اشترط رئيس لجنة الشؤون الخارجية في مجلس النواب الأمريكي النائب الجمهوري برايان ماست، إضافة نصوص تفرض عقوبات جديدة في حال فشل الحكومة السورية الانتقالية في تلبية شروط محددة، مقابل إلغاء العقوبات الواسعة المفروضة على سورية، بفعل «قانون قيصر».


إلغاء كامل العقوبات


ونقلت صحيفة «ذا هيل»،عن ماست قوله، أمس (الخميس): إن موقفه لا يتعارض مع إدارة ترمب، التي تؤيد إلغاءً كاملاً للعقوبات، موضحاً أن الرئيس يملك فقط سلطة تعليق العقوبات لمدة ستة أشهر في كل مرة.


وأضاف: «نعم لإلغاء كامل، لكن مع آلية، أو بالأحرى موقف، يسمح بإعادة فرض العقوبات إذا لم تُستوفَ مجموعة من الشروط. الإلغاء سيظل كاملاً».


ويسير ماست على «خط رفيع» في دعمه لرفع العقوبات الشاملة المعروفة باسم «قانون قيصر لحماية المدنيين في سورية»، مع اشتراطه وضع «معايير» يجب على دمشق الالتزام بها لتفادي عودة العقوبات، وهو ما يتوقع أن يثير اعتراضات من مؤيدي الإلغاء الكامل الذين يرون أن مجرد التهديد بإعادتها سيضر بجهود إعادة الإعمار وإعادة دمج سورية دولياً.


وأفاد النائب الجمهوري بأنه يجري محادثات يومية مع البيت الأبيض حول الملف، في وقت يدفع فيه ترمب والرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، وحلفاؤهما في الكونغرس، إضافة إلى ناشطين في المجتمع المدني، نحو الإلغاء الكامل.


أكثر الأنظمة صرامة


ويُنظر إلى نظام العقوبات السابق باعتباره أحد أكثر أنظمة العقوبات صرامة، إذ قيّد التعاملات المالية مع حكومة بشار الأسد، وفرض عقوبات على أي دولة أو جهة تتعامل مع دمشق، على خلفية انتهاكات واسعة لحقوق الإنسان وعمليات قتل واعتقال ممنهج.


ويرى مؤيدو الإلغاء الكامل أن عدم رفع العقوبات بصورة نهائية سيجعل الشركات الأمريكية وحلفاء الولايات المتحدة مترددين في الاستثمار في سورية، خشية الوقوع تحت طائلة العقوبات في أي لحظة، كما يحذرون من أن عقوبات «قيصر» أعاقت الجهود لمعرفة مصير الأمريكيين المختفين في سورية.