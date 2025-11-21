For the second time, Israeli forces have once again infiltrated the vicinity of the village of Saida al-Hanout in the southern Quneitra countryside in Syria.



Today (Friday), the occupying forces established a temporary military checkpoint separating Saida from the Maghatara farm, according to what was reported by the Syrian News Channel.



The Israeli army claimed that it carried out operations inside Syria to locate and destroy weapons. It stated that what it described as "preemptive operations will continue to curb any threat." It added that forces from the 55th Brigade conducted operations in southern Syria, claiming to have found missiles and shells during the operations.



It is noteworthy that this is the second incursion into the village of Saida al-Hanout this month, as a force from the Israeli army consisting of 5 vehicles also infiltrated the village on November 16, before withdrawing shortly after.



Previously, on November 15 of this month, the Israeli army had infiltrated the town of Khan Arnabah in the northern Quneitra countryside and arrested 4 citizens.



On the same day, a patrol belonging to the Israeli forces infiltrated the outskirts of the village of Ma'riya located in the Yarmouk Basin area in the western Daraa Governorate.



Two days ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and several of his military leaders, entered southern Syria and addressed the Israeli soldiers stationed in the buffer zone.



Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024, Israel has expanded its presence in southern Syria, particularly in the buffer zone, and has launched dozens of airstrikes on Syrian military sites. The occupying forces have infiltrated southern Syria multiple times towards Quneitra and have arrested civilians and farmers.