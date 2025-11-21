أصدرت محكمة اتحادية في الأرجنتين حكمًا جديدًا بمصادرة أصول الرئيسة السابقة كريستينا كيرشنر وأشخاص آخرين بقيمة تقارب 500 مليون دولار، بعد إدانتهم بمخطط فساد كبير يرتبط بعقود أشغال عامة خلال فترة رئاستها. وشملت أوامر المصادرة أكثر من 100 أصل، بينها عقارات لكيرشنر البالغة من العمر 72 عامًا، وأصول تخص اثنين من أبنائها وعددًا من المسؤولين السابقين.

ويأتي هذا القرار لتعويض الدولة عن الأضرار المالية والرمزية، بعد أن قضت المحكمة العليا في يونيو الماضي بإدانة كيرشنر، مع السماح لها بقضاء العقوبة في منزلها مع سوار إلكتروني ومنعها من تولي أي منصب عام مدى الحياة، إضافةً إلى إلزامها بإعادة الأموال للدولة.

وتُعد كيرشنر شخصية بارزة في السياسة الأرجنتينية منذ أكثر من عقدين، حيث كانت سيدة أولى بين 2003 و2007 أثناء رئاسة زوجها نيستور كيرشنر، ثم تولت الرئاسة لولايتين حتى 2015، ولاحقًا شغلت منصب نائبة الرئيس من 2019 حتى 2023 قبل تولي خافيير ميلي الحكم.

ومن جانبها، وصفت كيرشنر الحكم الأخير بأنه تصفية سياسية من النظام الحالي، مؤكدة أنها لم تفقد ثقتها بأن الزمن سيكشف الحقيقة ويضع الأمور في نصابها، رغم القيود المفروضة على زياراتها ونشاطها السياسي داخل منزلها في بوينس آيرس.