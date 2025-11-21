أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عقد لقاء منتظر منذ فترة مع عمدة نيويورك المنتخب زهران ممداني في واشنطن هذا الأسبوع، مما يمهد لمواجهة وجهًا لوجه بين الخصمين السياسيين اللذين تبادلا الإهانات لأشهر عدة، في تطور قد يشير إلى هدنة مؤقتة بين الرئيس الجمهوري والنجم الديمقراطي الصاعد.

لقاء ترمب وممداني

وأعلن ترمب عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي أن اللقاء سيجري يوم الجمعة، في المكتب البيضاوي بالبيت الأبيض، مشيرًا إلى أن ممداني طلب الاجتماع.

وكتب الرئيس مساء الأربعاء: «عمدة نيويورك الكوميونيستي زهران «كوامي» ممداني طلب اجتماعًا، اتفقنا على عقده في المكتب البيضاوي يوم الجمعة 21 نوفمبر، تفاصيل إضافية لاحقًا!»، واضعاً الاسم الأوسط لممداني بين علامتي اقتباس كنوع من السخرية.

ماذا سيناقش ممداني مع ترمب؟

وقالت المتحدثة باسم ممداني، دورا بيكيك، إن الاجتماع «عادة مألوفة» لأي عمدة جديد لنيويورك، وأن المنتخب يخطط لمناقشة «السلامة العامة، والأمن الاقتصادي، وبرنامج القدرة على تحمل التكاليف الذي صوّت له أكثر من مليون نيويوركي قبل أسبوعين فقط».

وأضافت أن فريق ممداني تواصل مع البيت الأبيض الأسبوع الماضي لترتيب اللقاء.

وخلال حملة الانتخابات، هاجم ترمب ممداني بشدة، واصفًا إياه بـ«الكوميونيست» و«اللعين الشيوعي بنسبة 100%»، وتوقع دمار مدينته الأصلية إذا فاز الاشتراكي الديمقراطي.

من الخصومة إلى اللقاء

كما هدد بترحيله، رغم أن ممداني ولد في أوغندا وأصبح مواطنًا أمريكيًا عام 2018، وبسحب التمويل الفيدرالي عن المدينة.

ودعم ترمب خصم ممداني، الحاكم السابق أندرو كومو، الذي ترشح كمستقل.

لكن بعد انتخابات نوفمبر – التي خسر فيها الجمهوريون بشدة في جورجيا ونيوجيرسي وبنسلفانيا وفرجينيا ونيويورك – تحول تركيز ترمب إلى قضايا القدرة على تحمل التكاليف، التي كانت محور حملات الديمقراطيين.

وفي منشور على وسائل التواصل الأسبوع الماضي، أعلن ترمب أن الجمهوريين هم «حزب القدرة على التحمل!»، كما يؤكد الرئيس وحلفاؤه الجمهوريون أن الاقتصاد الأمريكي في أقوى حالاته.

وأعرب ترمب يوم الأحد للصحفيين عن نيته اللقاء، قائلًا: «سنعمل على ترتيب شيء ما»، أما ممداني، البالغ من العمر 34 عامًا والذي يتولى المنصب رسميًا في يناير، فقال يوم الاثنين إنه يأمل في اللقاء، مؤكدًا أن فريقه تواصل مع البيت الأبيض.

وفي خطاب انتصاره هذا الشهر، أعلن ممداني – الذي صعد من نائب غامض في ولاية كوينز إلى عمدة أكبر مدينة في أمريكا في أشهر قليلة – أنه يريد أن تُظهر نيويورك للبلاد كيفية هزيمة الرئيس.

كما تحدث عن «حماية نيويورك من ترمب» بعد توليه المنصب، لكنه وعد بالتعاون مع أي أحد، بما في ذلك الرئيس، إذا كان ذلك لصالح سكان المدينة، خصوصاً في مواجهة أزمة الإسكان والتكاليف المعيشية.