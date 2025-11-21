The Commander of the Lebanese Army, Rudolf Haikal, accused the Israeli occupation of preventing the deployment of army forces in southern Litani, stating that the army's plan is proceeding according to the specified schedule, but Israeli attacks are hindering the completion of deployment and execution.



The Most Difficult Period in Lebanon's History



Rudolf confirmed in a speech on the occasion of Independence Day today (Friday) that the army has made tremendous efforts to deploy in southern Litani despite the difficulties. He pointed out that Lebanon is going through a critical phase that is one of the most difficult in its history, amidst the Israeli occupation of areas in the south and the continuation of attacks, which are causing destruction to property and facilities.



He stated that the army is making a tremendous effort despite limited resources and the difficulties arising from the crisis, to implement its plan and enhance its deployment in the southern Litani sector, and to establish the authority of the state over all its territories in implementation of the Lebanese government's decision, and in adherence to Resolution 1701 and all its provisions, in close coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon - UNIFIL, and the committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement.



Israeli and American Pressures



The Lebanese army, which the government has tasked with disarming Hezbollah, is facing increasing Israeli and American pressures.



This week witnessed the cancellation of a scheduled visit by Army Commander Rudolf Haikal to Washington, according to a military source.



The military source said, "We are committed to the plan within the timeline approved by the Cabinet, which is known to the Americans and all concerned parties."



He added that what they are demanding today is the disarmament of Hezbollah from all of Lebanon before the end of the year, which is an impossible task, according to what was reported by "France Press." He expressed his fears that "the systematic American and Israeli pressures could pave the way for an escalation in strikes."



The Mechanism Committee



According to the military source, the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee, known as the "Mechanism Committee," is requesting the army to conduct house-to-house searches in villages and towns for weapons, but the army lacks the technical capabilities and sufficient numbers to comb through vast areas, including rugged valleys.



For his part, an Israeli army official stated that the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee is working, but not at the speed we desire, nor in the locations we wish." He added: "We see how Hezbollah is rebuilding itself... and we will not allow this type of threat to grow in our region... this will not happen."