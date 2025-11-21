أعلن كبير المفاوضين وأمين مجلس الأمن القومي الأوكراني رستم أوميروف، أن بلاده «لن تقبل أي خطة سلام تتجاوز خطوطها الحمراء».


وقال في منشور على فيسبوك، اليوم (الجمعة)، بعد تسريب بنود الخطة الأمريكية لإنهاء الحرب: «لا يمكن أن تكون هناك قرارات خارج إطار سيادتنا، وأمن شعبنا، أو خطوطنا الحمراء».


العمل مستمر مع الأمريكيين


وأفاد في منشور آخر بأن العمل مع الوفد الأمريكي في كييف مستمر، مؤكداً أنه لم يقدم أي تعديلات أو تقييمات، أو حتى موافقات على أي نقاط طرحت للبحث.


وشدد على أن دوره خلال زيارته السابقة إلى الولايات المتحدة كان تقنياً فقط، أي تنظيم الاجتماعات والتحضير للحوار، ولم يوافق على أي بند، لأن هذا لا يدخل ضمن صلاحياته.


ولفت إلى أن الوفد الأمريكي برئاسة دانيال دريسكول، اجتمع أمس واليوم مع الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي.وأكد أن كييف تراجع بعناية جميع المقترحات، نافياً التقارير الإعلامية التي تحدثت عن «موافقة أو إزالة عدد من النقاط» من المقترح.


نصيحة من الكرملين


من جهته، نصح الكرملين الرئيس الأوكراني بالتفاوض «الآن» بدلاً من المخاطرة بخسارة المزيد من الأراضي. وقال الناطق باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف في مؤتمر صحفي «من الأفضل التفاوض، وأن يتم ذلك الآن لا لاحقاً. فهامش المناورة المتاح لزيلينسكي يتضاءل مع خسارته الأراضي بسبب الهجوم الروسي».


وكشفت مصادر أن الخطة التي أعدتها واشنطن والمؤلفة من 28 بنداً تضمنت تنازلات كبيرة من جانب كييف التي رفضت سابقاً التنازل عن أي أرض.


ونصت الخطة على تخلي أوكرانيا عن منطقتي لوغانسك ودونيتسك، الحزام الصناعي المعروف باسم دونباس الذي لا تزال القوات الأوكرانية تسيطر على جزء منه، فضلاً عن الاعتراف بشبه جزيرة القرم التي ضمتها روسيا عام 2014، كأرض روسية بحكم الأمر الواقع.


المناطق الجنوبية


أما المناطق الجنوبية المحطمة بفعل الحرب، خيرسون وزابوريجيا، التي تدعي روسيا زوراً ضمها، فسيتم «تجميدها على خط التماس»، بحسب الخطة. وسيتعين على كييف التخلي عن حلم الانضمام إلى الناتو، أو فكرة نشر قوات دولية على أراضيها، وإجراء انتخابات خلال 100 يوم.


وكشف مسؤول أمريكي أن كييف أزالت بنداً يتعلق بمراجعة المساعدات الأجنبية واستبدلته بالدعوة إلى عفو شامل، إلا أن أوميروف نفاه بشكل غير مباشر.