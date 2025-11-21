Amid American threats of intervention, gunmen kidnapped 52 students from a Catholic school in Nigeria.



A statement issued by the Niger State government in Nigeria confirmed the kidnapping, although the number of kidnapped students is still being verified.



The statement said, "The Niger State government received with great sadness the alarming news of the abduction of students from St. Mary's School," adding that security agencies are searching for the students.



Nigeria has witnessed a series of attacks carried out by gunmen, including the kidnapping of 25 female students from a boarding school in Kebbi State on Monday.



The attacks have highlighted the insecurity in the West African nation and forced President Bola Tinubu to postpone his foreign trips.



Separately, a church official said today (Friday) that gunmen kidnapped 38 worshippers from a church in Kwara State, Nigeria, last Tuesday, demanding a ransom of 100 million naira (about $69,000) for each hostage.



Washington considers imposing sanctions



A senior U.S. State Department official announced yesterday (Thursday) that Washington is considering actions such as imposing sanctions and involving the Pentagon in counter-terrorism efforts, as part of a plan to compel the Nigerian government to pay more attention to protecting Christian communities and religious freedoms.



President Donald Trump is putting Nigeria under scrutiny and previously threatened military action in early November due to the treatment of Christians in the country.



Nigeria asserts that claims of persecution against Christians are a misinterpretation of a complex security situation and do not take into account the efforts made to protect religious freedoms.



The senior official who heads the African Affairs office at the U.S. State Department, Jonathan Pratt, informed the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday that "the Trump administration is working on developing a plan to incentivize the Nigerian government and compel it to focus on protecting Christian communities and improving the status of religious freedoms."



He added, "This plan will consider the involvement of the U.S. State and Treasury Departments in the sanctions aspect, as well as the potential involvement of the Department of Defense in counter-terrorism efforts, among other initiatives aimed at protecting religious communities."