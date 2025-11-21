A federal court in Argentina has issued a new ruling to confiscate assets belonging to former president Cristina Kirchner and others worth nearly $500 million, after they were convicted of a major corruption scheme linked to public works contracts during her presidency. The confiscation orders included more than 100 assets, including properties belonging to the 72-year-old Kirchner, as well as assets belonging to two of her children and several former officials.

This decision comes to compensate the state for financial and symbolic damages, after the Supreme Court convicted Kirchner last June, allowing her to serve her sentence at home with an electronic bracelet and prohibiting her from holding any public office for life, in addition to requiring her to return the funds to the state.

Kirchner has been a prominent figure in Argentine politics for over two decades, having served as First Lady from 2003 to 2007 during her husband Néstor Kirchner's presidency, then holding the presidency for two terms until 2015, and later serving as Vice President from 2019 until 2023 before Javier Milei took office.

For her part, Kirchner described the recent ruling as a political purge by the current regime, asserting that she has not lost faith that time will reveal the truth and set things right, despite the restrictions imposed on her visits and political activities from her home in Buenos Aires.