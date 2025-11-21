The chief negotiator and Secretary of the Ukrainian National Security Council, Rustem Umerov, announced that his country "will not accept any peace plan that exceeds its red lines."



He stated in a Facebook post today (Friday), following the leak of the American plan's provisions to end the war: "There can be no decisions outside the framework of our sovereignty, the security of our people, or our red lines."



Work continues with the Americans



He reported in another post that work with the American delegation in Kyiv is ongoing, emphasizing that he has not made any amendments, assessments, or even approvals on any points raised for discussion.



He stressed that his role during his previous visit to the United States was purely technical, meaning organizing meetings and preparing for dialogue, and he did not approve any item, as this is not within his authority.



He noted that the American delegation, headed by Daniel Driscoll, met yesterday and today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He confirmed that Kyiv is carefully reviewing all proposals, denying media reports that spoke of "approving or removing several points" from the proposal.



Advice from the Kremlin



For its part, the Kremlin advised the Ukrainian president to negotiate "now" instead of risking the loss of more territory. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press conference, "It is better to negotiate, and this should be done now, not later. The margin for maneuver available to Zelensky is diminishing as he loses territory due to the Russian attack."



Sources revealed that the plan prepared by Washington, consisting of 28 points, included significant concessions from Kyiv, which had previously refused to cede any land.



The plan stipulated that Ukraine would abandon the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, the industrial belt known as Donbas, of which Ukrainian forces still control part, as well as recognize the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, as Russian territory in practice.



The southern regions



As for the war-torn southern regions, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which Russia falsely claims to have annexed, they will be "frozen along the contact line," according to the plan. Kyiv will have to abandon its dream of joining NATO or the idea of deploying international forces on its territory and hold elections within 100 days.



An American official revealed that Kyiv removed a clause related to reviewing foreign aid and replaced it with a call for a general amnesty, although Umerov indirectly denied this.