يلتقي قادة فرنسا وألمانيا وبريطانيا الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في لندن، غدا (الإثنين)، لبحث الجهود الأمريكية بشأن التوصل إلى اتفاق للسلام ينهي حرب أوكرانيا، بعد محادثات أمريكية - أوكرانية، وأخرى أمريكية - روسية، لم تنجح بعد في تحقيق «اختراقات كبيرة».
خفض التصعيد ووقف النار
وأعلن الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون اجتماع القادة الأوروبيين في منشور على منصة «إكس»، بعد اتصال هاتفي مع زيلينسكي.
وقال: «سنواصل تنسيقنا في لندن، مع رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، والمستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس، في ضوء المناقشات الأخيرة بين الأوكرانيين والأمريكيين». وأضاف أن فرنسا عازمة على العمل مع الجميع من أجل التوصل لإجراءات خفض التصعيد، وفرض وقف إطلاق النار. واعتبر ماكرون أن الأوروبيين سيكونون بالضرورة ركيزة أساسية للحل العادل والدائم الذي نعمل جميعاً على بنائه معاً.
وقوبلت خطة السلام في أوكرانيا، بانتقادات أوروبية، بدعوى أنها تترك كييف في موقف ضعيف ومُعرّض للخطر.
وأعلنت الولايات المتحدة، الجمعة، أن مفاوضيها اتفقوا مع كييف على إطار عمل للترتيبات الأمنية، وناقشوا قدرات الردع اللازمة كجزء من اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب مع روسيا. ومع ذلك، لم تكن هناك مؤشرات تُذكر على تحقيق تقدم كبير.
قضايا صعبة وحلول واقعية
وكانت السفيرة الأوكرانية لدى الولايات المتحدة أولجا ستيفانيشينا،، قالت أمس السبت، إنه بعد ثلاثة أيام من المحادثات، ما تزال هناك قضايا صعبة، مؤكدة أن الجانبين يواصلان العمل لصياغة حلول واقعية ومقبولة.
وأضافت في تصريحات لشبكة CNN، أن التحديات الأساسية في هذه المرحلة تتعلق بقضايا الأراضي والضمانات، ونحن نسعى بنشاط إلى إيجاد الصيغ المثلى لمعالجتها، ولفتت إلى أنه سيتم تقديم مزيد من التفاصيل بمجرد تجميع كل المعلومات.
وتُعد مسألة الأراضي والضمانات الأمنية من أبرز العقبات أمام أي اتفاق محتمل، إذ تشدد أوكرانيا على أن أي نهاية عادلة للحرب، يجب أن تتضمن ضمانات أمنية موثوقة، وألا تُجبر كييف على التنازل عن مزيد من الأراضي لصالح روسيا.
محادثات بشأن الضمانات
ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مصدر مطلع، قوله إن الطرفين الأمريكي والأوكراني، حققا تقدماً كبيراً في قضية ضمانات الأمن الأمريكية لأوكرانيا، واقتربا من التوصل إلى اتفاق، لكنه أكد أن هناك حاجة لمزيد من العمل لضمان تفسير الجانبين لمسودة الضمانات الأمنية بشكل متطابق.
ورجح مسؤول أوكراني عقد مزيد من المحادثات والاجتماعات مع ويتكوف وكوشنر في وقت لاحق من الأسبوع.
Leaders of France, Germany, and Britain will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in London tomorrow (Monday) to discuss U.S. efforts to reach a peace agreement that ends the war in Ukraine, following U.S.-Ukrainian talks and U.S.-Russian discussions that have yet to achieve "significant breakthroughs."
De-escalation and Ceasefire
French President Emmanuel Macron announced the meeting of European leaders in a post on the "X" platform, following a phone call with Zelensky.
He said, "We will continue our coordination in London, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in light of recent discussions between Ukrainians and Americans." He added that France is determined to work with everyone to reach de-escalation measures and enforce a ceasefire. Macron considered that Europeans will necessarily be a fundamental pillar for the fair and lasting solution that we are all working together to build.
The peace plan for Ukraine has faced European criticism, claiming it leaves Kyiv in a weak and vulnerable position.
The United States announced on Friday that its negotiators had agreed with Kyiv on a framework for security arrangements and discussed the necessary deterrent capabilities as part of an agreement to end the war with Russia. However, there were no significant indications of major progress.
Difficult Issues and Realistic Solutions
Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna stated on Saturday that after three days of talks, there are still difficult issues, emphasizing that both sides continue to work on formulating realistic and acceptable solutions.
She added in statements to CNN that the key challenges at this stage relate to land issues and guarantees, and we are actively seeking to find optimal formulas to address them, noting that more details will be provided once all information is gathered.
Land and security guarantees are among the main obstacles to any potential agreement, as Ukraine insists that any fair end to the war must include reliable security guarantees and that Kyiv should not be forced to concede more land to Russia.
Discussions on Guarantees
Axios reported from a knowledgeable source that the American and Ukrainian sides have made significant progress on the issue of U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine and are close to reaching an agreement, but emphasized that more work is needed to ensure both sides interpret the draft security guarantees in the same way.
A Ukrainian official predicted that more talks and meetings with Witkoff and Kushner would take place later in the week.