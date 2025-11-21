على وقع تهديدات أمريكية بالتدخل، اختطف مسلحون 52 تلميذاً من مدرسة كاثوليكية في نيجيريا.
وأفاد بيان صادر عن حكومة ولاية النيجر في نيجيريا، وقوع عملية الاختطاف، إلا أن عدد التلاميذ المختطفين لا يزال قيد التحقق.
وقال البيان «تلقت حكومة ولاية النيجر بحزن شديد الأنباء المقلقة عن اختطاف تلاميذ من مدرسة سانت ماري»، مضيفاً أن الأجهزة الأمنية تبحث عن التلاميذ.
وشهدت نيجيريا سلسلة من الهجمات التي شنها مسلحون، بما في ذلك اختطاف 25 تلميذة من مدرسة داخلية في ولاية كيبي، الاثنين.
وسلطت الهجمات الضوء على انعدام الأمن في الدولة الواقعة في غرب إفريقيا وأجبرت الرئيس بولا تينوبو على تأجيل رحلات خارجية له.
وبشكل منفصل، قال مسؤول كنسي، اليوم (الجمعة)، إن مسلحين اختطفوا 38 مصلياً من كنيسة في ولاية كوارا النيجيرية الثلاثاء الماضي، ويطلبون فدية قدرها 100 مليون نيرة (حوالى 69 ألف دولار) عن كل مختطف.
واشنطن تدرس فرض عقوبات
وكان مسؤول بارز في الخارجية الأمريكية، أعلن أمس (الخميس)، أن واشنطن تدرس اتخاذ إجراءات مثل فرض عقوبات ومشاركة البنتاغون في مكافحة الإرهاب، ضمن خطة لإجبار حكومة نيجيريا على توجيه مزيد من الاهتمام لحماية المجتمعات المسيحية والحريات الدينية.
ويضع الرئيس دونالد ترمب نيجيريا تحت التدقيق، وسبق أن هددها في أوائل نوفمبر، باتخاذ إجراء عسكري بسبب معاملة المسيحيين في البلاد.
وتؤكد نيجيريا أن مزاعم تعرض المسيحيين للاضطهاد تفسير خاطئ لوضع أمني معقد، ولا تأخذ في الاعتبار الجهود المبذولة لحماية الحريات الدينية.
وأبلغ المسؤول الكبير الذي يرأس المكتب المعني بالشؤون الأفريقية بوزارة الخارجية الأمركية جوناثان برات، لجنة الشؤون الخارجية في مجلس النواب، الخميس، بأن «إدارة ترمب تعمل على تطوير خطة لتحفيز حكومة نيجيريا وإجبارها على الاهتمام بحماية المجتمعات المسيحية وتحسين وضع الحريات الدينية».
وأضاف: «ستأخذ هذه الخطة في الاعتبار مشاركة وزارتي الخارجية والخزانة الأمريكيتين في الجانب المتعلق بفرض العقوبات، فضلاً عن مشاركة وزارة الحرب المحتملة في مكافحة الإرهاب، وغير ذلك من الجهود الرامية إلى حماية المجتمعات الدينية».
Amid American threats of intervention, gunmen kidnapped 52 students from a Catholic school in Nigeria.
A statement issued by the Niger State government in Nigeria confirmed the kidnapping, although the number of kidnapped students is still being verified.
The statement said, "The Niger State government received with great sadness the alarming news of the abduction of students from St. Mary's School," adding that security agencies are searching for the students.
Nigeria has witnessed a series of attacks carried out by gunmen, including the kidnapping of 25 female students from a boarding school in Kebbi State on Monday.
The attacks have highlighted the insecurity in the West African nation and forced President Bola Tinubu to postpone his foreign trips.
Separately, a church official said today (Friday) that gunmen kidnapped 38 worshippers from a church in Kwara State, Nigeria, last Tuesday, demanding a ransom of 100 million naira (about $69,000) for each hostage.
Washington considers imposing sanctions
A senior U.S. State Department official announced yesterday (Thursday) that Washington is considering actions such as imposing sanctions and involving the Pentagon in counter-terrorism efforts, as part of a plan to compel the Nigerian government to pay more attention to protecting Christian communities and religious freedoms.
President Donald Trump is putting Nigeria under scrutiny and previously threatened military action in early November due to the treatment of Christians in the country.
Nigeria asserts that claims of persecution against Christians are a misinterpretation of a complex security situation and do not take into account the efforts made to protect religious freedoms.
The senior official who heads the African Affairs office at the U.S. State Department, Jonathan Pratt, informed the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday that "the Trump administration is working on developing a plan to incentivize the Nigerian government and compel it to focus on protecting Christian communities and improving the status of religious freedoms."
He added, "This plan will consider the involvement of the U.S. State and Treasury Departments in the sanctions aspect, as well as the potential involvement of the Department of Defense in counter-terrorism efforts, among other initiatives aimed at protecting religious communities."