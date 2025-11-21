أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عقد لقاء منتظر منذ فترة مع عمدة نيويورك المنتخب زهران ممداني في واشنطن هذا الأسبوع، مما يمهد لمواجهة وجهًا لوجه بين الخصمين السياسيين اللذين تبادلا الإهانات لأشهر عدة، في تطور قد يشير إلى هدنة مؤقتة بين الرئيس الجمهوري والنجم الديمقراطي الصاعد.
لقاء ترمب وممداني
وأعلن ترمب عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أن اللقاء سيجري يوم الجمعة، في المكتب البيضاوي بالبيت الأبيض، مشيرًا إلى أن ممداني طلب الاجتماع.
وكتب الرئيس مساء الأربعاء: «عمدة نيويورك الكوميونيستي زهران «كوامي» ممداني طلب اجتماعًا، اتفقنا على عقده في المكتب البيضاوي يوم الجمعة 21 نوفمبر، تفاصيل إضافية لاحقًا!»، واضعاً الاسم الأوسط لممداني بين علامتي اقتباس كنوع من السخرية.
ماذا سيناقش ممداني مع ترمب؟
وقالت المتحدثة باسم ممداني، دورا بيكيك، إن الاجتماع «عادة مألوفة» لأي عمدة جديد لنيويورك، وأن المنتخب يخطط لمناقشة «السلامة العامة، والأمن الاقتصادي، وبرنامج القدرة على تحمل التكاليف الذي صوّت له أكثر من مليون نيويوركي قبل أسبوعين فقط».
وأضافت أن فريق ممداني تواصل مع البيت الأبيض الأسبوع الماضي لترتيب اللقاء.
وخلال حملة الانتخابات، هاجم ترمب ممداني بشدة، واصفًا إياه بـ«الكوميونيست» و«اللعين الشيوعي بنسبة 100%»، وتوقع دمار مدينته الأصلية إذا فاز الاشتراكي الديمقراطي.
من الخصومة إلى اللقاء
كما هدد بترحيله، رغم أن ممداني ولد في أوغندا وأصبح مواطنًا أمريكيًا عام 2018، وبسحب التمويل الفيدرالي عن المدينة.
ودعم ترمب خصم ممداني، الحاكم السابق أندرو كومو، الذي ترشح كمستقل.
لكن بعد انتخابات نوفمبر – التي خسر فيها الجمهوريون بشدة في جورجيا ونيوجيرسي وبنسلفانيا وفرجينيا ونيويورك – تحول تركيز ترمب إلى قضايا القدرة على تحمل التكاليف، التي كانت محور حملات الديمقراطيين.
وفي منشور على وسائل التواصل الأسبوع الماضي، أعلن ترمب أن الجمهوريين هم «حزب القدرة على التحمل!»، كما يؤكد الرئيس وحلفاؤه الجمهوريون أن الاقتصاد الأمريكي في أقوى حالاته.
وأعرب ترمب يوم الأحد للصحفيين عن نيته اللقاء، قائلًا: «سنعمل على ترتيب شيء ما»، أما ممداني، البالغ من العمر 34 عامًا والذي يتولى المنصب رسميًا في يناير، فقال يوم الاثنين إنه يأمل في اللقاء، مؤكدًا أن فريقه تواصل مع البيت الأبيض.
وفي خطاب انتصاره هذا الشهر، أعلن ممداني – الذي صعد من نائب غامض في ولاية كوينز إلى عمدة أكبر مدينة في أمريكا في أشهر قليلة – أنه يريد أن تُظهر نيويورك للبلاد كيفية هزيمة الرئيس.
كما تحدث عن «حماية نيويورك من ترمب» بعد توليه المنصب، لكنه وعد بالتعاون مع أي أحد، بما في ذلك الرئيس، إذا كان ذلك لصالح سكان المدينة، خصوصاً في مواجهة أزمة الإسكان والتكاليف المعيشية.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed a long-awaited meeting with newly elected New York City Mayor Zahran Mamdani in Washington this week, paving the way for a face-to-face confrontation between the two political rivals who have exchanged insults for several months, in a development that may indicate a temporary truce between the Republican president and the rising Democratic star.
Trump and Mamdani Meeting
Trump announced via social media that the meeting will take place on Friday in the Oval Office at the White House, noting that Mamdani requested the meeting.
The president wrote on Wednesday evening: “The communist mayor of New York, Zahran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, requested a meeting, and we agreed to hold it in the Oval Office on Friday, November 21, more details later!” placing Mamdani's middle name in quotation marks as a form of mockery.
What Will Mamdani Discuss with Trump?
Mamdani's spokesperson, Dora Bekic, stated that the meeting is a “common practice” for any new mayor of New York, and that the elected official plans to discuss “public safety, economic security, and the affordability program that more than a million New Yorkers voted for just two weeks ago.”
She added that Mamdani's team contacted the White House last week to arrange the meeting.
During the election campaign, Trump harshly attacked Mamdani, calling him a “communist” and a “100% communist bastard,” and predicted the destruction of his home city if the democratic socialist won.
From Rivalry to Meeting
He also threatened to deport him, even though Mamdani was born in Uganda and became a U.S. citizen in 2018, and to withdraw federal funding from the city.
Trump supported Mamdani's opponent, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent.
However, after the November elections—where Republicans suffered heavy losses in Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and New York—Trump shifted his focus to affordability issues, which were central to the Democrats' campaigns.
In a social media post last week, Trump declared that Republicans are the “party of affordability!” while the president and his Republican allies assert that the American economy is in its strongest state.
On Sunday, Trump expressed to reporters his intention to meet, saying, “We will work on arranging something,” while Mamdani, who is 34 years old and will officially take office in January, said on Monday that he hopes for the meeting, confirming that his team has contacted the White House.
In his victory speech this month, Mamdani—who rose from an obscure deputy in Queens to the mayor of the largest city in America in just a few months—declared that he wants New York to show the country how to defeat the president.
He also spoke about “protecting New York from Trump” after taking office, but promised to cooperate with anyone, including the president, if it benefits the city’s residents, especially in facing the housing crisis and the cost of living.