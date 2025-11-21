للمرة الثانية، توغلت قوات إسرائيلية مجدداً في محيط قرية صيدا الحانوت بريف القنيطرة الجنوبي في سورية.


وأقامت قوات الاحتلال، اليوم (الجمعة)، حاجزاً عسكرياً مؤقتاً يفصل بين صيدا ومزرعة المغاترة، بحسب ما نقلت قناة الإخبارية السورية.


وزعم الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه نفذ عمليات في الداخل السوري للعثور على أسلحة وتدميرها. وقال إن ما وصفها بـ«عملياته الاستباقية ستستمر لكبح أي تهديد». وأضاف أن قوات من الفرقة 55 نفذت عمليات جنوب سورية، مدعياً العثور على صواريخ وقذائف خلال العمليات.


يذكر أن هذا التوغل الثاني في قرية صيدا الحانوت خلال الشهر الجاري، إذ توغلت قوة من الجيش الإسرائيلي مكونة من 5 آليات في 16 نوفمبر أيضاً في القرية، قبل أن تنسحب بعد فترة وجيزة.


وسبق للجيش الإسرائيلي أن توغل في 15 نوفمبر الحالي في بلدة خان أرنبة بريف القنيطرة الشمالي واعتقل 4 مواطنين.


وتوغلت في نفس اليوم دورية تابعة للقوات الإسرائيلية في أطراف قرية معرية الواقعة في منطقة حوض اليرموك في ريف محافظة درعا الغربي.


وكان رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو دخل قبل يومين أيضاً، برفقة وزير دفاعه يسرائيل كاتس، وعدد من قادته العسكريين الجنوب السوري، ووجه كلمة للجنود الإسرائيليين المتمركزين في المنطقة العازلة.


ومنذ سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في الثامن من ديسمبر 2024، وسّعت إسرائيل تواجدها في الجنوب السوري، خصوصاً في المنطقة العازلة، وشنت عشرات الغارات على مواقع عسكرية سورية. وتوغلت قوات الاحتلال أكثر من مرة في الجنوب السوري نحو القنيطرة واعتقلت مدنيين ومزارعين.