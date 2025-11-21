اتهم قائد الجيش اللبناني رودولف هيكل، الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بمنع انتشار قوات الجيش في جنوب الليطاني، وقال إن خطة الجيش تسير وفق البرنامج المحدد، لكن الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية تمنع استكمال الانتشار والتنفيذ.
الأصعب في تاريخ لبنان
وأكد رودولف في كلمة بمناسبة عيد الاستقلال، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الجيش بذل جهوداً جبارة للانتشار في جنوب الليطاني رغم الصعوبات. ولفت إلى أن لبنان يمرّ بمرحلة مصيرية هي من الأصعب في تاريخه، وسط احتلال إسرائيل لمناطق جنوباً واستمرار الاعتداءات، وتتسبب بدمارٍ في الممتلكات والمنشآت.
وأفاد بأن الجيش يقوم بجهد جبّار رغم الإمكانات المحدودة والصعوبات الناتجة عن الأزمة، لتطبيق خطته وتعزيز انتشاره في قطاع جنوب الليطاني، وبسط سلطة الدولة على جميع أراضيها تنفيذًا لقرار الحكومة اللبنانية، والالتزام بالقرار 1701 ومندرجاته كافة، بالتنسيق الوثيق مع قوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان – اليونيفيل، ولجنة الإشراف على اتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية.
ضغوط إسرائيلية وأمريكية
ويتعرّض الجيش اللبناني الذي كلّفته الحكومة بنزع سلاح حزب الله إلى ضغوط إسرائيلية وأمريكية متزايدة.
وشهد الأسبوع الحالي إلغاء زيارة كانت مقررة لقائد الجيش رودولف هيكل، إلى واشنطن، وفق ما أفاد مصدر عسكري.
وقال المصدر العسكري «نحن ملتزمون بالخطة ضمن الجدول الزمني المصدق عليه في مجلس الوزراء والذي يعرفه الأمريكيون والأطراف المعنية كافة».
وأضاف أن ما يطلبونه اليوم هو نزع سلاح حزب الله من كل لبنان قبل نهاية العام، وهذا أمر مستحيل، وفق ما نقلت «فرانس برس». وعبر عن مخاوفه أن تمهّد «الضغوط الأمريكية والإسرائيلية الممنهجة لحصول تصعيد في الضربات».
لجنة الميكانيزم
ووفق المصدر العسكري، فإن لجنة مراقبة وقف إطلاق النار أو ما يعرف بـ«لجنة الميكانيزم» تطلب من الجيش القيام بتفتيش القرى والبلدات منزلاً منزلاً بحثاً عن السلاح، لكن الجيش لا يملك القدرات التقنية ولا العديد الكافي لتمشيط مساحات واسعة بينها وديان وعرة.
من جانبه، قال مسؤول في الجيش الإسرائيلي إن لجنة مراقبة وقف إطلاق النار تعمل لكن ليس بالسرعة التي نرغب بها، ولا في الأماكن التي نرغب بها». وأضاف: «نرى كيف يُعيد حزب الله بناء نفسه.. ولن نسمح بتنامي هذا النوع من التهديدات في منطقتنا.. لن يحدث هذا».
The Commander of the Lebanese Army, Rudolf Haikal, accused the Israeli occupation of preventing the deployment of army forces in southern Litani, stating that the army's plan is proceeding according to the specified schedule, but Israeli attacks are hindering the completion of deployment and execution.
The Most Difficult Period in Lebanon's History
Rudolf confirmed in a speech on the occasion of Independence Day today (Friday) that the army has made tremendous efforts to deploy in southern Litani despite the difficulties. He pointed out that Lebanon is going through a critical phase that is one of the most difficult in its history, amidst the Israeli occupation of areas in the south and the continuation of attacks, which are causing destruction to property and facilities.
He stated that the army is making a tremendous effort despite limited resources and the difficulties arising from the crisis, to implement its plan and enhance its deployment in the southern Litani sector, and to establish the authority of the state over all its territories in implementation of the Lebanese government's decision, and in adherence to Resolution 1701 and all its provisions, in close coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon - UNIFIL, and the committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement.
Israeli and American Pressures
The Lebanese army, which the government has tasked with disarming Hezbollah, is facing increasing Israeli and American pressures.
This week witnessed the cancellation of a scheduled visit by Army Commander Rudolf Haikal to Washington, according to a military source.
The military source said, "We are committed to the plan within the timeline approved by the Cabinet, which is known to the Americans and all concerned parties."
He added that what they are demanding today is the disarmament of Hezbollah from all of Lebanon before the end of the year, which is an impossible task, according to what was reported by "France Press." He expressed his fears that "the systematic American and Israeli pressures could pave the way for an escalation in strikes."
The Mechanism Committee
According to the military source, the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee, known as the "Mechanism Committee," is requesting the army to conduct house-to-house searches in villages and towns for weapons, but the army lacks the technical capabilities and sufficient numbers to comb through vast areas, including rugged valleys.
For his part, an Israeli army official stated that the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee is working, but not at the speed we desire, nor in the locations we wish." He added: "We see how Hezbollah is rebuilding itself... and we will not allow this type of threat to grow in our region... this will not happen."