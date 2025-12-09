في تطور سياسي يُعتبر زلزالاً في المشهد الفرنسي، أعلن الرئيس السابق نيكولا ساركوزي أن حزب «التجمع الوطني» اليميني المتطرف بزعامة مارين لوبان «لا يشكل خطراً على فرنسا»، مؤكداً أنه لن ينضم أبداً إلى «الجبهة الجمهورية» التقليدية التي تجمع الأحزاب لمنع وصول لوبان إلى السلطة في أي انتخابات قادمة.

يوميات سجين

جاءت هذه التصريحات الصادمة في كتاب جديد بعنوان «يوميات سجين» كتبه ساركوزي على طاولة خشبية صغيرة داخل زنزانته، حيث قضى 20 يوماً في السجن الشهر الماضي تنفيذاً لحكم بالسجن بتهمة التآمر الجنائي في قضية تمويل حملته الانتخابية عام 2007 من نظام معمر القذافي.

وكتب ساركوزي: «الكثير من أنصارنا السابقين أصبحوا اليوم ناخبين محتملين لمارين لوبان».

وأضاف أن إعادة بناء اليمين الفرنسي «قد تكون طريقاً طويلاً، لكنني متأكد أنها لا يمكن أن تتم إلا بروح الوحدة الأوسع والأرحب، دون إقصاء ودون وصم».

تناقض مواقف ساركوزي

ويأتي موقف ساركوزي الجديد متناقضاً تماماً مع مواقفه السابقة؛ ففي 2007 رفض أي تقارب مع اليمين المتطرف، وفي 2022 دعا صراحة إلى التصويت لإيمانويل ماكرون في الجولة الثانية «من أجل مصلحة فرنسا»، لكن ساركوزي اليوم يضع حزب لوبان ضمن رؤيته لـ«يمين كبير وموحد».

وكشف ساركوزي – أول رئيس في تاريخ فرنسا الحديثة يدخل السجن فعلياً – أنه اتصل هاتفياً بمارين لوبان ليشكرها على دعمها «الشجاع والواضح» له بعد إدانته.

وقال إن «السياق القضائي» بات يجمعهما، معرباً عن صدمته الشديدة من الحكم الذي يمنع لوبان من الترشح للرئاسة عام 2027 بسبب إدانتها بتبديد أموال البرلمان الأوروبي على نطاق واسع.

استئناف لوبان على منع ترشحها

وستواجه لوبان محاكمة استئناف الشهر القادم ستحدد ما إذا كانت ستترشح للرئاسة أم سيحل محلها رئيس الحزب الحالي جوردان بارديلا.

وأوضح ساركوزي أن لوبان سألته مباشرة: «لو حدثت انتخابات مفاجئة، هل ستشارك في الجبهة الجمهورية التاريخية ضدنا؟»، فكان رده قاطعاً: «لا، بل سأعلن ذلك علناً وأتخذ موقفاً واضحاً في حينه».

وأضاف أن النائب سيباستيان شينو، أحد أقرب المقربين من لوبان، كان يرسل له رسائل دعم أسبوعية في السجن وصفتها بأنها «إنسانية وحساسة وشخصية جداً».

السفير الأمريكي يطلب الزيارة

من جانب آخر، كشف ساركوزي أن السفير الأمريكي في باريس تشارلز كوشنر طلب زيارته في السجن، وكوشنر – والد جاريد كوشنر صهر دونالد ترمب – كان قد قضى عقوبة سجن أمريكية بتهم التبرعات غير القانونية للحملات والتهرب الضريبي قبل أن يعفو عنه ترمب عام 2020.

وأكدت الخارجية الأمريكية أن طلب الزيارة كان بدافع «الرحمة الشخصية والاحترام» لساركوزي كرئيس سابق وصديق للولايات المتحدة، لكن اللقاء لم يتم إلا بعد الإفراج عنه.

موعد صدور «يوميات سجين»

ويصدر الكتاب رسمياً يوم الأربعاء القادم، في وقت يسعى «التجمع الوطني» لاجتذاب الناخبين التقليديين من اليمين استعداداً للانتخابات الرئاسية 2027، وسط انهيار تام للخطوط الحمراء التي كانت تفصل اليمين التقليدي عن اليمين المتطرف على مدى عقود.

ويُنظر إلى تصريحات ساركوزي على أنها قد تُشكل نقطة تحول تاريخية في السياسة الفرنسية، وربما تُمهد الطريق لتحالف يميني واسع يضم حزب لوبان لأول مرة منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية.