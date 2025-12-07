رفض وزير الخارجية المصري الدكتور بدر عبد العاطي إطلاق مسمى «النهضة» على السد الإثيوبي، مؤكداً أنه ناتج عن إجراء أحادي غير قانوني يتناقض مع القانون الدولي.


إجراءات أحادية مرفوضة


وجدد عبد العاطي التأكيد على أن مسار التفاوض بشأن السد انتهى. وأكد رفض مصر إجراءات إثيوبيا الأحادية على الحوض الشرقي لنهر النيل.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام مصرية عن الوزير قوله، اليوم (الأحد)، إن القانون الدولي ينص على أن المجاري المائية العابرة للحدود يجب أن تخضع لقواعد القانون الدولي، التي تشمل: الإخطار المسبق، وعدم إلحاق الضرر.


واتهم الجانب الإثيوبي بتعمد اتخاذ إجراءات أحادية، والترويج للأكاذيب والأمور غير الصحيحة، والادعاء زوراً وبهتاناً أنه مستعد للحوار والتوصل إلى اتفاقات خلال التفاوض.


13 عاماً من المفاوضات


وقال: «جربنا التفاوض أكثر من 13 عاماً، وللأسف الشديد لم تكن هناك جدية أو نوايا حسنة من الجانب الإثيوبي؛ الذي استغل الإطار التفاوضي لفرض سياسات أحادية».


وشدد على أن «الموقف المصري المعلن متعلق بعدم القبول بأي إجراءات أحادية»، مؤكداً أن السد «غير قانوني وغير شرعي».


وأفاد عبد العاطي بأن مصر تدرك تماماً أن المسار التفاوضي وصل إلى طريق مسدود، ولها الحق كاملاً -في إطار كل الوسائل المتاحة- في الدفاع عن حقوقها ومصالحها المائية لو تعرضت للضرر، وفق القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.


خيار الحل العسكري


ورداً على سؤال: هل الحل العسكري خيار؟»، أجاب وزير الخارجية: «نتحدث عن القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة الذي يتيح للدول الدفاع الشرعي عن النفس ومصالحها الوجودية إذا تعرضت إلى الضرر، المساس بالمصالح المائية والأمن المائي مسألة تهديد وجودي للشعب المصري، ولا يمكن أن نرهن مصير الشعب المصري بادعاءات وسياسات أحادية وتعهدات شفوية».


وأكد ضرورة التوصل إلى اتفاق قانوني ملزم، ذاكراً أن الدول الثلاث توصلت بالفعل إلى اتفاق في عام 2020 برعاية الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ووافقت عليه مصر رغم أنه لم يلبِ تطلعاتها.


وأضاف: «قلنا لإثيوبيا الحق في التنمية، ولمصر والسودان الحق في الحياة والوجود، لكن الجانب الإثيوبي تراجع وانسحب ولم يشارك في مراسم التوقيع، ما أدى إلى تفويت فرصة ذهبية للتوصل إلى اتفاق منصف وعادل يراعي حقوق الجميع».