اتهم قائد الجيش اللبناني رودولف هيكل، الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بمنع انتشار قوات الجيش في جنوب الليطاني، وقال إن خطة الجيش تسير وفق البرنامج المحدد، لكن الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية تمنع استكمال الانتشار والتنفيذ.


الأصعب في تاريخ لبنان


وأكد رودولف في كلمة بمناسبة عيد الاستقلال، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الجيش بذل جهوداً جبارة للانتشار في جنوب الليطاني رغم الصعوبات. ولفت إلى أن لبنان يمرّ بمرحلة مصيرية هي من الأصعب في تاريخه، وسط احتلال إسرائيل لمناطق جنوباً واستمرار الاعتداءات، وتتسبب بدمارٍ في الممتلكات والمنشآت.


وأفاد بأن الجيش يقوم بجهد جبّار رغم الإمكانات المحدودة والصعوبات الناتجة عن الأزمة، لتطبيق خطته وتعزيز انتشاره في قطاع جنوب الليطاني، وبسط سلطة الدولة على جميع أراضيها تنفيذًا لقرار الحكومة اللبنانية، والالتزام بالقرار 1701 ومندرجاته كافة، بالتنسيق الوثيق مع قوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان – اليونيفيل، ولجنة الإشراف على اتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية.


ضغوط إسرائيلية وأمريكية


ويتعرّض الجيش اللبناني الذي كلّفته الحكومة بنزع سلاح حزب الله إلى ضغوط إسرائيلية وأمريكية متزايدة.


وشهد الأسبوع الحالي إلغاء زيارة كانت مقررة لقائد الجيش رودولف هيكل، إلى واشنطن، وفق ما أفاد مصدر عسكري.


وقال المصدر العسكري «نحن ملتزمون بالخطة ضمن الجدول الزمني المصدق عليه في مجلس الوزراء والذي يعرفه الأمريكيون والأطراف المعنية كافة».


وأضاف أن ما يطلبونه اليوم هو نزع سلاح حزب الله من كل لبنان قبل نهاية العام، وهذا أمر مستحيل، وفق ما نقلت «فرانس برس». وعبر عن مخاوفه أن تمهّد «الضغوط الأمريكية والإسرائيلية الممنهجة لحصول تصعيد في الضربات».


لجنة الميكانيزم


ووفق المصدر العسكري، فإن لجنة مراقبة وقف إطلاق النار أو ما يعرف بـ«لجنة الميكانيزم» تطلب من الجيش القيام بتفتيش القرى والبلدات منزلاً منزلاً بحثاً عن السلاح، لكن الجيش لا يملك القدرات التقنية ولا العديد الكافي لتمشيط مساحات واسعة بينها وديان وعرة.


من جانبه، قال مسؤول في الجيش الإسرائيلي إن لجنة مراقبة وقف إطلاق النار تعمل لكن ليس بالسرعة التي نرغب بها، ولا في الأماكن التي نرغب بها». وأضاف: «نرى كيف يُعيد حزب الله بناء نفسه.. ولن نسمح بتنامي هذا النوع من التهديدات في منطقتنا.. لن يحدث هذا».