In a political development considered a seismic shift in the French landscape, former President Nicolas Sarkozy announced that the far-right party "National Rally," led by Marine Le Pen, "does not pose a threat to France," affirming that he will never join the traditional "Republican front" that unites parties to prevent Le Pen from gaining power in any upcoming elections.

Prisoner's Diary

These shocking statements came in a new book titled "Prisoner's Diary," written by Sarkozy at a small wooden table inside his cell, where he spent 20 days in prison last month serving a sentence for criminal conspiracy in a case involving the financing of his 2007 election campaign by the regime of Muammar Gaddafi.

Sarkozy wrote: "Many of our former supporters have today become potential voters for Marine Le Pen."

He added that rebuilding the French right "may be a long road, but I am sure it can only be achieved in a spirit of broader and more inclusive unity, without exclusion and without stigmatization."

Sarkozy's Contradictory Positions

Sarkozy's new stance is completely contradictory to his previous positions; in 2007, he rejected any rapprochement with the far right, and in 2022, he explicitly called for voting for Emmanuel Macron in the second round "in the interest of France," but today Sarkozy places Le Pen's party within his vision of a "big and united right."

Sarkozy – the first president in modern French history to actually go to prison – revealed that he called Marine Le Pen to thank her for her "brave and clear" support for him after his conviction.

He said that the "judicial context" now brings them together, expressing his deep shock at the ruling that prevents Le Pen from running for the presidency in 2027 due to her conviction for misusing European Parliament funds on a large scale.

Le Pen's Appeal Against Her Disqualification

Le Pen will face an appeal trial next month that will determine whether she will run for the presidency or if the current party leader Jordan Bardella will replace her.

Sarkozy explained that Le Pen directly asked him: "If a snap election were to happen, would you participate in the historical Republican front against us?" His response was decisive: "No, I will announce that publicly and take a clear stance at the time."

He added that MP Sébastien Chenu, one of Le Pen's closest associates, was sending him weekly messages of support in prison, describing them as "human, sensitive, and very personal."

The American Ambassador Requests a Visit

On another note, Sarkozy revealed that the American ambassador in Paris, Charles Kushner, requested to visit him in prison. Kushner – the father of Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law – had served a U.S. prison sentence for illegal campaign contributions and tax evasion before being pardoned by Trump in 2020.

The U.S. State Department confirmed that the visit request was made out of "personal compassion and respect" for Sarkozy as a former president and a friend of the United States, but the meeting only took place after his release.

Release Date of "Prisoner's Diary"

The book will be officially released next Wednesday, at a time when the "National Rally" is seeking to attract traditional right-wing voters in preparation for the 2027 presidential elections, amid a complete collapse of the red lines that have separated the traditional right from the far right for decades.

Sarkozy's statements are seen as potentially marking a historic turning point in French politics, possibly paving the way for a broad right-wing alliance that includes Le Pen's party for the first time since World War II.