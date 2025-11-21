كشفت مسودة خطة السلام الأمريكية التي اقترحها الرئيس دونالد ترمب لأوكرانيا عن ضمانات أمنية لمدة 10 سنوات تشبه المادة الخامسة لحلف شمال الأطلسي «ناتو»، مقابل تنازلات أوكرانية تشمل التخلي عن أراضٍ وعدم الانضمام للحلف.


وتتضمن الخطة إعادة دمج روسيا في الاقتصاد العالمي ورفع العقوبات عنها، مع التزام أمريكي وأوروبي بالدفاع عن أوكرانيا في حال هجوم روسي.


تنازلات أوكرانية مؤلمة


وتتطلب الخطة الأمريكية «تنازلات مؤلمة» من أوكرانيا، ولكنها تتضمن وعوداً غير مسبوقة، بحسب ما أفصح موقع «أكسيوس». وتشمل الخطة تنازل كييف عن مزيد من الأراضي في شرق البلاد لروسيا، والقبول بسقف محدد لحجم قواتها المسلحة، والتعهد بعدم الانضمام إلى حلف الناتو، وتضمين ذلك في دستورها، وإعادة دمج روسيا في الاقتصاد العالمي، ورفع العقوبات، ودعوتها للانضمام مجدداً إلى مجموعة الثمانية (مجموعة السبع حالياً).


وتنص الخطة المكونة من 28 بنداً، والتي قدمها وزير الجيش الأمريكي دان دريسكول إلى الرئيس الأوكراني فلوديمير زيلينسكي، الخميس، على أن أوكرانيا ستحصل على «ضمانات أمنية موثوقة».


وعرضت واشنطن على الأوكرانيين مسودة اتفاقية تنص على أن أي هجوم روسي مسلح كبير ومتعمد ومستمر على أوكرانيا، سيتم اعتباره هجوماً يهدد السلام والأمن لمجتمع الدول عبر الأطلسي، وأن الولايات المتحدة والحلفاء سيردون تبعاً لذلك، بما يشمل أيضاً القوة العسكرية.


وتتضمن الخطة أماكن لتوقيعات من أوكرانيا والولايات المتحدة، والاتحاد الأوروبي، والناتو، وروسيا.


وقال مسؤول في البيت الأبيض، إن روسيا اطلعت على مسودة الخطة، ولكن من غير الواضح ما إذا كان توقيع الرئيس فلاديمير بوتين سيكون مطلوباً في نهاية المطاف.


ضمانات لمدت 10 سنوات


وحسب المسودة، فإن مدة الضمانات الأمنية ستكون 10 سنوات قابلة للتجديد بموافقة الطرفين. ووصف المسؤول بالبيت الأبيض الضمانات الأمنية بأنها «فوز كبير» لزيلينسكي ولأمن أوكرانيا على المدى الطويل.


وكشف «أكسيوس» أن العرض يلزم زيلينسكي بالتخلي عن مزيد من الأراضي التي لا تزال قواته تسيطر عليها لروسيا، وإعادة دمج موسكو في المجتمع الدولي، ورفع العقوبات عنها، والحصول على عفو من أي جرائم حرب، ولكنها تمنحه ضمانات أمنية قوية ضد أي عدوان روسي جديد.


وذكر أن المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف تولى قيادة جهود صياغة الخطة، وناقش الضمانات الأمنية مع مستشار زيلينسكي للأمن القومي رستم عمروف خلال نهاية الأسبوع الماضي.


اتفاق شامل لعدم الاعتداء


وتتضمن الخطة إبرام اتفاق شامل لعدم الاعتداء بين روسيا وأوكرانيا وأوروبا. وسيُعتَبر أن جميع الإشكالات الغامضة التي سادت خلال الثلاثين عاماً الماضية قد تمت تسويتها. وعقد حوار بين روسيا و«الناتو» بوساطة أمريكية، بهدف حل القضايا الأمنية وتهيئة ظروف لخفض التصعيد، بما يضمن الأمن العالمي ويزيد فرص التعاون والتنمية الاقتصادية.حصول أوكرانيا على ضمانات أمنية موثوقة.


واعتبر مسؤول أمريكي، أن هذا سيمثل ضماناً أمنياً صريحاً تقدّمه واشنطن لأوكرانيا، وهي المرة الأولى التي يُطرح فيها ذلك رسمياً خلال هذه المحادثات، رغم أن المقترح لا يقدّم تفاصيل إضافية حول ما ينطوي عليه هذا الضمان.


تحديد حجم القوات المسلحة الأوكرانية بـ600 ألف فرد. (يبلغ قوام الجيش حالياً بين 800 ألف و850 ألف فرد، وكان يضم نحو 250 ألفاً قبل الحرب، وفقاً لمسؤول أوكراني).


توافق أوكرانيا على تضمين دستورها بنداً ينص على أنها لن تنضم إلى الناتو، ويتعهد الناتو بإضافة نص إلى مواثيقه ينصّ على عدم قبول أوكرانيا عضواً في المستقبل.


يتعهد «الناتو» بعدم نشر قوات في أوكرانيا. (تعمل دول في «الناتو»، مثل فرنسا وبريطانيا، على مقترحات منفصلة تشمل نشر أعداد محدودة من القوات الأوروبية على الأراضي الأوكرانية بعد الحرب. يبدو أن هذه الخطة تستبعد هذا الاحتمال).


نشر مقاتلات أوروبية في بولندا


الضمان الأمريكي: تحصل الولايات المتحدة على تعويض مقابل هذا الضمان، إذا قامت أوكرانيا بغزو روسيا، فسوف تفقد الضمان، في حال غزت روسيا أوكرانيا، بالإضافة إلى رد عسكري حاسم ومنسق، ستُعاد جميع العقوبات العالمية، ويُلغى الاعتراف بالأراضي الجديدة، وتُسحب جميع مزايا هذه الصفقة، - إذا أطلقت أوكرانيا صاروخاً على موسكو أو سان بطرسبرغ دون مبرّر، يُعتبَر الضمان الأمني لاغياً.


إطلاق حزمة عالمية قوية لإعادة إعمار أوكرانيا، تشمل ما يلي، دون أن تقتصر عليه: إنشاء صندوق تنمية أوكرانيا للاستثمار في الصناعات سريعة النمو، بما في ذلك التكنولوجيا، ومراكز البيانات، والذكاء الاصطناعي، تعاون الولايات المتحدة مع أوكرانيا في إعادة بناء وتطوير وتحديث وتشغيل البنية التحتية للغاز الأوكراني، بما يشمل خطوط الأنابيب ومنشآت التخزين، جهود مشتركة لإعادة تأهيل المناطق المتضررة من الحرب من أجل إعادة الإعمار والتحديث في المدن والمناطق السكنية، تنمية البنية التحتية، استخراج المعادن والموارد الطبيعية، ويقوم البنك الدولي بإعداد حزمة تمويل خاصة لتسريع هذه الجهود.


إعادة دمج روسيا في الاقتصاد العالمي:


- مناقشة رفع العقوبات والاتفاق عليها بشكل تدريجي وبحسب كل حالة على حدة، توقيع الولايات المتحدة اتفاق تعاون اقتصادي طويل الأمد مع روسيا لتحقيق التنمية المتبادلة في مجالات الطاقة والموارد الطبيعية والبنية التحتية والذكاء الاصطناعي ومراكز البيانات ومشاريع استخراج المعادن النادرة في القطب الشمالي، وغيرها من الفرص الاقتصادية المشتركة، دعوة روسيا للعودة إلى مجموعة الثمانية (G8) - (السبع حالياً).


استخدام الأموال المجمّدة على النحو التالي:


- استثمار 100 مليار دولار من الأصول الروسية المجمّدة في جهود إعادة إعمار أوكرانيا بقيادة الولايات المتحدة، تحصل الولايات المتحدة على 50% من الأرباح الناتجة عن هذا المشروع، تضيف أوروبا 100 مليار دولار لزيادة حجم الاستثمارات المتاحة لإعادة إعمار أوكرانيا. كما سيتم الإفراج عن الأموال الأوروبية المجمدة، يُستثمر ما تبقى من الأصول الروسية المجمّدة في آلية استثمار مشتركة أمريكية–روسية تنفذ مشاريع محددة. ويهدف هذا الصندوق إلى تعزيز العلاقات وزيادة المصالح المشتركة لخلق حافز قوي يمنع العودة إلى الصراع، إنشاء فريق عمل أمريكي–روسي مشترك معنيّ بالقضايا الأمنية بهدف تعزيز وضمان الالتزام بجميع بنود هذا الاتفاق، ترسخ روسيا سياستها القائمة على عدم الاعتداء تجاه أوروبا وأوكرانيا في القانون.


تمديد العمل بالمعاهدات الخاصة


تتفق الولايات المتحدة وروسيا على تمديد العمل بالمعاهدات الخاصة بعدم الانتشار والسيطرة على الأسلحة النووية، بما في ذلك معاهدة START I.


توافق أوكرانيا على أن تكون دولة غير نووية وفقاً لمعاهدة عدم انتشار الأسلحة النووية.


تشغيل محطة زابوريجيا للطاقة النووية تحت إشراف الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية (IAEA)، وسيتم توزيع الكهرباء المنتجة بالتساوي بين روسيا وأوكرانيا بنسبة 50:50.


يتعهد الطرفان بتنفيذ برامج تعليمية في المدارس والمجتمع تهدف إلى تعزيز فهم وتقبل الثقافات المختلفة، والقضاء على العنصرية والتحيز:


- ستعتمد أوكرانيا قواعد الاتحاد الأوروبي الخاصة بالتسامح الديني وحماية الأقليات اللغوية.


- سيوافق الطرفان على إلغاء جميع الإجراءات التمييزية وضمان حقوق وسائل الإعلام والتعليم الأوكرانية والروسية.


- يجب رفض وحظر كل أشكال الأيديولوجيا والأنشطة النازية.


الموقف بشأن الأراضي:


- سيتم الاعتراف، بما في ذلك من جانب الولايات المتحدة، بأن القرم ولوجانسك ودونيتسك مناطق خاضعة لروسيا بحكم الأمر الواقع.


- سيتم تجميد وضع خيرسون وزابوريجيا عند خط التماس، بما يعني اعترافاً فعلياً بهذا الخط كحد فاصل.


- ستتخلى روسيا عن المناطق الأخرى المتفق عليها التي تسيطر عليها خارج الأقاليم الخمسة.


-ستنسحب القوات الأوكرانية من الجزء الخاضع لسيطرتها حالياً في دونيتسك، على أن تُعتَبَر منطقة الانسحاب منطقة عازلة منزوعة السلاح، تُعترف دولياً بأنها أراضٍ تابعة للاتحاد الروسي، مع عدم دخول القوات الروسية إليها.


بعد الاتفاق على الترتيبات الإقليمية المستقبلية، تتعهد كل من روسيا وأوكرانيا بعدم تغيير هذه الترتيبات بالقوة. ولا تنطبق أي ضمانات أمنية في حال انتهاك هذا التعهّد.


تتعهد روسيا بعدم منع أوكرانيا من استخدام نهر دنيبرو للأغراض التجارية، وستُبرم اتفاقات تضمن حرية نقل الحبوب عبر البحر الأسود.


لجنة إنسانية ستُنشأ لمعالجة القضايا العالقة:


- تبادل جميع الأسرى والجثامين وفق مبدأ «الكل مقابل الكل».


- إعادة جميع المعتقلين المدنيين والرهائن بمن فيهم الأطفال.


- تنفيذ برنامج لجمع شمل العائلات.


- اتخاذ إجراءات تخفّف معاناة ضحايا النزاع.


ستجري أوكرانيا انتخابات خلال 100 يوم.


ستحصل جميع الأطراف المشاركة في النزاع على عفو كامل عن أفعالها خلال الحرب، مع الالتزام بعدم تقديم أي مطالبات أو دعاوى مستقبلية.


سيكون هذا الاتفاق ملزماً قانونياً، وسيتولى مجلس السلام، برئاسة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، مهمة مراقبة تنفيذه وضمانه، مع فرض عقوبات في حال حدوث أي انتهاكات.


بمجرد موافقة جميع الأطراف على هذه الوثيقة، يدخل وقف إطلاق النار حيز التنفيذ فور انسحاب الطرفين إلى النقاط المتفق عليها لبدء تنفيذ بنود الاتفاق.