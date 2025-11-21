في حكم صادم، أصدرت محكمة أمريكية حكمها على مغني الراب الحائز جائزة غرامي براكازريل «براس» ميشيل، أحد الأعضاء المؤسسين لفرقة Fugees الأسطورية، بالسجن 14 عامًا، بعد إدانته بتهريب عشرات الملايين من الدولارات من ماليزيا لتمويل حملة إعادة انتخاب الرئيس الأمريكي السابق باراك أوباما في 2012 بشكل غير قانوني.

ورفض براس (52 عامًا) إلقاء أي كلمة أمام المحكمة قبل أن تصدر القاضية الفيدرالية كولين كولار-كوتيلي حكمها في واشنطن.

دي كابريو يشهد ضد براس ميشيل

وكانت هيئة محلفين فيدرالية قد أدانته في أبريل 2023 بعشر تهم، من بينها التآمر، والعمل كوكيل غير مسجل لحكومة أجنبية، وشهادة الزور، والتلاعب بالشهود، وشهد في المحاكمة كل من النجم السينمائي ليوناردو دي كابريو والمدعي العام الأمريكي السابق جيف سيشنز.

وقالت النيابة العامة إن «براس» حصل على أكثر من 120 مليون دولار من الملياردير الماليزي الهارب جو لو (جوه لو تايك جو)، المقيم حاليًا في الصين والمطلوب دوليًا في فضيحة صندوق الثروة الماليزي، ثم قام بتوجيه جزء من هذه الأموال عبر «متبرعين وهميين» إلى حملة أوباما، كما حاول إيقاف تحقيق وزارة العدل الأمريكية بحق جو لو، وهدد شاهدين، وكذب تحت القسم أثناء المحاكمة.

لماذا سُجن براس ميشيل؟

وكانت النيابة قد طالبت بالسجن المؤبد، واصفة «براس» بأنه «خان وطنه مقابل المال» و«كذب دون ندم لتنفيذ مخططاته».

من جانبه، وصف محامي الدفاع بيتر زايدنبرغ الحكم بأنه «مبالغ فيه تمامًا وغير متناسب مع الجرم»، معلنًا أنهم سيستأنفون الحكم فورًا.

وكان الدفاع قد اقترح حكمًا بالسجن ثلاث سنوات فقط، معتبرًا أن المؤبد «عقوبة سخيفة» تُطبق عادة على إرهابيين قتلة أو زعماء كارتلات مخدرات.

وكتب محامو «براس» في مذكرة للمحكمة: «موقف الحكومة يجعل حتى المفتش جافير (الشخصية المتشددة في رواية البؤساء) يتراجع، ويوضح مدى سهولة التلاعب بتعليمات الأحكام الفيدرالية للوصول إلى نتائج ظالمة».

من هو براس ميشيل؟

يُذكر أن براس ميشيل، المولود في بروكلين لأبوين مهاجرين من هايتي، شارك في تأسيس فرقة Fugees مع لورين هيل ووايكليف جين، وحققت الفرقة شهرة عالمية وحازت غراميين وباعت عشرات الملايين من الألبومات في التسعينات.

أما جو لو، الذي مول فيلم «ذئب وول ستريت» الذي لعب بطولته دي كابريو، فكان يريد –حسب الدفاع– فقط «التقاط صورة تذكارية مع الرئيس أوباما»، وليس تحقيق أي هدف سياسي.

وفي أغسطس 2024، رفضت القاضية طلب إعادة المحاكمة الذي قدمه «براس»، رغم أن محاميه السابق استخدم برنامج ذكاء اصطناعي مولّد في المرافعة الختامية، ما أثار جدلاً واسعًا، ورأت القاضية أن هذه الأخطاء لا ترقى إلى «إجهاض خطير للعدالة».