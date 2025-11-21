In a shocking ruling, a U.S. court sentenced Grammy-winning rapper Pras Michel, one of the founding members of the legendary group Fugees, to 14 years in prison after he was convicted of illegally funneling tens of millions of dollars from Malaysia to finance former President Barack Obama's re-election campaign in 2012.

Pras (52 years old) declined to make any statement before U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly issued her ruling in Washington.

DiCaprio Testifies Against Pras Michel

A federal jury had convicted him in April 2023 on ten counts, including conspiracy, acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, perjury, and witness tampering. Both movie star Leonardo DiCaprio and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified during the trial.

The prosecution stated that Pras received over $120 million from fugitive Malaysian billionaire Jho Low, who is currently residing in China and is wanted internationally in the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund scandal. He then directed part of this money through "fake donors" to Obama's campaign, attempted to halt a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into Jho Low, threatened witnesses, and lied under oath during the trial.

Why Was Pras Michel Sentenced?

The prosecution had requested a life sentence, describing Pras as having "betrayed his country for money" and "lied without remorse to execute his schemes."

For his part, defense attorney Peter Zeidenberg described the sentence as "completely excessive and disproportionate to the crime," announcing that they would appeal the ruling immediately.

The defense had proposed a sentence of only three years, arguing that life imprisonment is a "ridiculous penalty" typically applied to murderous terrorists or drug cartel leaders.

Pras's lawyers wrote in a court memo: "The government's position makes even Inspector Javert (the strict character from Les Misérables) back down, illustrating how easily federal sentencing guidelines can be manipulated to reach unjust outcomes."

Who is Pras Michel?

Pras Michel, born in Brooklyn to Haitian immigrant parents, co-founded the Fugees with Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, achieving worldwide fame and winning two Grammys while selling tens of millions of albums in the 1990s.

As for Jho Low, who financed the film "The Wolf of Wall Street," starring DiCaprio, he allegedly just wanted to "take a souvenir photo with President Obama," not to achieve any political goal, according to the defense.

In August 2024, the judge denied Pras's request for a retrial, despite his former attorney using a generative artificial intelligence program in the closing argument, which sparked widespread controversy. The judge ruled that these errors did not amount to a "serious miscarriage of justice."