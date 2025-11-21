The draft of the American peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump for Ukraine revealed security guarantees for 10 years similar to Article 5 of NATO, in exchange for Ukrainian concessions that include giving up territories and not joining the alliance.



The plan includes reintegrating Russia into the global economy and lifting sanctions against it, with an American and European commitment to defend Ukraine in the event of a Russian attack.



Painful Ukrainian Concessions



The American plan requires "painful concessions" from Ukraine, but it includes unprecedented promises, according to Axios. The plan includes Kyiv conceding more territory in the east of the country to Russia, accepting a cap on the size of its armed forces, committing not to join NATO, embedding this in its constitution, reintegrating Russia into the global economy, lifting sanctions, and inviting it to rejoin the Group of Eight (currently the Group of Seven).



The 28-point plan, presented by U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, stipulates that Ukraine will receive "reliable security guarantees."



Washington offered the Ukrainians a draft agreement stating that any large, deliberate, and ongoing Russian armed attack on Ukraine would be considered an attack threatening peace and security for the transatlantic community, and that the United States and its allies would respond accordingly, including with military force.



The plan includes spaces for signatures from Ukraine, the United States, the European Union, NATO, and Russia.



A White House official stated that Russia has been briefed on the draft plan, but it is unclear whether President Vladimir Putin's signature will ultimately be required.



10-Year Guarantees



According to the draft, the duration of the security guarantees will be 10 years, renewable with the consent of both parties. The White House official described the security guarantees as a "major victory" for Zelensky and for Ukraine's long-term security.



Axios revealed that the offer obliges Zelensky to give up more territories still under his forces' control to Russia, reintegrate Moscow into the international community, lift sanctions against it, and receive amnesty for any war crimes, but it grants him strong security guarantees against any new Russian aggression.



It was mentioned that U.S. envoy Steve Whitekoff led the efforts to draft the plan and discussed the security guarantees with Zelensky's national security advisor, Rustem Umerov, over the past weekend.



Comprehensive Non-Aggression Agreement



The plan includes establishing a comprehensive non-aggression agreement between Russia, Ukraine, and Europe. It will be considered that all ambiguous issues that have prevailed over the past thirty years have been resolved. A dialogue will be held between Russia and NATO, mediated by the U.S., aimed at resolving security issues and creating conditions for de-escalation, ensuring global security and increasing opportunities for cooperation and economic development. Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees.



An American official considered that this would represent an explicit security guarantee offered by Washington to Ukraine, marking the first time this has been officially proposed during these talks, although the proposal does not provide additional details on what this guarantee entails.



Setting the size of the Ukrainian armed forces at 600,000 personnel. (The current size of the army is between 800,000 and 850,000 personnel, having included about 250,000 before the war, according to a Ukrainian official).



Ukraine agrees to include in its constitution a clause stating that it will not join NATO, and NATO commits to adding a text to its treaties stating that Ukraine will not be accepted as a member in the future.



NATO commits not to deploy forces in Ukraine. (Countries in NATO, such as France and Britain, are working on separate proposals that include deploying a limited number of European troops on Ukrainian territory after the war. This plan appears to exclude that possibility).



Deployment of European Fighters in Poland



The American guarantee: The United States receives compensation for this guarantee; if Ukraine invades Russia, it will lose the guarantee. If Russia invades Ukraine, in addition to a decisive and coordinated military response, all global sanctions will be reinstated, recognition of new territories will be revoked, and all benefits of this deal will be withdrawn. If Ukraine launches a missile at Moscow or St. Petersburg without justification, the security guarantee will be considered null and void.



A strong global package for the reconstruction of Ukraine will be launched, including but not limited to: establishing a Ukraine Development Fund to invest in rapidly growing industries, including technology, data centers, and artificial intelligence; U.S. cooperation with Ukraine in rebuilding, developing, modernizing, and operating Ukrainian gas infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities; joint efforts to rehabilitate war-affected areas for reconstruction and modernization in cities and residential areas; developing infrastructure, extracting minerals and natural resources, with the World Bank preparing a special financing package to accelerate these efforts.



Reintegrating Russia into the Global Economy:



- Discussing lifting sanctions and agreeing on it gradually and on a case-by-case basis; the United States will sign a long-term economic cooperation agreement with Russia to achieve mutual development in the fields of energy, natural resources, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centers, rare mineral extraction projects in the Arctic, and other joint economic opportunities; inviting Russia to return to the Group of Eight (G8) - (currently the Group of Seven).



Using frozen funds as follows:



- Investing $100 billion of frozen Russian assets in U.S.-led reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, with the United States receiving 50% of the profits generated from this project; Europe will add $100 billion to increase the available investment for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Frozen European funds will also be released, and the remaining frozen Russian assets will be invested in a U.S.-Russian joint investment mechanism that implements specific projects. This fund aims to strengthen relations and increase common interests to create a strong incentive to prevent a return to conflict, establishing a joint U.S.-Russian working group concerned with security issues to enhance and ensure compliance with all terms of this agreement, and Russia will enshrine its non-aggression policy towards Europe and Ukraine in law.



Extension of Special Treaties



The United States and Russia agree to extend the special treaties on non-proliferation and control of nuclear weapons, including the START I Treaty.



Ukraine agrees to be a non-nuclear state according to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.



The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will operate under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the electricity produced will be distributed equally between Russia and Ukraine at a ratio of 50:50.



Both parties commit to implementing educational programs in schools and communities aimed at promoting understanding and acceptance of different cultures, and eliminating racism and bias:



- Ukraine will adopt the EU rules on religious tolerance and the protection of linguistic minorities.



- Both parties will agree to abolish all discriminatory measures and guarantee the rights of Ukrainian and Russian media and education.



- All forms of Nazi ideology and activities must be rejected and prohibited.



The Stance on Territories:



- It will be recognized, including by the United States, that Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk are de facto territories subject to Russia.



- The status of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia will be frozen at the contact line, meaning an actual recognition of this line as a dividing line.



- Russia will give up other agreed territories it controls outside the five regions.



- Ukrainian forces will withdraw from the parts currently under their control in Donetsk, and the withdrawal area will be considered a demilitarized buffer zone, internationally recognized as territory belonging to the Russian Federation, with no Russian forces entering it.



After agreeing on future territorial arrangements, both Russia and Ukraine commit not to change these arrangements by force. No security guarantees will apply in the event of a violation of this commitment.



Russia commits not to prevent Ukraine from using the Dnipro River for commercial purposes and will conclude agreements ensuring the freedom of grain transport across the Black Sea.



A Humanitarian Committee Will Be Established to Address Outstanding Issues:



- Exchange of all prisoners and bodies according to the principle of "all for all."



- Return all civilian detainees and hostages, including children.



- Implement a program for family reunification.



- Take measures to alleviate the suffering of conflict victims.



Ukraine will hold elections within 100 days.



All parties involved in the conflict will receive full amnesty for their actions during the war, with a commitment not to make any future claims or lawsuits.



This agreement will be legally binding, and the Peace Council, chaired by President Donald Trump, will be responsible for monitoring its implementation and ensuring compliance, with sanctions imposed in case of any violations.



Once all parties agree to this document, the ceasefire will take effect immediately upon the withdrawal of both parties to the agreed points to begin implementing the terms of the agreement.