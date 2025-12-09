في تطور سياسي يُعتبر زلزالاً في المشهد الفرنسي، أعلن الرئيس السابق نيكولا ساركوزي أن حزب «التجمع الوطني» اليميني المتطرف بزعامة مارين لوبان «لا يشكل خطراً على فرنسا»، مؤكداً أنه لن ينضم أبداً إلى «الجبهة الجمهورية» التقليدية التي تجمع الأحزاب لمنع وصول لوبان إلى السلطة في أي انتخابات قادمة.
يوميات سجين
جاءت هذه التصريحات الصادمة في كتاب جديد بعنوان «يوميات سجين» كتبه ساركوزي على طاولة خشبية صغيرة داخل زنزانته، حيث قضى 20 يوماً في السجن الشهر الماضي تنفيذاً لحكم بالسجن بتهمة التآمر الجنائي في قضية تمويل حملته الانتخابية عام 2007 من نظام معمر القذافي.
وكتب ساركوزي: «الكثير من أنصارنا السابقين أصبحوا اليوم ناخبين محتملين لمارين لوبان».
وأضاف أن إعادة بناء اليمين الفرنسي «قد تكون طريقاً طويلاً، لكنني متأكد أنها لا يمكن أن تتم إلا بروح الوحدة الأوسع والأرحب، دون إقصاء ودون وصم».
تناقض مواقف ساركوزي
ويأتي موقف ساركوزي الجديد متناقضاً تماماً مع مواقفه السابقة؛ ففي 2007 رفض أي تقارب مع اليمين المتطرف، وفي 2022 دعا صراحة إلى التصويت لإيمانويل ماكرون في الجولة الثانية «من أجل مصلحة فرنسا»، لكن ساركوزي اليوم يضع حزب لوبان ضمن رؤيته لـ«يمين كبير وموحد».
وكشف ساركوزي – أول رئيس في تاريخ فرنسا الحديثة يدخل السجن فعلياً – أنه اتصل هاتفياً بمارين لوبان ليشكرها على دعمها «الشجاع والواضح» له بعد إدانته.
وقال إن «السياق القضائي» بات يجمعهما، معرباً عن صدمته الشديدة من الحكم الذي يمنع لوبان من الترشح للرئاسة عام 2027 بسبب إدانتها بتبديد أموال البرلمان الأوروبي على نطاق واسع.
استئناف لوبان على منع ترشحها
وستواجه لوبان محاكمة استئناف الشهر القادم ستحدد ما إذا كانت ستترشح للرئاسة أم سيحل محلها رئيس الحزب الحالي جوردان بارديلا.
وأوضح ساركوزي أن لوبان سألته مباشرة: «لو حدثت انتخابات مفاجئة، هل ستشارك في الجبهة الجمهورية التاريخية ضدنا؟»، فكان رده قاطعاً: «لا، بل سأعلن ذلك علناً وأتخذ موقفاً واضحاً في حينه».
وأضاف أن النائب سيباستيان شينو، أحد أقرب المقربين من لوبان، كان يرسل له رسائل دعم أسبوعية في السجن وصفتها بأنها «إنسانية وحساسة وشخصية جداً».
السفير الأمريكي يطلب الزيارة
من جانب آخر، كشف ساركوزي أن السفير الأمريكي في باريس تشارلز كوشنر طلب زيارته في السجن، وكوشنر – والد جاريد كوشنر صهر دونالد ترمب – كان قد قضى عقوبة سجن أمريكية بتهم التبرعات غير القانونية للحملات والتهرب الضريبي قبل أن يعفو عنه ترمب عام 2020.
وأكدت الخارجية الأمريكية أن طلب الزيارة كان بدافع «الرحمة الشخصية والاحترام» لساركوزي كرئيس سابق وصديق للولايات المتحدة، لكن اللقاء لم يتم إلا بعد الإفراج عنه.
موعد صدور «يوميات سجين»
ويصدر الكتاب رسمياً يوم الأربعاء القادم، في وقت يسعى «التجمع الوطني» لاجتذاب الناخبين التقليديين من اليمين استعداداً للانتخابات الرئاسية 2027، وسط انهيار تام للخطوط الحمراء التي كانت تفصل اليمين التقليدي عن اليمين المتطرف على مدى عقود.
ويُنظر إلى تصريحات ساركوزي على أنها قد تُشكل نقطة تحول تاريخية في السياسة الفرنسية، وربما تُمهد الطريق لتحالف يميني واسع يضم حزب لوبان لأول مرة منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية.
In a political development considered a seismic shift in the French landscape, former President Nicolas Sarkozy announced that the far-right party "National Rally," led by Marine Le Pen, "does not pose a threat to France," affirming that he will never join the traditional "Republican front" that unites parties to prevent Le Pen from gaining power in any upcoming elections.
Prisoner's Diary
These shocking statements came in a new book titled "Prisoner's Diary," written by Sarkozy at a small wooden table inside his cell, where he spent 20 days in prison last month serving a sentence for criminal conspiracy in a case involving the financing of his 2007 election campaign by the regime of Muammar Gaddafi.
Sarkozy wrote: "Many of our former supporters have today become potential voters for Marine Le Pen."
He added that rebuilding the French right "may be a long road, but I am sure it can only be achieved in a spirit of broader and more inclusive unity, without exclusion and without stigmatization."
Sarkozy's Contradictory Positions
Sarkozy's new stance is completely contradictory to his previous positions; in 2007, he rejected any rapprochement with the far right, and in 2022, he explicitly called for voting for Emmanuel Macron in the second round "in the interest of France," but today Sarkozy places Le Pen's party within his vision of a "big and united right."
Sarkozy – the first president in modern French history to actually go to prison – revealed that he called Marine Le Pen to thank her for her "brave and clear" support for him after his conviction.
He said that the "judicial context" now brings them together, expressing his deep shock at the ruling that prevents Le Pen from running for the presidency in 2027 due to her conviction for misusing European Parliament funds on a large scale.
Le Pen's Appeal Against Her Disqualification
Le Pen will face an appeal trial next month that will determine whether she will run for the presidency or if the current party leader Jordan Bardella will replace her.
Sarkozy explained that Le Pen directly asked him: "If a snap election were to happen, would you participate in the historical Republican front against us?" His response was decisive: "No, I will announce that publicly and take a clear stance at the time."
He added that MP Sébastien Chenu, one of Le Pen's closest associates, was sending him weekly messages of support in prison, describing them as "human, sensitive, and very personal."
The American Ambassador Requests a Visit
On another note, Sarkozy revealed that the American ambassador in Paris, Charles Kushner, requested to visit him in prison. Kushner – the father of Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law – had served a U.S. prison sentence for illegal campaign contributions and tax evasion before being pardoned by Trump in 2020.
The U.S. State Department confirmed that the visit request was made out of "personal compassion and respect" for Sarkozy as a former president and a friend of the United States, but the meeting only took place after his release.
Release Date of "Prisoner's Diary"
The book will be officially released next Wednesday, at a time when the "National Rally" is seeking to attract traditional right-wing voters in preparation for the 2027 presidential elections, amid a complete collapse of the red lines that have separated the traditional right from the far right for decades.
Sarkozy's statements are seen as potentially marking a historic turning point in French politics, possibly paving the way for a broad right-wing alliance that includes Le Pen's party for the first time since World War II.