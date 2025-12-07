تزامناً مع احتفال السوريين بسقوط الأسد، دوى انفجار اليوم (الأحد) في العاصمة السورية دمشق. وبحسب وسائل إعلام سورية فإن الانفجار ناتج عن عبوة ناسفة كانت مزروعة في محيط «الفورسيزون».


وذكرت مصادر سورية أن العبوة التي كانت مزروعة قرب جسر الحرية وسط دمشق انفجرت دون أن تسجل أي إصابات، فيما قال تلفزيون سورية إن العبوة الصوتية كانت مركونة على جانب الطريق، قرب فندق «الداما روز».


وأشار إلى أنها انفجرت دون إحداث أي أضرار أو تأثير على حركة السكان في الشارع، مبيناً أن العبوة أحدثت حفرة صغيرة فقط ولم تؤثر على سير الاحتفالات.


ولفت إلى أن قوات الأمن انتشرت في المكان وبدأت بعمليات تمشيط في المنطقة للتأكد من خلوها من أية متفجرات، كما تواجدت فرق من الدفاع المدني السوري (الخوذ البيضاء) في المكان.


وبدأ السوريون احتفالاتهم في الذكرى الأولى لسقوط الأسد على يد قوات الحكومة الجديدة.


وشهدت شوارع دمشق احتفالات وسيارات تجوبها وهي ترفع الأعلام، وانتشرت القوات الأمنية في مختلف المدن والشوارع بما فيها العاصمة دمشق لتأمين الاحتفالات.


ودعت وزارة الداخلية إلى عدم إطلاق العيارات النارية في الاحتفالات، مؤكدة أن إطلاق النار لا يعبر عن الفرحة بل يُعدّ مخالفة خطرة تهدّد السلامة العامة وتعرّض مرتكبها للمساءلة القانونية.


وطالبت الوزارة مواطنيها بالتعبير عن مشاعرهم بطرق حضارية وآمنة تحفظ الأرواح والممتلكات.