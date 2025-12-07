Coinciding with the Syrians' celebration of Assad's fall, an explosion occurred today (Sunday) in the Syrian capital, Damascus. According to Syrian media, the explosion was caused by an explosive device that was planted near the "Four Seasons."



Syrian sources reported that the device, which was planted near the Freedom Bridge in downtown Damascus, exploded without causing any injuries, while Syrian television stated that the sound device was parked on the side of the road, near the "Dama Rose" hotel.



It was noted that it exploded without causing any damage or affecting the movement of residents in the street, indicating that the device only created a small hole and did not impact the celebrations.



It was pointed out that security forces were deployed in the area and began sweeping operations to ensure it was free of any explosives, while teams from the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) were also present at the site.



Syrians began their celebrations on the first anniversary of Assad's fall at the hands of the new government forces.



The streets of Damascus witnessed celebrations, with cars driving through them waving flags, and security forces were deployed in various cities and streets, including the capital, Damascus, to secure the celebrations.



The Ministry of Interior called for not firing gunshots during the celebrations, emphasizing that gunfire does not express joy but is considered a dangerous violation that threatens public safety and exposes the perpetrator to legal accountability.



The ministry urged its citizens to express their feelings in civilized and safe ways that preserve lives and property.