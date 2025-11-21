على وقع تهديدات أمريكية بالتدخل، اختطف مسلحون 52 تلميذاً من مدرسة كاثوليكية في نيجيريا.


وأفاد بيان صادر عن حكومة ولاية النيجر في نيجيريا، وقوع عملية الاختطاف، إلا أن عدد التلاميذ المختطفين لا يزال قيد التحقق.


وقال البيان «تلقت حكومة ولاية النيجر بحزن شديد الأنباء المقلقة عن اختطاف تلاميذ من مدرسة سانت ماري»، مضيفاً أن الأجهزة الأمنية تبحث عن التلاميذ.


وشهدت نيجيريا سلسلة من الهجمات التي شنها مسلحون، بما في ذلك اختطاف 25 تلميذة من مدرسة داخلية في ولاية كيبي، الاثنين.


وسلطت الهجمات الضوء على انعدام الأمن في الدولة الواقعة في غرب إفريقيا وأجبرت الرئيس بولا تينوبو على تأجيل رحلات خارجية له.


وبشكل منفصل، قال مسؤول كنسي، اليوم (الجمعة)، إن مسلحين اختطفوا 38 مصلياً من كنيسة في ولاية كوارا النيجيرية الثلاثاء الماضي، ويطلبون فدية قدرها 100 مليون نيرة (حوالى 69 ألف دولار) عن كل مختطف.


واشنطن تدرس فرض عقوبات


وكان مسؤول بارز في الخارجية الأمريكية، أعلن أمس (الخميس)، أن واشنطن تدرس اتخاذ إجراءات مثل فرض عقوبات ومشاركة البنتاغون في مكافحة الإرهاب، ضمن خطة لإجبار حكومة نيجيريا على توجيه مزيد من الاهتمام لحماية المجتمعات المسيحية والحريات الدينية.


ويضع الرئيس دونالد ترمب نيجيريا تحت التدقيق، وسبق أن هددها في أوائل نوفمبر، باتخاذ إجراء عسكري بسبب معاملة المسيحيين في البلاد.


وتؤكد نيجيريا أن مزاعم تعرض المسيحيين للاضطهاد تفسير خاطئ لوضع أمني معقد، ولا تأخذ في الاعتبار الجهود المبذولة لحماية الحريات الدينية.


وأبلغ المسؤول الكبير الذي يرأس المكتب المعني بالشؤون الأفريقية بوزارة الخارجية الأمركية جوناثان برات، لجنة الشؤون الخارجية في مجلس النواب، الخميس، بأن «إدارة ترمب تعمل على تطوير خطة لتحفيز حكومة نيجيريا وإجبارها على الاهتمام بحماية المجتمعات المسيحية وتحسين وضع الحريات الدينية».


وأضاف: «ستأخذ هذه الخطة في الاعتبار مشاركة وزارتي الخارجية والخزانة الأمريكيتين في الجانب المتعلق بفرض العقوبات، فضلاً عن مشاركة وزارة الحرب المحتملة في مكافحة الإرهاب، وغير ذلك من الجهود الرامية إلى حماية المجتمعات الدينية».