The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Congressman Brian Mast, has stipulated the addition of texts that impose new sanctions in the event that the Syrian transitional government fails to meet specific conditions, in exchange for the cancellation of the broad sanctions imposed on Syria due to the "Caesar Act."



Complete Lifting of Sanctions



The Hill reported that Mast stated yesterday (Thursday) that his position does not contradict the Trump administration, which supports a complete lifting of sanctions, explaining that the president only has the authority to suspend sanctions for six months at a time.



He added: "Yes to complete lifting, but with a mechanism, or rather a position, that allows for the re-imposition of sanctions if a set of conditions is not met. The lifting will remain complete."



Mast is walking a "fine line" in his support for lifting the comprehensive sanctions known as the "Caesar Act for the Protection of Civilians in Syria," while stipulating the establishment of "criteria" that Damascus must adhere to in order to avoid the return of sanctions, which is expected to provoke objections from proponents of complete lifting who believe that merely threatening to reinstate them will harm reconstruction efforts and Syria's international reintegration.



The Republican congressman stated that he is having daily discussions with the White House on the issue, at a time when Trump, Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara, and their allies in Congress, along with activists in civil society, are pushing for a complete lifting.



One of the Strictest Sanction Regimes



The previous sanctions regime is viewed as one of the strictest sanction systems, as it restricted financial transactions with Bashar al-Assad's government and imposed sanctions on any country or entity dealing with Damascus, against a backdrop of widespread human rights violations and systematic killings and arrests.



Proponents of complete lifting believe that not lifting the sanctions definitively will make American companies and U.S. allies hesitant to invest in Syria, for fear of falling under the sanctions at any moment, and they warn that the "Caesar" sanctions have hindered efforts to ascertain the fate of missing Americans in Syria.