعد أيام قليلة من نشر «جست ذا نيوز» تحقيقاً مطولاً عن أنشطة «الإخوان المسلمين» والمخاوف المتزايدة داخل إدارة ترمب.

‎وكان حاكم تكساس الجمهوري غريغ أبوت خلال الشهر الماضي، قد صنّف «الإخوان المسلمين» ومجلس العلاقات الأمريكية-الإسلامية (CAIR)؛ «منظمتين إرهابيتين أجنبيتين ومنظمتين إجراميتين عابرتين للحدود».