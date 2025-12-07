يلتقي قادة فرنسا وألمانيا وبريطانيا الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في لندن، غدا (الإثنين)، لبحث الجهود الأمريكية بشأن التوصل إلى اتفاق للسلام ينهي حرب أوكرانيا، بعد محادثات أمريكية - أوكرانية، وأخرى أمريكية - روسية، لم تنجح بعد في تحقيق «اختراقات كبيرة».


خفض التصعيد ووقف النار


وأعلن الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون اجتماع القادة الأوروبيين في منشور على منصة «إكس»، بعد اتصال هاتفي مع زيلينسكي.


وقال: «سنواصل تنسيقنا في لندن، مع رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، والمستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس، في ضوء المناقشات الأخيرة بين الأوكرانيين والأمريكيين». وأضاف أن فرنسا عازمة على العمل مع الجميع من أجل التوصل لإجراءات خفض التصعيد، وفرض وقف إطلاق النار. واعتبر ماكرون أن الأوروبيين سيكونون بالضرورة ركيزة أساسية للحل العادل والدائم الذي نعمل جميعاً على بنائه معاً.


وقوبلت خطة السلام في أوكرانيا، بانتقادات أوروبية، بدعوى أنها تترك كييف في موقف ضعيف ومُعرّض للخطر.


وأعلنت الولايات المتحدة، الجمعة، أن مفاوضيها اتفقوا مع كييف على إطار عمل للترتيبات الأمنية، وناقشوا قدرات الردع اللازمة كجزء من اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب مع روسيا. ومع ذلك، لم تكن هناك مؤشرات تُذكر على تحقيق تقدم كبير.


قضايا صعبة وحلول واقعية


وكانت السفيرة الأوكرانية لدى الولايات المتحدة أولجا ستيفانيشينا،، قالت أمس السبت، إنه بعد ثلاثة أيام من المحادثات، ما تزال هناك قضايا صعبة، مؤكدة أن الجانبين يواصلان العمل لصياغة حلول واقعية ومقبولة.


وأضافت في تصريحات لشبكة CNN، أن التحديات الأساسية في هذه المرحلة تتعلق بقضايا الأراضي والضمانات، ونحن نسعى بنشاط إلى إيجاد الصيغ المثلى لمعالجتها، ولفتت إلى أنه سيتم تقديم مزيد من التفاصيل بمجرد تجميع كل المعلومات.


وتُعد مسألة الأراضي والضمانات الأمنية من أبرز العقبات أمام أي اتفاق محتمل، إذ تشدد أوكرانيا على أن أي نهاية عادلة للحرب، يجب أن تتضمن ضمانات أمنية موثوقة، وألا تُجبر كييف على التنازل عن مزيد من الأراضي لصالح روسيا.


محادثات بشأن الضمانات


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مصدر مطلع، قوله إن الطرفين الأمريكي والأوكراني، حققا تقدماً كبيراً في قضية ضمانات الأمن الأمريكية لأوكرانيا، واقتربا من التوصل إلى اتفاق، لكنه أكد أن هناك حاجة لمزيد من العمل لضمان تفسير الجانبين لمسودة الضمانات الأمنية بشكل متطابق.


ورجح مسؤول أوكراني عقد مزيد من المحادثات والاجتماعات مع ويتكوف وكوشنر في وقت لاحق من الأسبوع.