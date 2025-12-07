The Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Aty rejected the designation of "Renaissance" for the Ethiopian dam, affirming that it results from an illegal unilateral action that contradicts international law.



Unacceptable Unilateral Actions



Abdel Aty reiterated that the negotiation process regarding the dam has ended. He confirmed Egypt's rejection of Ethiopia's unilateral actions on the eastern Nile Basin.



Egyptian media reported the minister saying today (Sunday) that international law stipulates that transboundary watercourses must be subject to international legal rules, which include: prior notification and not causing harm.



He accused the Ethiopian side of deliberately taking unilateral actions, promoting lies and incorrect matters, and falsely claiming that it is ready for dialogue and reaching agreements during negotiations.



13 Years of Negotiations



He said: "We have tried negotiating for more than 13 years, and unfortunately, there has been no seriousness or goodwill from the Ethiopian side, which exploited the negotiating framework to impose unilateral policies."



He emphasized that "the declared Egyptian position is related to the rejection of any unilateral actions," confirming that the dam is "illegal and illegitimate."



Abdel Aty stated that Egypt fully realizes that the negotiation path has reached a dead end, and it has the full right - within the framework of all available means - to defend its water rights and interests if they are harmed, according to international law and the United Nations Charter.



The Option of Military Solution



In response to the question: "Is the military solution an option?", the Foreign Minister replied: "We are talking about international law and the United Nations Charter, which allows countries to defend themselves and their existential interests if they are harmed. The infringement on water interests and water security is an existential threat to the Egyptian people, and we cannot tie the fate of the Egyptian people to unilateral claims and verbal commitments."



He stressed the necessity of reaching a binding legal agreement, mentioning that the three countries had indeed reached an agreement in 2020 under the auspices of former U.S. President Donald Trump, which Egypt accepted despite it not meeting its aspirations.



He added: "We told Ethiopia it has the right to development, and Egypt and Sudan have the right to life and existence, but the Ethiopian side retreated and withdrew and did not participate in the signing ceremony, which led to missing a golden opportunity to reach a fair and just agreement that considers everyone's rights."